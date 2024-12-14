‘Only Murders in the Building’ Star Selena Gomez Engaged to Benny Blanco

Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez is officially off the market! The singer and actress has just gotten engaged to singer Benny Blanco, whom she has been dating since December 2023. The couple first met when Blanco produced Gomez’s hit songs “Same Old Love” and “Kill Em with Kindness” back in 2015. After that, they collaborated in 2016, 2019, and then in finally 2023, which is when they fell in love.
Gomez announced the happy news on Instagram and shared photos of her marquise-shaped engagement ring. The post also features photos of what looks like a picnic that Blanco threw to propose to the Wizards of Waverly Place star. In one of the photos, Gomez is seen admiring her ring with a bottle of champagne and Taco Bell boxes lying around. “Forever begins now,” wrote Gomez in the caption.
After she shared the post, Blanco immediately took to the comments to refer to her as his “wife.” Several other celebrities congratulated the happy couple in the comments. But Gomez’s longtime friend Taylor Swift is already planning the wedding! The singer commented that she was ready to be the flower girl at Gomez and Blanco’s ceremony. Other celebrities who expressed their excitement in the comments include Jennifer Aniston, Suki Waterhouse, Ashley Benson, and Cardi B.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Can’t Stop Gushing Over Each Other
Only a few days before their engagement, Gomez spoke with CBS Sunday Morning and talked about how proud she was of Blanco. The former Disney star talked about Blanco being named one of PEOPLE’s Sexiest Men Alive and shared that she was beyond proud of him. According to Gomez, she feels lucky to have someone who supports, encourages, inspires, and motivates her all the time. She added that Blanco was her best friend and brought her nothing but joy.
During Blanco’s interview with PEOPLE, he shared that he doesn’t play games when it comes to love. The singer claimed that he goes all out for every date and makes sure he gives Gomez all the attention she deserves. The record producer also revealed that early morning is his favorite time to spend with Gomez because it feels like their moment “before the rest of the world wakes up.” Blanco, too, expressed that Gomez was his best friend, with whom he gets to do everything in the world.
In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gomez confessed that she feels the safest she has ever felt in her relationship with Blanco. Even back then, she claimed that she saw a future with Blanco. However, compared to her last few public relationships, Gomez expressed that she and Blanco made a conscious decision to keep most of their relationship private. The actress believes that when she only puts a little bit out there, people aren’t desperate to keep tracking every move they make.
All episodes of Only Murders in the Building Season 4 are available to stream on Hulu. The show has been renewed for Season 5. However, a release date has not been announced yet.
|Only Murders in the Building
|Cast
|Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Michael Cyril Creighton, Da’Vine Joy Randolph
|Release Date
|August 31, 2021 (Season 1 Premiere)
|Stream On
|Hulu (U.S.), Disney+ (International)
|Created by
|Steve Martin, John Hoffman
|Produced by
|Thembi Banks, Jane Raab, Nick Pavonetti
|Based On
|Original concept by Steve Martin and John Hoffman
|Plot Summary
|Three strangers obsessed with true crime investigate murders in their NYC apartment building while recording a podcast.
|Musical Elements
|Score by Siddhartha Khosla, featuring a mix of mystery-inspired themes and lighthearted melodies.
|Current Status
|Four seasons released; renewed for Season 5 (release date TBD). Available for streaming on Hulu and Disney+.
