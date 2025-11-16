Petty Husband Annoyed That His Wife Always Takes Photos Of The Food She Makes, Ruins It To Prove A Point

If you take a quick scroll through your social media feed, chances are, you’ll spot at least one or two photos of food. After all, there’s nothing like seeing delicious-looking images to get your appetite going. Some people snap them to show what they’re up to, others do it because they’re especially proud of their self-cooked meals. But when people do it for a living, it’s a whole other story.
Recently, Reddit user RoyalBeggers33 shared a post on the AITA subreddit about how his wife, who runs a website dedicated to cooking and recipes, prepared an elaborate feast as one of her newest projects. The husband explained that they often feel annoyed about how she consistently takes photos of her every meal, making him lose his appetite from waiting too long.
Some say that the most promising way to air your grievances would be to talk about them with your partner, but the author decided to take a different path. He grabbed a spoon and took a little piece of every dish before she could get a photo of them. As you probably have guessed, this didn’t go well with his wife. Read on for the whole story.
Redditor RoyalBeggers33 shared a story about how he ruined an elaborate meal his wife prepared on the AITA forum
Image credits: Charles Deluvio (not the actual photo)
He asks if he’s in the wrong for eating the food before she took pictures of it
Image credits: Sebastian Coman Photography (not the actual photo)
RoyalBeggers33’s post amassed 20.2K upvotes and more than 3.2K comments in just a few days. His story stirred quite a discussion between the users. Many wrote that the OP was acting incredibly immature, almost like a child. Also, some mentioned that if he was this hungry, he could have respected his wife’s efforts and prepared food by himself.
The vast majority of the commenters determined that the author was acting like a jerk in this situation. “You did do it to sabotage her since you KNEW that she hadn’t taken any photos yet,” one Redditor wrote. “Apologize to your wife.”
For some, getting pictures of their food can seem like a simple interest or a great way to spice up their social media feeds. After all, half of Americans regularly take pictures of their food, according to a YouGov poll. The results revealed that 31 percent snap pics of the food they’ve prepared themselves, and 22 percent do it on special occasions.
However, those who meticulously decorate their cooked meals and watch over the smallest details to get the perfect shot do so because it’s a hobby or a job they care much about. As we found out from the post, the author’s wife worked hard on the meal. So when he could not wait a few minutes until she got pictures for her website, he showed a serious lack of support.
It can be challenging to work toward your dreams when your partner does not have your back or if they feel annoyed by what you do. Without their support and encouragement, the relationship can start to crumble.
If you’ve ended up feeling hurt by your partner and can’t understand why they don’t have faith in you or your dreams, Inc. states there are several reasons why they might behave this way.
It may be that your significant other doesn’t understand your mindset. “People who don’t relate may not be able to support you in the way you want and need.” Your partner might tell you they believe in what you do, but their actions show otherwise. You could try talking with your SO about the issues they have with your work. After all, communication is key, so try to be as clear as you possibly can to avoid any misunderstandings.
They might also feel a certain lack of attention. “It’s tough to admit to this, so they may cite something else as the problem, become argumentative, or go into avoidance mode.” This might leave you confused and unsure about what to do since your partner does not tell you their problem. It’s crucial to be honest with each other so that you both could know what you’re dealing with.
Plus, while you’re looking at the bigger picture, your other half might focus on the troubles you may face. Maybe your income decreased and it requires them to work more hours. Perhaps you’re not able to go on vacation or leave your work for a weekend get-away, which could make them feel resentful. It can be hard to understand your partner’s negative feelings, so it’s best to ask about them.
At the end of the day, we all want to find someone who will inspire us, listen to our problems, and boost our confidence whenever we have any doubts. While there may be a hidden meaning behind the husband’s negative behavior, such actions can still leave a crack in the relationship. Just remember—supporting one another only works if it goes both ways.
Redditors unanimously agreed that the OP was acting like a jerk, here’s what they had to say
Follow Us