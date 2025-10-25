ER Doctor Reveals Many People Are Ending Up In Hospital Over Avocados, Here’s Why

An emergency room doctor has issued a viral warning about the proper way to slice avocados, after thousands of people have ended up in the hospital with hand injuries caused by cutting them incorrectly. The fruit, which is beloved for its nice, creamy texture and healthy nature, has become a global breakfast staple. But as ERs continue to treat more “avocado hand” injuries each year, Dr. Joe Whittington decided it was time to show people exactly how to cut the fruit safely.
Dr. Joe shared a common kitchen mistake that’s sending thousands to the ER
“Then stab the pit, turn to release the pit, and enjoy your avocado without injury.” The clip has since racked up thousands of views across TikTok and Instagram, with fans thanking the doctor for saving their hands the next time they make their favorite avocado toast.
Social media users reacted to Dr. Joe’s message with shock and gratitude
In the same study that Dr. Joe mentioned, researchers concluded that 50,413 avocado-related knife injuries were reported from 1998 to 2017. There were only 1,790 worldwide shark bites reported during that same period worldwide.
Experts also revealed the truth about brown avocados and whether they are still safe to eat
The good news is that it’s still perfectly safe to eat for up to two days, even if the surface has darkened. Only after several days does the avocado’s fat start to break down into bitter compounds. At that point, it’s best to toss it. So, while “avocado hand” may land people in the ER, a brown avocado won’t land anyone in trouble. It just might taste a little off.
Netizens shared their thoughts on Dr. Joe’s avocado advice on social media
