Anna Faris Breaks Silence On “Sad” Chris Pratt Divorce Nearly A Decade After Their Split

Anna Faris has been revisiting one of the most difficult periods of her life.
Nearly eight years after her divorce from Chris Pratt, the actress recently shared a rare insight into how she coped with the end of their marriage and the emotions that came with it.
While Faris has largely avoided speaking publicly about the split over the years, she admitted that there was a time when she was simply “feeling sad” and searching for a way to stay connected to people outside of Hollywood.
Her comments have once again sparked discussion about one of the entertainment industry’s most talked-about breakups.
“She really cared for him,” one commenter wrote.
Anna Faris has revealed how her podcast helped her get through the divorce with Chris Pratt
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Speaking in a recent Variety profile, Faris reflected on the period surrounding her separation from Pratt and revealed that creating her podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified, became an important outlet during that time.
“I was feeling sad,” the actress admitted.
Faris explained that the podcast gave her something meaningful to focus on while her personal life was changing.
“I’m lucky that at that time I had my podcast,” she said. “I wanted, like, four people to listen and to build my own secret community. I wanted an avenue outside of Hollywood as a way to connect with people.”
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Although she built the show around candid conversations and relationship advice, Faris said she still kept many parts of her own life private.
“I didn’t disclose a lot on the podcast,” she explained, adding that it gave her comfort knowing she could if she ever needed to.
The actress also admitted that being in the public eye for more than two decades inevitably shaped how she viewed herself.
“I would be naïve to think it didn’t shape me,” she said before adding, “But, f—k the scrutiny.”
Today, Faris shared she feels grateful for where life has taken her and for the support she continues to receive from fans.
Faris previously admitted that competitiveness became an issue in the marriage
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While neither Faris nor Pratt has publicly blamed the other for the breakup, Faris has previously spoken about some of the challenges they faced as their careers evolved.
During a 2021 episode of her podcast with Gwyneth Paltrow, the actress reflected on having been married to two actors and acknowledged that professional competitiveness sometimes affected her relationships.
“My two other marriages were with actors, and I don’t think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness,” she said.
“Or at least I didn’t, being a proud person, and not wanting to reveal vulnerability.”
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When Faris and Pratt first got together, she was already a well-known star thanks to films like Scary Movie and The House Bunny, while Pratt was primarily known for television roles.
That dynamic changed dramatically after Pratt became one of Hollywood’s biggest leading men through blockbuster franchises such as Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World.
Faris has previously admitted that she struggled with insecurity during parts of their relationship, particularly when rumors linked Pratt to co-stars during his rapid rise to fame.
Looking back, she said she did not always handle feelings of comparison well.
“With any hint of competitiveness and comparison, I didn’t handle that very well, I don’t think,” she said.
Fans remain divided when discussing the former couple
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As Faris’ latest comments circulated online, reactions were mixed.
Some people expressed sympathy for the actress.
“She’s better off without him,” one commenter wrote. “She really cared for him.”
“Really sad for her and their son. Just like Hugh Jackman and his 23-year marriage to his wife, never good enough, so they move on.”
Others argued that the details of their breakup remain private.
“Divorces happen. Can we mind our business? This woman is raising a family, regardless.”
Not everyone agreed with the criticism directed at Pratt.
“This silly chick was jealous of that man’s stardom,” one commenter claimed.
“She started the divorce and had a relationship with a cameraman. Doubt that it was really that sad,” another wrote.
Others focused on how quickly Pratt moved on after the split.
“Was it even a year before he remarried? Says they divorced in 2018 and he remarried in 2019, damn lol.”
“He just used her until he got famous and bounced,” another commenter alleged.
Anna Faris and Chris Pratt spent nearly a decade together and share a son
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Faris and Pratt first met while filming Take Me Home Tonight and married in 2009.
In 2012, they welcomed their son Jack, who is now 13.
For years, the pair were considered one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples, frequently appearing together on red carpets and openly discussing family life in interviews.
However, in August 2017, they announced their separation in a joint statement.
“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating,” they wrote at the time.
“We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.”
Their divorce was finalized in 2018.
Despite ending their marriage, both have consistently emphasized co-parenting Jack and maintaining a respectful relationship for his sake.
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Following the divorce, Pratt moved on with author Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.
The couple married in June 2019, less than a year after Pratt’s divorce was finalized.
They have since welcomed three children together- daughters Lyla and Eloise, and son Ford.
Faris also found happiness again with cinematographer Michael Barrett, whom she met while working on the 2018 film Overboard.
Although she initially expressed uncertainty about ever marrying again, the relationship grew serious over time.
The actress confirmed their engagement in 2020, and the pair quietly tied the knot in 2021.
“She’s better off without him”, a fan weigh in as the divorce still sparks strong reactions years later
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