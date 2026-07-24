‘The People v. O.J. Simpson’ Cast Net Worth Rankings Reveal Who Made the Most From the 97% RT Critics-Rated FX Limited Series

Few true-crime limited series became as instantly dominant as The People v. O.J. Simpson. The FX drama took one of the most televised legal sagas in American history and turned it into a tense, character-driven study of fame, race, media spectacle, celebrity lawyering, police credibility, and public obsession. Its cast was stacked with veteran stars, prestige-TV performers, comedy names, film actors, and several performers who used the series as a major awards-season breakthrough.
The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.
For this ranking, the focus is estimated overall wealth rather than money earned from The People v. O.J. Simpson alone. That means FX salary, earlier film and television careers, later streaming projects, awards momentum, theater work, producing, directing, residuals, and long-term public visibility all matter. Ranked from lowest to highest estimated fortune, here are the The People v. O.J. Simpson cast members who appear to have made the most from the acclaimed limited series and the careers around it.
10. Sterling K. Brown
Sterling K. Brown played Christopher Darden, and his performance became one of the clearest breakout triumphs of the series. Darden’s role carried enormous pressure because he was caught between legal duty, racial politics, public scrutiny, professional ambition, and personal vulnerability. Brown made him principled, frustrated, wounded, and increasingly overwhelmed by a case that became much bigger than a courtroom fight.
Brown’s estimated fortune is lower than several veteran co-stars because much of his biggest earning period came after the FX series. Still, The People v. O.J. Simpson was a major turning point. It helped push him into the next stage of his career, followed by This Is Us, Black Panther, American Fiction, voice work, and prestige television roles. He ranks tenth because his wealth is still newer compared with longtime film and sitcom stars, but his career momentum after this role was enormous.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Sterling K. Brown
|$8 million – $15 million
|
|Brown ranks tenth because Christopher Darden became a major breakthrough, though his largest earning years came afterward.
9. Courtney B. Vance
Courtney B. Vance gave one of the series’ defining performances as Johnnie Cochran. His work captured Cochran’s intelligence, courtroom showmanship, political awareness, ego, charm, and strategic control. Vance understood that Cochran was not just a famous defense lawyer inside the story. He was the person most capable of turning the trial into a battle over history, policing, language, and public perception.
Vance’s estimated wealth reflects decades of respected work across television, film, stage, and awards-driven drama. Before The People v. O.J. Simpson, he had already built a strong résumé through Law & Order: Criminal Intent, The Hunt for Red October, theater work, and numerous supporting roles. The FX series gave him one of his most acclaimed showcases and one of the biggest awards moments of his career. He ranks ninth because his fortune is strong, though several co-stars have larger commercial earnings from sitcoms, franchises, or film stardom.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Courtney B. Vance
|$8 million – $16 million
|
|Vance ranks ninth because Johnnie Cochran became a career-defining role, but his wealth is built more on prestige than blockbuster pay.
8. Selma Blair
Selma Blair played Kris Jenner, placing her inside the Kardashian-family side of the story before that name became its own modern media empire. The role was supporting, but it mattered because the series kept showing how the trial sat inside overlapping circles of celebrity, friendship, family, and future fame. Blair gave Kris warmth and concern without turning the role into a wink at later pop culture.
Blair’s estimated wealth comes from film, television, fashion visibility, memoir attention, and a long screen career that includes Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde, Hellboy, and numerous comedy and drama roles. The People v. O.J. Simpson was not her biggest financial project, but it gave her a high-profile prestige-TV credit. She ranks eighth because her overall fortune is stronger than many supporting performers, though below the show’s biggest film and television stars.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why She Ranks Here
|Selma Blair
|$8 million – $16 million
|
|Blair ranks eighth because Kris Jenner added prestige-TV visibility to a career already shaped by major late-1990s and 2000s films.
7. Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson played Marcia Clark, and her performance became the emotional center of the prosecution side. Paulson made Clark brilliant, overworked, angry, exposed, and constantly judged by standards that had little to do with legal ability. The series showed how the trial turned Clark’s hair, clothes, motherhood, confidence, and private life into public material, and Paulson made that humiliation feel brutal without making Clark helpless.
Paulson’s estimated wealth comes from years of television, film, theater, and one of the strongest modern partnerships with producer Ryan Murphy. Her work across American Horror Story, Ratched, American Crime Story, Mrs. America, and film roles gave her a powerful prestige-TV profile. The People v. O.J. Simpson became one of her biggest awards breakthroughs. She ranks seventh because the series sharply raised her value, though longer-running sitcom and film fortunes still place others above her.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why She Ranks Here
|Sarah Paulson
|$10 million – $20 million
|
|Paulson ranks seventh because Marcia Clark became a major awards role and strengthened her position as a prestige-TV force.
6. Connie Britton
Connie Britton played Faye Resnick, the friend whose book and public presence became part of the trial’s surrounding media storm. Her role was not one of the legal centerpieces, but it helped show how quickly the case became an entertainment ecosystem. Britton gave the character polish, insecurity, and tabloid-era visibility, making her part of the series’ broader argument about fame feeding on tragedy.
Britton’s estimated wealth comes from a long television career filled with acclaimed and commercially visible roles. She became widely known through Friday Night Lights, Nashville, Spin City, The White Lotus, and film work. The People v. O.J. Simpson added another Ryan Murphy-produced prestige credit to her résumé. She ranks sixth because her overall fortune reflects years of network, cable, and streaming success.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why She Ranks Here
|Connie Britton
|$12 million – $25 million
|
|Britton ranks sixth because Faye Resnick added another prestige credit to a career already built on major TV roles.
5. Cuba Gooding Jr.
Cuba Gooding Jr. played O.J. Simpson, the figure at the center of the case and the character around whom every legal, media, racial, and celebrity pressure point revolved. His performance had to carry denial, fear, ego, confusion, self-pity, and public image without turning the role into a simple imitation. The series used Simpson as both a person and a symbol, and Gooding had to sit inside that uncomfortable tension.
Gooding’s estimated fortune comes from film stardom, awards recognition, television, theater, and decades of screen work. He became an Oscar-winning actor through Jerry Maguire, with major roles in Boyz n the Hood, A Few Good Men, Men of Honor, Radio, and many other projects. The People v. O.J. Simpson gave him a high-profile television return, though his largest career earnings came much earlier through film success.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Cuba Gooding Jr.
|$12 million – $25 million
|
|Gooding ranks fifth because O.J. Simpson gave him a major TV role, while his fortune was mostly built through earlier film stardom.
4. Nathan Lane
Nathan Lane played F. Lee Bailey, bringing sharp timing and theatrical confidence to one of the defense team’s most colorful legal figures. Bailey’s role could have been pure courtroom flavor, but Lane gave him arrogance, experience, and strategic bite. His scenes helped make the defense team feel like a collection of egos, tactics, reputations, and competing legal styles rather than a single unified machine.
Lane’s estimated wealth comes from Broadway, film, television, voice acting, and decades of live-performance dominance. His résumé includes The Producers, The Lion King, The Birdcage, Only Murders in the Building, and major stage work. The People v. O.J. Simpson gave him another acclaimed television role, but his fortune is rooted in theater royalty, film visibility, voice work, and sustained cultural recognition. He ranks fourth because his career earnings extend far beyond prestige TV.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Nathan Lane
|$20 million – $35 million
|
|Lane ranks fourth because F. Lee Bailey added prestige-TV value to a fortune built through Broadway, film, and voice work.
3. David Schwimmer
David Schwimmer played Robert Kardashian, and the casting worked partly because viewers brought decades of affection for Schwimmer into a much more somber role. Kardashian’s position in the story was strange and painful. He was Simpson’s friend, legal-team member, moral witness, and father inside a family that would later become central to celebrity culture. Schwimmer played him as conflicted, loyal, anxious, and increasingly disturbed by what he was seeing.
Schwimmer ranks third because his fortune is overwhelmingly shaped by Friends, one of the most financially successful sitcoms ever made. His earnings from salary, residuals, syndication, directing, producing, and later acting work give him one of the largest financial profiles in this cast. The People v. O.J. Simpson gave him a serious dramatic showcase and reminded viewers he could handle more than sitcom rhythm. Financially, though, his place near the top comes from long-term sitcom wealth.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|David Schwimmer
|$100 million – $130 million
|
|Schwimmer ranks third because Robert Kardashian added dramatic credibility, but Friends created the bulk of his fortune.
2. Bruce Greenwood
Bruce Greenwood played Gil Garcetti, the Los Angeles County District Attorney whose office was at the center of the prosecution’s public burden. Garcetti’s role was not as emotionally exposed as Marcia Clark or Christopher Darden, but Greenwood gave him the calm pressure of someone watching a massive case become a national spectacle. He helped ground the series inside the institutional side of the trial.
Greenwood ranks second because his career stretches across decades of film, television, voice acting, and franchise work. His résumé includes Thirteen Days, Star Trek, I, Robot, National Treasure: Book of Secrets, The Fall of the House of Usher, and major animation and voice roles. The People v. O.J. Simpson added another prestige-TV credit to a long, steady career. His estimated fortune reflects constant high-level work rather than one single cultural phenomenon.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|Bruce Greenwood
|$100 million – $150 million
|
|Greenwood ranks second because Garcetti added prestige value to a long film and television career with major franchise and voice work.
1. John Travolta
John Travolta is the clear No. 1 because Robert Shapiro was only one role inside a massive Hollywood career. In The People v. O.J. Simpson, Travolta played Shapiro as polished, image-conscious, controlled, and often outmaneuvered by the shifting personalities around him. The performance gave the defense team another layer of ego and strategy, especially as Shapiro’s authority started to feel less secure.
Travolta’s estimated fortune comes from decades of film stardom, producing, music, real estate, endorsements, and long-term Hollywood visibility. His career includes Saturday Night Fever, Grease, Pulp Fiction, Face/Off, Get Shorty, Hairspray, and many more. The FX limited series gave him a major television comeback and a high-profile awards-season role, but his fortune was already built through decades of movie-star success. In terms of who made the most from the 97% RT critics-rated series and the careers around it, Travolta stands at the top.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Why He Ranks Here
|John Travolta
|$200 million – $280 million
|
|Travolta ranks first because Robert Shapiro added TV prestige to one of the largest film-star fortunes in the cast.
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