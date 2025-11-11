203 Dads With Their Babies Showing That Fatherhood Brings Out The Best In Men

Happy Father’s Day! There is no question that fathers play a very important role in their kid’s lives. And it is also a very challenging role. Some fathers even give up on fatherhood, but others don’t. They teach, they protect, they love, they are there for their children, and most importantly, they have a special bond with their children that no one else has. In honor of all the fathers in this world who made us who we are today, we share a list, compiled by Bored Panda, of beautiful photos showing fathers holding their babies.
Do you have a picture of a father holding his baby? Add it to the list and don’t forget to vote!
#1
Image source: evaguein
#2
Image source: Ashley Marston Birth Photography
#3
Image source: imgur.com
#4
Image source: Sarah Pagano Photography
#5
Image source: imgur.com
#6
Image source: Staci Brennan Photography
#7
Image source: Leonis Davis
#8
#9
Image source: Abi Porter
#10
Image source: Krista Evans
#11
Image source: Public Kiss Photography
#12
Image source: Hegel Jorge
#13
#14
Image source: Aidan Nworks
#15
Image source: Heather Mosher
#16
#17
Image source: Magdalena Pachut Fotografia
#18
Image source: freshlovebirth.com
#19
Image source: A BORING PHOTO
#20
Image source: Vanessa Lachey
#21
#22
Image source: Mike Kremer
#23
Image source: Veronica Daylight
#24
Image source: Maegan Hall Photography
#25
Image source: Stacie Lopez
#26
#27
#28
Image source: boredpanda.com
#29
Image source: Seaman Betsy Lynn Knapper
#30
#31
Image source: Milena Krammer Photography
#32
Image source: Krista Evans
#33
#34
Image source: Cradled Creations
#35
#36
#37
Image source: studio3z.com
#38
Image source: Mindy
#39
Image source: Aniket Sananse
#40
#41
Image source: Bailey King Photography
#42
Image source: theoberports.com
#43
Image source: Naomi solomon
#44
#45
Image source: Kasia
#46
#47
Image source: Jennifer MacNeill
#48
#49
Image source: hazel-lining.com
#50
#51
#52
#53
#54
Image source: Gareth Davies
#55
Image source: Jon Schusteritsch
#56
Image source: Dennise Ríos Covián Manzano
#57
Image source: Staci Brennan
#58
Image source: Krista Evans
#59
Image source: Lourenço Parente
#60
Image source: doubledoodiedad
#61
#62
#63
#64
#65
#66
Image source: Roni Sanches
#67
Image source: Krista Evans
#68
#69
Image source: Selin Bedikyan Photography
#70
Image source: Chris%20White,%20littlebluemarblegallery.com
#71
#72
#73
#74
Image source: Sarah%20Pagano%20Photography
#75
Image source: Baby%20Bluebird%20Photography
#76
#77
Image source: Piblick Kiss Photography
#78
#79
Image source: Krista Evans
#80
Image source: Tom Knapik
#81
Image source: Julia
#82
#83
Image source: Vero Luce Photography
#84
#85
#86
#87
#88
#89
#90
Image source: Krista Evans
#91
Image source: Julie + Seth Nickerson
#92
Image source: Krista Evans
#93
#94
#95
Image source: Christy Wells Photography
#96
#97
#98
#99
#100
#101
#102
#103
#104
#105
Image source: ryankeberly
#106
Image source: Katopelli%20Photography
#107
#108
#109
#110
#111
#112
#113
#114
#115
#116
#117
#118
#119
#120
#121
Image source: Yoann JEZEQUEL
#122
#123
#124
#125
#126
#127
#128
#129
#130
#131
#132
#133
#134
#135
#136
#137
#138
#139
#140
#141
#142
#143
#144
#145
#146
#147
#148
Image source: Ivan%20and%20Viktor
#149
#150
#151
#152
#153
#154
#155
#156
#157
#158
#159
#160
#161
Image source: Bella%20Baby%20Photography
#162
#163
#164
#165
#166
#167
#168
#169
#170
#171
#172
#173
#174
#175
#176
#177
#178
#179
#180
#181
#182
#183
Image source: I%20love%20u%20my%20baccha
#184
#185
#186
#187
#188
#189
#190
#191
#192
#193
#194
#195
#196
#197
#198
#199
#200
#201
#202
#203
Follow Us