Top 17 Wes Anderson Films for Cinema Lovers

When Wes Anderson entered the filmmaking scene of Hollywood, he created quite a stir. Of course, it is not every day that a filmmaker of Martin Scorsese’s caliber calls your debut work one of his favorite movies of the decade. And though said film (Bottle Rocket) flopped at the box office, people remembered the director.
For some time, Wes Anderson films were considered to be solely for the hipster audience. A very specific style of storytelling, overly stylized visuals, and not the most conventional storylines contributed to this opinion. But with each subsequent film, he would gain more and more appeal with everyday movie goers.
There are several things to help you recognize whether a film is directed by Wes Anderson. More often than not, the story is about an ensemble of characters rather than a single protagonist. He also tends to cast A-listers in supporting roles (and they agree!). The voice of the narrator is a frequent technique in Anderson’s films.
Another thing you will find in Anderson’s works is heavily stylized set design and a distinct, somewhat unrealistic, color palette. This is one of the reasons people talk about Wes Anderson cinematography as much as they talk about Wes Anderson storytelling. Interestingly, barring two animation movies, Anderson has worked on all his feature-length films with the same cinematographer, Robert Yeoman.
The new Wes Anderson movie was first announced in late 2020. Its plot has not been revealed yet, however the cast was described as “larger than most other Anderson films that are ensemble in nature.”
Below we have gathered Wes Anderson movies ranked by popularity according to our readers. Don’t forget to let us know in the comments whether you agree with this ranking and what you think the best Wes Anderson films are.
#1 Fantastic Mr. Fox
Fantastic Mr. Fox
2009 | 1h 27m
Based on a popular children’s novel by Roald Dahl, Fantastic Mr. Fox was Wes Anderson’s first stop-motion animated film. Former thief-turned-newspaper-columnist Mr. Fox lives a comfortable life with his family but his past instincts keep resurfacing, until one day Mr. Fox gives in and goes on a robbing spree on three poultry farms in the vicinity. As the angry farmers demolish the homes of all the animals in the area and set up a trap for Mr. Fox, it is now up to him to outsmart them, save his family, and redeem himself among the animal community. Despite underperforming at the box office, the film received accolades from critics and was nominated for several awards.
Image source: amazon.com
#2 Moonrise Kingdom
Moonrise Kingdom
2012 | 1h 34m
On a fictional island of New Penzance, an orphaned boy scout Sam reunites with his pen pal Suzy. As the scouts, led by their Scout Master, the island police captain, and Suzy’s parents organize a search party to find them, the kids hide in a cave they call the Moonrise Kingdom. This coming-of-age comedy-drama was in many ways inspired by Anderson’s own preteen experience and memories. It also marked the director’s first collaboration with Edward Norton and Tilda Swinton, who’d go on to become his recurring actors.
Image source: amazon.com
#3 The Grand Budapest Hotel
The Grand Budapest Hotel
2014 | 1h 40m
The Grand Budapest Hotel is probably Wes Anderson’s most well-known film. Set in the era preceding World War II, it tells a story of love, loyalty, a mysterious death, a missing will, a found painting, a prison break, and a lot of Anderson’s signature subtle humor. Filming took place in eastern Germany, and the largest interior set representing the hotel was staged at a vacant department store. Studded with stellar performances from a 17-actor ensemble that included both Anderson’s long-time collaborators and new faces, the film was a success at the box office as well as with the critics.
Image source: amazon.com
#4 Rushmore
Rushmore
1998 | 1h 33m
Rushmore is a coming-of-age comedy-drama that tells the story of an unlikely friendship between an eccentric teenager with poor academic performance and an industrialist billionaire disappointed in his children. Their friendship escalates to rivalry over the affections of a widowed teacher, but later they reconcile. This film became a turning point for both Anderson and Jason Schwartzman who debuted as the teenager Max. It also marked a new stage in Bill Murray’s (billionaire Blume) career.
Image source: amazon.com
#5 The Darjeeling Limited
The Darjeeling Limited
2007 | 1h 31m
Another film by Anderson that explores the twists and turns of complex family dynamics, The Darjeeling Limited follows three brothers on their spiritual journey of self-discovery after a year-long estrangement following the funeral of their father. However the oldest brother, who was the initiator of this trip, has a hidden motive to find their mother they haven’t seen in many years. They travel aboard the exotic train through the Indian countryside, until two younger brothers start suspecting something and confront the oldest brother.
Image source: amazon.com
#6 Isle Of Dogs
Isle of Dogs
2018 | 1h 41m
In the not so distant future, canine flu breaks out all over Japan. As it can become contagious to humans, the mayor of one city decides to exile all dogs to an abandoned Trash Island. Six months after his decree was implemented, the mayor’s nephew Atari travels to the island, since then renamed the Isle of Dogs, to find his bodyguard dog Spots. While on the island, he finds a whole society of abandoned dogs and befriends them. In the meantime, a huge conspiracy is being uncovered in the city, the outcome of which will impact the destiny of all dogs.
Image source: amazon.com
#7 The French Dispatch
The French Dispatch
2021 | 1h 48m
The latest in Anderson’s filmography, The French Dispatch is—in the director’s own words—“a love letter to journalists”. This anthology, comprising three segments, tells the story of the foreign bureau of a fictional newspaper. As its editor suddenly dies of a heart attack, he leaves behind a will, according to which publication of the magazine called The French Dispatch should stop immediately after the final issue sees the light of day. He also leaves very specific instructions as to what said final issue should include.
Image source: amazon.com
#8 The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
2004 | 1h 58m
This comedy drama is dedicated to famous oceanographer Jacques Cousteau, who was well-known for his documentaries about marine life. The protagonist Steve Zissou is enraged by the untimely demise of his friend and team member Esteban du Plantier. Zissou claims that Plantier was devoured by a creature he calls the jaguar shark while they were working on a documentary project. Now Zissou is determined to find the creature and destroy it. Accompanied by a crew of mismatched characters, he sets out on his new underwater journey.
Image source: amazon.com
#9 Bottle Rocket
Bottle Rocket
1996 | 1h 31m
Bottle Rocket marked Anderson’s directorial debut. Based on the director’s previous short film of the same name, it also launched the acting careers of Owen and Luke Wilson, who went on to become very frequent cast members in Anderson’s films. This crime comedy tells the story of two friends, where one tries to rescue the other from being institutionalized through an elaborate plan that includes several heists, among other criminal activities. Although the film didn’t perform well at the box office, it drew critics’ attention. Prominent Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese named Bottle Rocket as one of his favorite movies of the 90s.
Image source: amazon.com
#10 The Royal Tenenbaums
The Royal Tenenbaums
2001 | 1h 49m
The Royal Tenenbaums was Wes Anderson’s commercially most successful film until the release of The Grand Budapest Hotel. While family dynamics and crumbling marriages is a recurring theme in the filmmaker’s movies, here it becomes the main focus, as the audience navigates through the complicated relationships of the Tenenbaum family members and those around them. Anderson said that the initial idea came from his parents’ divorce when he was 12, though once completed, the script bore no resemblance to it. The film was shot in New York, although the crew avoided all possible visual connections that would identify the place, even going to the extent of changing street signs where necessary.
Image source: amazon.com
#11 Hotel Chevalier
Image source: dailymotion.com
#12 Cousin Ben Troop Screening With Jason Schwartzman
Image source: imdb.com
#13 American Express: My Life. My Card
Image source: imdb.com
#14 Moonrise Kingdom: Animated Book Short
Image source: imdb.com
#15 Come Together: A Fashion Picture In Motion
Image source: dailymotion.com
#16 Prada: Candy
Image source: imdb.com
#17 Castello Cavalcanti
Image source: amazon.com
Follow Us