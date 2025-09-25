“This Better Be A Joke”: Woman’s Engagement Post Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

When influencer Melissa Winkler took to social media to announce her engagement, she didn’t expect her post would be flooded with negative comments.
Melissa, a fashion, beauty, and travel content creator from Germany with 3500 followers, was stunned to discover that 20 million people had viewed a photo of her diamond engagement ring.
“I said YES!💍Forever sounds like paradise with you!🤍” she captioned the close-up shot of her ring.
Image credits: melissawinkler_
Image credits: melissawinkler_
In the comments, many users criticized her fiancé for proposing with the modest sparkler, with some even saying they would have said no if they were Melissa.
“This better be a joke,” one person typed.
“Is the ring in the room with us?” asked another critic.
“I wouldn’t have said yes,” commented someone else.
“I need a microscope to see the diamond,” a separate user remarked.
Her post featuring a close-up of her diamond ring went viral, reaching 20 million views
Image credits: melissawinkler_
Talitha Cummins, founder of The Cut Jewellery, said the expectations around engagement rings have changed, with many people now aspiring to own massive diamonds like those posted by celebrities on social media.
“The bigger ring trend often comes down to two things. The first is celebrities who typically choose engagement rings of larger carat weight. We’ve seen that recently with Taylor Swift’s choice of an approximate 8-carat old mine cut diamond, and also Hailey Bieber,” she told news.com.au.
Image credits: melissawinkler_
According to a 2019 Forbes report, lab-grown diamonds can cost about 40% to 50% less than earth-mined diamonds.
Talitha stressed that it’s the “thought and meaning” behind the ring that matters, not the size of the diamond or how much a person’s significant other spent on it.
“I have always thought that it’s disappointing that people would judge someone’s ring when that’s not what the milestone is about at all,” she said, adding, “The narrative around ring judgement needs to change.”
According to the description of Melissa’s post, her ring was bought at Tiffany’s.
Many netizens mocked the size of the ring, saying they would have declined the proposal
Image credits: melissawinkler_
Talitha also noted that some people prefer daintier pieces over massive rocks, and this preference should be reflected in the type of ring chosen by their partner.
The jewelry designer added that not everyone can afford a large diamond, and many couples may prefer to spend that money on something else.
“Why should they feel they need to break the bank on a ring, when it should be more about the moment?” she continued. “We don’t know people’s financial circumstances or personal preferences and it’s quite sad that people are judging her on the size of her diamond.”
Image credits: melissawinkler_
This ring is actually refreshing to see. I’m tired of rings looking like they popped out of a gumball machine,” someone shared.
“We are living in such a materialistic world and it’s really sad. It’s a beautiful ring. Congratulations on the engagement,” typed a separate user.
Others called the engagement ring “chic,” “elegant,” and “timeless.”
Even model Chrissy Teigen, who has been married to John Legend since 2013, complimented Melissa’s ring, commenting, “Lovvvvve this ring.”
“Is the ring in the room with us?” one critic asked
Image credits: melissawinkler_
The German content creator has addressed the negative reactions to her post, admitting that she never imagined people around the world would be discussing the size of her ring.
“Didn’t expect to go viral over my engagement. All I know is I’m happy, I’m grateful & I said YES!!” she posted on Sunday (September 21) alongside a video showing off the ring.
Over the video, she wrote, “POV: You just wanted to share your engagement…but the internet had other plans.”
The average diamond carat weight for an engagement ring in the United States is about one carat, according to Brides magazine. In the United Kingdom, it’s 0.6 carats, and in Europe as a whole, it’s around 0.5 carats.
Anna Jay, a diamond expert and owner of Anna P Jay, told the magazine that, in addition to location, age also plays a significant role in the carat size of an engagement ring.
Image credits: melissawinkler_
Jay said her younger clients, including those in their twenties or early thirties, typically choose diamonds that are one to two carats. “The older my clients get, the larger the diamonds typically become,” she shared. This trend can be attributed to the fact that older people often have longer careers and more money to spend on a ring.
“Rather than being hung up on what the number is, I suggest focusing on what you like, what looks best on your hand, and working with a jeweler that can help you find a beautifully cut diamond,” Jay recommended.
“It’s about commitment, not the size of the ring,” a Facebook user wrote
