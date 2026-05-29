John Travolta Makes His Directorial Debut: Everything We Know

While his critical acclaim has fluctuated across his career, John Travolta is still widely considered oa Hollywood mainstay. The two-time Oscar-nominated actor has starred in classic movies like Saturday Night Fever, Pulp Fiction, Get Shorty, and Face/Off. In 2026, he will take his first step behind the lens.
As well as being a world-renowned thespian, John Travolta has another talent he is famous for. He has been a licenced pilot since the young age of 22. With his new movie, he will blend his love for film with his deep adoration for aviation. Here’s everything we know about Propeller One-Way Night Coach.
What Is ‘Propeller One-Way Night Coach’ About?
Many don’t realize that John Travolta is an author as well as an actor and pilot. First he published a fitness guide in 1984, fresh off the box office success of Staying Alive. Then in 1997, he shifted gears and released Propeller One-Way Night Coach, A Fable for All Ages. The book’s summary describes the story of “Jeff, an eight-year-old boy who dreams of flying in a plane, who begins his journey with connecting flights, airline food, stopovers, and time spent in first class.”
From the upcoming movie’s synopsis, it seems that Travolta will be following the story closely with his original screenplay. The family drama will focus on the young boy’s flight and the adventures he gets up to as his mother reroutes him to Hollywood to pursue a career in acting. Cannes‘ synopsis release promises “unexpected stopovers, larger-than-life passengers, and a thrilling glimpse at first class” as “the journey unfolds in moments both magical and unexpected, charting the course for the boy’s future.”
Who Stars in John Travolta’s Directorial Debut?
John Travolta has decided to stay behind the camera for Propeller One-Way Night Coach, however, he has cast his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta as a flight attendant. This will mark her third collaboration with her father following on from Old Dogs, and Eye for an Eye, where she also shared the screen with Oscar-winner Morgan Freeman. She is also set to star opposite James Cromwell and Terrence Howard in Get Lost, a reimagined Alice in Wonderland film.
In his on-screen debut, Clark Shotwell will take on the role of Jeff. He will be joined by Kelly B. Eviston (Law & Order), Olga Hoffmann, Miles McMahon, and Samuel P. Espinoza. While Travolta isn’t starring in the film, he will be lending his voice for narration.
When Will the Film Be Released?
Propeller One-Way Night Coach will have its world premiere in the Debussy Theater at the 79th Cannes Film Festival in May 2026. The exact showing date is yet to be announced. After its premiere, it will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on May 29, 2025.
Is John Travolta Still Acting?
While he doesn’t land many starring roles in big budget blockbusters these days, John Travolta still churns out renditions yearly. He has shifted gears to VOD action movies like Paradise City, Mob Land, and Cash Out. His last acclaimed performance came in 2021 when he starred opposite Kevin Hart in Die Hart. Travolta was nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series at the Primetime Emmy Awards. Five years prior to this, he was nominated by the Primetime Emmys for his role as Robert Shapiro in American Crime Story.
Travolta still remains an active pilot, frequently flying his own private jets, including a Dassault Falcon 900 and a Boeing 737. He juggles this with his love for acting. His upcoming slate is stacked, including a starring role in November 1963, where he will share the silver screen with Robert Carlyle and Dermot Mulroney to play Johnny Roselli. He is also set to star in Nick Vallelonga‘s musical romance movie That’s Amore!, sharing the limelight with the likes of Drea de Matteo (The Sopranos), William Fichtner, and Robert Davi. Lastly, he is set to lead Renny Harlin‘s action thriller Black Tides, which tells the story of an estranged father who attempts to reconnect with his daughter and grandson, but finds himself in a harrowing battle for survival when their boat is attacked by vicious orcas.
Want to read about another John Travolta movie? Pulp Fiction Characters: Easter Eggs and Backstories Explored
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