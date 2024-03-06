Ruth Codd: Who Is ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ Actress?

Mike Flanagan’s latest Netflix original, The Fall of the House of Usher, has become another massive hit for the director, scoring a whopping 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, and a newer face, Ruth Codd, is at the center of it all! The show was Flanagan’s biggest and most ambitious project yet, featuring the largest ensemble cast of any of his shows. And while you may have recognized most of the Usher family cast from Flanagan’s previous shows like The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, one of the main and fresher faces was Juno Usher, played by Codd.
Unlike the rest of the characters, burdened by the family’s dark past and mental illness, Codd’s portrayal of Juno brought a much-needed sense of normalcy and hope to the decaying family empire. This is why, despite Juno’s limited screen time on the show, fans instantly fell in love with the character. In this article, we’re taking a peek into the talent behind Juno Usher. Here is everything you need to know about Ruth Codd.
She Had Her Right Leg Amputated at 23
Codd was born on June 13, 1996, in Wexford, Ireland. Her natural talent for acting might lead you to believe she was a theater kid, but her childhood was actually spent playing soccer and riding horses. However, at 15, her entire life turned upside down when she broke her right foot during a soccer game.
The next eight years of her life were spent in and out of hospitals, with one surgery after another. But despite the doctors’ best efforts, Codd found herself in an endless cycle of pain and uncertainty. Eventually, at the age of 23, she made the courageous decision to undergo amputation of her injured foot. It was a difficult choice, but one that she says has brought her a sense of immense relief and liberation. Codd now wears a prosthetic leg.
Ruth Codd’s Pre-Hollywood Hustle
Codd’s journey to Hollywood wasn’t all glitz and glamor. Before landing roles on the big screen, she worked all kinds of jobs to make ends meet. She’d worked as a makeup artist, a hairstylist, and even in the prosthetics industry. Her last job was as a barber before she got laid off due to COVID. It was during this uncertain time that Codd started posting on TikTok, where she quickly gained traction for her witty and relatable skits. Dressed as a nun, she’d share her candid insights on everything from her disability and Irish upbringing to makeup and sex education.
In less than a year, Codd had achieved micro-celebrity status on TikTok, with more than 672,000 followers and over 20.5 million likes. And it was through these very TikTok videos that the casting team behind Flanagan’s then-upcoming project, The Midnight Club, discovered her talent. Since transitioning to acting, Codd has deactivated her TikTok account, but you can still follow her on Instagram @ruthcodd.
Ruth Codd Made Her Acting Debut as Anya in ‘The Midnight Club’
While most of us may have first noticed Codd in The Fall of the House of Usher, her true breakout role was as Anya in The Midnight Club. Despite lacking any prior acting experience, Codd’s audition left such a lasting impression on the casting team that they made the gamble of casting her as Anya — a deeply flawed and complex character who had one of the biggest roles in the entire show, second only to the protagonist. Anya was supposed to be the rock of the group, initially coming off as a cold and distant nihilist who later turns out to be the most genuinely caring soul ever.
Codd has since revealed that landing the role of Anya was a surreal moment for her. With no expectations of being cast, she received the confirmation call in the dead of night while playing PlayStation. She has also joked about how nervous she felt on set, being new to showbiz and fearing she’d get fired soon. However, her portrayal of Anya turned out phenomenal. In every single frame she was in, she commanded the scene. And Flanagan was so impressed by her natural charisma and screen presence that he decided to cast her once again, this time as Juno Usher in The Fall of the House of Usher. Also check out this guide on The Fall of the House of Usher‘s cast.
Follow Us