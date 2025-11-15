I Made Tiny Wonky Teapot Jewellery To Raise Money For My Cat And Her Stray Friends On The Gili Islands (40 Pics)

I make individually unique Teapot jewelry to make some extra cash for my little fur baby Audrey; The little cat I’ve adopted while I was living on the Gili Islands in Indonesia during the whole year of the pandemic. %50 of my profits go to my little Audrey and her stray friends on Gili Air Island where she and her friends are being looked after by lovely local friends of mine who are still struggling due to the ongoing pandemic consequences.

More info: Etsy

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

