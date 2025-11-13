For The Past Two Years, I’ve Spent Almost Every Day Making Tiny Creatures Out Of Polymer Clay. Here Are Just Some Of My Favorites So Far

Hey, I’m Becky, I’m from the UK and am a huge wildlife enthusiast!
All the animal figurines I make are exclusively birds, and wild animals that intrigue and interest me. I create home decor objects using polymer clay that I sculpt into simple forms and then intricately paint by hand.
I started out by making only miniature sculptures of cute animals, purely for my own amusement. I decided to share them online, and they proved to be quite popular, so I extended that to include hanging ornaments and unique jewelry such as necklaces and brooches. I’ve only been doing these figurines and handmade jewelry for two years, but it is basically my life now if I’m not sculpting I’m thinking about sculpting or planning what I could be sculpting next!
#1
Teeny sleepy pigeon.
#2
Tiny foxes! These guys are a little over an inch tall.
#3
Barn owl ornament.
#4
Barn owl.
#5
Asian elephant in progress.
#6
Tiny yeti in progress.
#7
Male and female house sparrows.
#8
Female house sparrow.
#9
Red panda.
#10
Magpie.
#11
Panda necklace.
#12
Bumblebee.
#13
Little fox necklace.
#14
King penguin.
#15
Bunch of pigeons.
#16
Raven.
#17
Ladybird/ladybug.
#18
Tiny giant panda.
#19
Tapir and baby in progress.
#20
Male house sparrow.
#21
Fox hanging ornament.
#22
Coal tit.
#23
Blue tit.
#24
Baby tapir.
#25
Sun bear.
#26
Blue budgie ornament.
#27
Coati.
#28
Numbat.
#29
English bull terrier.
#30
Chicken with chicklets.
