One of Netflix’s best thriller series of 2023 is The Fall of the House of Usher. Starring big names like Bruce Greenwood and Carla Gugino, this series tells a story about a wealthy family whose time at the top has ended. However, with mysterious deaths in their family, something much darker in the patriarchy’s past has returned to haunt them all. The series is based on a book by Edgar Allan Poe, and the horror and intrigue doesn’t disappoint.
For fans familiar with Mike Flanagan’s work, this series has several familiar faces whose recent projects include The Haunting of Bly Manor, The Haunting of Hill House, The Midnight Club, and Midnight Mass. While these talented actors have appeared on screen together once before, they do such an amazing job in this show that it’s believable they are the obnoxious kids of the great Roderick Usher. Below is where you know the cast of The Fall of the House of Usher.
Bruce Greenwood as Roderick Usher
Bruce Greenwood plays the series’ main actor, Roderick Usher, who heads the multi-billion dollar pharmaceutical industry, Fortunato Pharmaceuticals. He got his wealth and power after stealing with the help of his sister and a supernatural creature who’s been alive for centuries. The price he paid, however, is coming back to haunt him and his family of six children. Usher has never had to pay for his numerous crimes and lived a privileged life only most would dream of. Fans will recognize Greenwood from films like National Treasure, Gerald’s Game, and Star Trek. One of his most recent roles was in the medical drama The Resident.
Carla Gugino as Verna
The supernatural creature behind Usher getting all this wealth is Verna, played by the stunning Carla Gugino. Roderick and his twin sister met Verna during a New Year’s Eve party and made a deal. While Verna is responsible for most of the deaths on the show, she sometimes feels remorseful that she has to do what she does. Gugino is most famous for her roles in The Haunting of Hill House, American Gangster, Watchmen, and the Spy Kids films.
Mary McDonnell as Madeline Usher
Mary McDonnell plays Roderick Usher’s bold and powerful twin sister, Madeline in The Fall of the House of Usher. Madeline Usher has always known what she wants to achieve since she was a child. Having grown up when women weren’t listened to, it is refreshing to see how she took up space in her industry and got the freedom she always craved. McDonnell is popular for appearing in Veronica Marks, The Closer, Independence Day, and Passion Fish.
Mark Hamill as Arthur Pym
The Usher family fixer, Arthur Pym, is played by Mark Hamill. He is popular for appearing in The Sandman, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Robot Chicken, and Justice League, the animated series. Pym helps the Usher family escape jail through dubious means. When Verna offers Pym a similar deal to Usher, he declines and would rather go to jail then sell his soul. His loyalty to the family is admirable, although for the wrong reasons.
Carl Lumbly as Auguste Dupin
Carl Lumbly is a legendary actor famous for appearing in Cagney & Lacey, Supergirl, and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. He plays Detective Dupin in this Netflix series. Dupin has been trying to stop Usher and his company for decades. The moment he gets close enough to destroy this evil family, they all start dying off one after another. Dupin’s search for justice is noble, and while he gets the answers he has always sought, no one would believe anything he saw.
Henry Thomas as Frederick Usher
Henry Thomas plays the eldest and most disturbed of the Usher siblings. He is self-centered and only cares about what his father thinks. When his wife betrays him, his true colors start showing. Frederick becomes more sinister because of his insecurity and the looming death of his siblings. Thomas does a great job playing a paranoid Usher whose actions lead to his death. Fans will recognize Thomas from The Midnight Club, Gerald’s Game, Doctor Sleep, and Midnight Mass.
Samantha Sloyan as Tamerlane Usher
One of the best performances in The Fall of the House of Usher was by Samantha Sloyan as Tamerlane Usher. Viewers will recognize her from Midnight Mass, Scandal, Hush, and The Haunting of Hill House. Tamerlane is one of Usher’s kids and is more successful than the rest. Although her life seems perfect for public purposes, she is in a false marriage and doesn’t treat her other siblings as well as she should.
T’Nia Miller as Victorine Lafourcade
The talented T’Nia Miller plays Victorine LaFourcade, another Usher child whose life has been spent helping the less fortunate in society using her father’s wealth and connections. Like all her other siblings, she struggles to get her father’s approval, leading to her committing crimes and losing the one person she loved most. T’Nia is famous for her work in Sex Education, Witless, The Diplomat, and Years and Years.
Rahul Kohli as Napoleon Usher (Leo)
Another Usher sibling who was enjoying their father’s wealth was Napoleon Usher. Leo was more of the calmer siblings whose work was to create video games and the advantages the wealth accorded him. He seemed trouble-free, but later in the series, fans realized that he was cheating and lying to his boyfriend. Leo had one of the more brutal deaths in the series, but Rahul Kohli’s performance shines bright. Kohli is popular for appearing in Supergirl, Midnight Mass, iZombie, and The Haunting of Bly Manor.
Kyliegh Curran as Lenore Usher
The only Usher granddaughter wasn’t spared from Vern’s wrath when she came to collect. Kyliegh Curran plays Lenor Usher, Frederick and Morella’s only child, who seems to be the only one with a heart in the family. While she is young, Curran has appeared in projects like Doctor Sleep, I Can I Will I Did, and Secrets of Sulphur Springs. While Lenore suffered the same fate as the other Usher siblings, her goodwill helped her mother save thousands of lives in the future.
Sauriyan Sapkota as Perry Usher
The first Usher sibling to die was Perry Usher, played by Sauriyan Sapkota. Perry is the youngest of the Usher children, but that doesn’t stop Verna from taking him first. His goal was to get closer to his siblings and make a name for himself in the Usher family by getting his father’s approval. He also wanted fame as an Usher, so it’s sad he only achieved that level of stardom when he met a gruesome death. Sapkota is known for his role in The Midnight Club.
Kate Siegel as Camille L’espanaye
Camille L’espanaye is another Usher sibling who works in media and entertainment. She is witty and cunning but doesn’t mind having to cross ethical boundaries to help her family stay at the top. Kate Siegel plays her. Siegel is famous for her roles in Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Hill House, and Hush. Her personality is closed off from human emotion and only has arrangements that help her cope with the real world. Her cold demeanor is because their father never showed them the love and affection they craved.