David Schwimmer “Surprised” By Huge Compliment Matthew Perry Gave Him Before Ketamine Overdose

David Schwimmer was surprised to hear a compliment his Friends co-star Matthew Perry gave him before he died.
The actor was invited to the Origins with Cush Jumbo podcast ahead of the release of the second season of Goosebumps, a Disney+ anthology series.
Cush recalled working briefly with Matthew on The Good Fight, where the late actor appeared as lawyer Mike Kresteva in three episodes in 2017.
On the set of the Paramount+ show, Cush asked Matthew about the secret behind David’s comedic talents.
Image credits: NBCUniversal/Getty
“I’m recalling talking to him about how I knew you a little bit but not very much at that stage, and I was talking to him about […] physical comedy and all this stuff.
“I was saying, ‘Is David just someone who just does it? It just comes off of him?'”
Matthew praised his co-star’s performance, stating that his talent was crucial to the success of Friends scenes.
“He talks about how it’s not out of control at all, that you’re a linchpin person in a scene—that mostly people were always looking to you to know physically what direction things should go in,” Cush recalled.
“That without you being the pin, the other things don’t work, which I thought was very, very complimentary and probably very true.”
Speaking with Cush Jumbo on the set of The Good Fight, the late actor complimented David’s physical comedy skills
Image credits: Zuffante/Getty
Matthew was found dead in a hot tub on October 28, 2023. His death was attributed to a ketamine overdose, a drug that he was using to treat anxiety. He was 54.
After his death, David paid tribute to Matthew on social media, thanking his on-screen brother-in-law for “ten incredible years of laughter and creativity.”
Considering Matthew’s introverted nature, it was uncommon for him to give praise to his co-stars in person, David said in the recent interview.
“That’s interesting for many reasons to hear that […] that’s a huge compliment.
“I’m surprised to hear it because Matthew was reserved with me. He would not say that to me, but I appreciate that a lot.”
Matthew referred to David as “the linchpin” of Friends, explaining that without him, the other elements of the scenes wouldn’t work
Image credits: Entertainment Tonight
David shared more details about how he rehearsed for his scenes as Ross in the 1990s sitcom.
“I think it’s gotta be finely, carefully choreographed, and I would work and work and work on any physical comedy in a scene,” the 57-year-old said, adding that his “rigorous theater training” helped him when he had to perform stunts.
“I would meticulously structure and choreograph it, not only so that I never hurt myself or hurt anyone else but that I could repeat it many, many, many times.
“So I think that’s what maybe he’s referring to.”
David was not expecting to hear that compliment, given that Matthew was “reserved” and had not praised him in person when they worked together
Image credits: NBC
As he explained to Cush, his passion for physical comedy began in his childhood, the moment he realized that his stunts made his mother laugh.
“I would throw myself off furniture, I would trip myself a lot, I would fall down, I would throw myself into walls, I would walk into things.
“And the more that I learned she enjoyed it, the more I would do it and try to start to refine it so that I wouldn’t actually hurt myself as much.”
