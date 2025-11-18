CCTV Captures Violent Altercation Between Amazon Worker And Wheelchair-Bound Man

A fight broke out between an Amazon worker and a wheelchair-bound building manager over the delivery man allegedly “leaving parcels where he wants.”
The brawl, captured by video surveillance, took place in a tower block lobby in Notting Hill, West London, according to the DailyMail.
The physical altercation began when the receiver of the parcel, Ramin Razzaghi, confronted the delivery worker after not being pleased with where he left a number of packages.
Apparently, Ramin became angered after noting that the Amazon worker had unloaded around four or five boxes onto the reception desk.
Ramin, who is in a wheelchair as a result of a workplace injury, followed the driver out of the residential building in West London and tried to pull him back, grabbing the worker’s bag and shirt as he attempted to escape.
It’s at this point that the Amazon worker appears to punch the building manager, who responds by hitting his opponent, and falls to the floor as a result of the altercation.
As the Amazon worker tries to leave, Ramin—still on the floor—grabs him by the legs until they both end up on the floor on the street outside.
What triggered the fight was an argument about where the parcels should’ve been left
At this point, another man appears at the scene and begins landing blows to Ramin’s face.
“I have been left emotionally, physically, and mentally drained,” Ramin told the DailyMail of the violent incident. “I have injured my ribs and my jaw. I just ask myself ‘Why?’”
Then, he explained what ignited his fury.
“The Amazon worker is a reoccurring delivery man that comes very often. The problem with him is that he always leaves the parcels wherever he wants – on the floor or by the door.
The building manager, who is in a wheelchair due to a workplace injury, ended up on the floor
“This time when he came, I was outside the building with my niece. I stopped the man before he came in and asked him, ‘Could you please take the parcels up to the individual doors?’”
But the Amazon worker, he said, paid little attention to his request. “The man nicely agreed to this, and I then let him in the two front doors of building. Suddenly as you can see on the CCTV, he left the parcels in the lobby. I then tried to stop the postman by grabbing his bag and I told him ‘give me your bag now’ so I can put the parcels back.”
“Next thing, he threw the bag into my face and walked out swearing. He had a bad mouth on him.
A third man intervened and began hitting the building manager
“He then tried to get me off him but I told him ‘You know what I will hold you here and call the police.’
“As soon as I said that, he became aggressive. The only thing I could do is hold onto his legs to stop him from leaving.”
Ramin then explained that the “conversation” dragged outside, where he was “still holding onto his legs.”
“Someone came up behind me and tried pulling me off. I thought he just wanted to separate me from the Amazon worker but as soon as I let go, this man started beating me up on the floor.”
The building manager said that he couldn’t identify the other man.
Watch the fight below
A Met Police spokesman has informed that the circumstances of the assault are being investigated.
“The incident happened at around 13:50hrs on Thursday, 15 February when an altercation occurred between two men, one of whom was in a wheelchair.
“A 35-year-old man intervened and assaulted the man in the wheelchair; the second man left the scene and inquiries are ongoing to locate him.
“London Ambulance Service attended; the man who was assaulted was not seriously injured.
“Enquiries, including analyzing CCTV footage, are ongoing. Anyone who has any information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CAD 3763/15Feb.”
The spokesman added that the 35-year-old was arrested and charged with ABH (Actual Bodily Harm).
Furthermore, a spokesman for Amazon addressed the incident, saying, “We’re taking this matter very seriously and we’re investigating with our delivery service provider.”
