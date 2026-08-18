‘Mare of Easttown’ Cast Net Worth Rankings Show Who Made the Most From the 95% RT Critics-Rated HBO Limited Series

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Few HBO limited series hit the prestige-crime sweet spot as strongly as Mare of Easttown. The Pennsylvania-set mystery became more than a whodunit because its cast turned grief, addiction, motherhood, local resentment, police pressure, and family damage into something painfully specific. Since it was a limited series rather than a long-running drama, the money story is not about years of salary growth from one show. It is about how the project added awards weight and renewed visibility to actors who already had careers in film, television, theater, streaming dramas, and franchise work.

The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.

For this ranking, the focus is estimated overall wealth rather than HBO salary from Mare of Easttown alone. That means earlier film roles, later television work, awards momentum, theater, producing, directing, streaming projects, and long-term industry reputation all matter. Ranked from lowest to highest estimated fortune, here are the Mare of Easttown cast members who appear to have made the most from the acclaimed HBO limited series and the careers around it.

10. Angourie RiceFamous Actress Angourie Rice

Angourie Rice played Siobhan Sheehan, Mare’s daughter, and gave the series one of its most important younger perspectives. Siobhan was not simply there to reflect Mare’s failures as a mother. She had her own grief, ambition, anger, romantic life, and desire to get out of a town that felt emotionally suffocating. Rice made the character feel observant and exhausted, which mattered because Siobhan was often watching adults repeat mistakes she wanted to escape.

Rice’s estimated net worth is lower than several veteran co-stars because she is still building the later stages of her career, but her résumé is already stronger than many actors her age. Before Mare of Easttown, she had major visibility through The Nice Guys, Every Day, and the Marvel-related Spider-Man films. The HBO drama added prestige-TV credibility to that foundation, showing that she could hold emotionally grounded scenes opposite heavyweight actors.

Cast Member Estimated Net Worth Main Income Sources Why She Ranks Here
Angourie Rice $2 million – $5 million
  • Mare of Easttown role
  • Film work
  • Spider-Man franchise appearances
  • Streaming and television projects
 Rice ranks tenth because Siobhan gave her prestige-TV weight, but her overall fortune is still developing compared with older co-stars.

‘Mare of Easttown’ Cast Net Worth Rankings Show Who Made the Most From the 95% RT Critics-Rated HBO Limited Series

9. Cailee Spaeny American actress Cailee Spaeny

Cailee Spaeny played Erin McMenamin, the young mother whose death drives the central investigation. Erin had to become emotionally real very quickly because the whole mystery depends on viewers caring about her before the case turns procedural. Spaeny gave the character fear, tenderness, loneliness, and desperation, making Erin feel like more than a victim inside a crime story.

Spaeny’s estimated wealth is still growing, but her career has accelerated sharply. Before and after Mare of Easttown, she appeared in projects such as Pacific Rim Uprising, Bad Times at the El Royale, Priscilla, and Civil War. The HBO series helped strengthen her dramatic résumé, while later lead roles pushed her into a much bigger career conversation. She ranks ninth because her current fortune is smaller than the veteran names, but her earning power appears to be rising fast.

Cast Member Estimated Net Worth Main Income Sources Why She Ranks Here
Cailee Spaeny $2 million – $6 million
  • Mare of Easttown role
  • Film roles
  • Prestige dramas
  • Lead and franchise-adjacent projects
 Spaeny ranks ninth because Erin was emotionally central, and later film roles increased her career value after the HBO series.

8. Sosie BaconSosie Bacon on some television segment

Sosie Bacon played Carrie Layden, Drew’s mother and Kevin’s former girlfriend, giving the series one of its most painful addiction and custody storylines. Carrie could have been written as a simple source of conflict for Mare, but Bacon made her more complicated. She was fragile, determined, ashamed, hopeful, and still capable of causing real pain. That made the custody battle feel much more human than a clean good-parent-versus-bad-parent setup.

Bacon’s estimated net worth comes from film, television, horror, and streaming work rather than one defining role. After Mare of Easttown, her profile rose significantly through Smile, which gave her a major horror hit and introduced her to a wider audience. She also benefits from strong Hollywood visibility as the daughter of actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, though her own screen work has become more substantial over time. She ranks eighth because her fortune is still moderate, but her post-HBO momentum is strong.

Cast Member Estimated Net Worth Main Income Sources Why She Ranks Here
Sosie Bacon $3 million – $6 million
  • Mare of Easttown role
  • Smile
  • Television and streaming work
  • Film roles and public visibility
 Bacon ranks eighth because Carrie gave her prestige-TV exposure, while Smile later expanded her horror and film profile.

7. Julianne NicholsonJulianne Nicholson

Julianne Nicholson gave one of the series’ most devastating performances as Lori Ross, Mare’s best friend. Lori’s role became more important as the mystery tightened, because the emotional cost of the case eventually landed inside her own home. Nicholson played the character with warmth, fatigue, loyalty, and then unbearable collapse, making Lori one of the show’s most quietly essential figures.

Nicholson’s estimated wealth reflects a long and respected acting career across television, film, and theater. Her résumé includes Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Masters of Sex, August: Osage County, and multiple prestige projects. Mare of Easttown brought major awards attention and one of the strongest showcases of her career. She ranks seventh because her fortune is not blockbuster-level, but her dramatic reputation received a serious boost from the HBO hit.

Cast Member Estimated Net Worth Main Income Sources Why She Ranks Here
Julianne Nicholson $3 million – $8 million
  • Mare of Easttown role
  • Television dramas
  • Film work
  • Theater and prestige projects
 Nicholson ranks seventh because Lori became one of the miniseries’ most acclaimed roles, adding awards value to a long career.

6. Jean Smartactress Jean Smart holding an Emmy award

Jean Smart played Helen Fahey, Mare’s mother, and gave the series a necessary shot of humor, bitterness, and lived-in family tension. Helen’s scenes were funny because Smart understood the rhythm of old resentments. She could make a line sting, then reveal the worry underneath it. In a story loaded with grief and suspicion, Helen made the Sheehan home feel messy, real, and generationally bruised.

Smart’s estimated wealth comes from decades of television, film, stage, and awards-winning work. Before and after Mare of Easttown, she built one of the strongest late-career runs in television through Designing Women, Frasier, 24, Watchmen, and Hacks. She ranks sixth because her overall fortune is strong, and the HBO limited series arrived during a period when her industry value was climbing sharply again.

Cast Member Estimated Net Worth Main Income Sources Why She Ranks Here
Jean Smart $8 million – $15 million
  • Mare of Easttown role
  • Long-running television career
  • Hacks
  • Film, stage, and awards-driven roles
 Smart ranks sixth because Helen added another HBO success to one of television’s strongest late-career renaissances.

5. Guy PearceActor Guy Pearce

Guy Pearce played Richard Ryan, the author and romantic interest who briefly offered Mare something outside the constant pressure of work and family disaster. Richard was not the engine of the mystery, but his presence mattered because he showed how hard it was for Mare to accept ordinary emotional attention. Pearce gave the role charm without making it feel too polished for the show’s rough setting.

Pearce ranks high because his overall career stretches across film, television, international dramas, and prestige work. His credits include Memento, L.A. Confidential, The King’s Speech, Iron Man 3, and many other projects. Mare of Easttown was a smaller role compared with his larger career, but it added another HBO prestige credit to his résumé. His estimated fortune is built mainly from decades of film work rather than the limited series alone.

Cast Member Estimated Net Worth Main Income Sources Why He Ranks Here
Guy Pearce $10 million – $20 million
  • Mare of Easttown role
  • Film career
  • Prestige television
  • Studio, indie, and international projects
 Pearce ranks fifth because Richard was a supporting role, but his larger film career gives him one of the cast’s stronger fortunes.

4. Evan PetersEvan Peters

Evan Peters played Detective Colin Zabel, and his performance became one of the most memorable parts of the series. Zabel was awkward, decent, insecure, eager to prove himself, and more emotionally open than Mare. Peters made him likable without making him naive, which made his arc hit harder when the investigation turned dangerous. His bar scene with Mare also gave the series one of its most human pauses.

Peters’ estimated wealth comes from a long television and franchise career. Before Mare of Easttown, he was already strongly associated with American Horror Story and the X-Men films. Afterward, his profile rose again through major streaming crime-drama work. He ranks fourth because Zabel brought him awards recognition in a prestige HBO drama, while his overall fortune was built through years of horror, superhero, and television visibility.

Cast Member Estimated Net Worth Main Income Sources Why He Ranks Here
Evan Peters $10 million – $25 million
  • Mare of Easttown role
  • American Horror Story
  • X-Men films
  • Streaming and prestige crime dramas
 Peters ranks fourth because Zabel added HBO acclaim to a career already powered by horror and superhero visibility.

3. David DenmanDavid Denman, well-known for his role as Roy Anderson on the NBC sitcom The Office

David Denman played Frank Sheehan, Mare’s ex-husband, and helped make the family side of the series feel lived-in rather than purely plot-driven. Frank was close enough to Mare to understand her damage and distant enough to have built another life around it. Denman gave the character patience, hurt, and quiet frustration, which helped ground the divorce and co-parenting dynamics.

Denman’s estimated wealth comes from steady film and television work across comedy, drama, action, and prestige projects. He is widely recognized for The Office, while his larger résumé includes 13 Hours, Brightburn, Outcast, and many supporting roles. Mare of Easttown added another respected dramatic credit. He ranks third because his long-running screen career and recurring familiarity across popular projects give him a strong overall financial profile.

Cast Member Estimated Net Worth Main Income Sources Why He Ranks Here
David Denman $12 million – $25 million
  • Mare of Easttown role
  • The Office
  • Film and television work
  • Streaming and supporting roles
 Denman ranks third because Frank added prestige-drama work to a long career boosted by The Office and steady screen roles.

2. Kate WinsletKate Winslet is pictured attending the UK premiere of her film Lee in London

Kate Winslet is the obvious creative center of Mare of Easttown. As Mare Sheehan, she stripped away glamour and played a detective whose professional competence was tangled with grief, guilt, exhaustion, and local reputation. The performance worked because Winslet made Mare difficult without making her distant. She felt like someone who had been carrying too much for years and had forgotten how to put any of it down.

Winslet’s estimated fortune comes from one of the most successful film careers of her generation, with Titanic, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Reader, Revolutionary Road, Steve Jobs, Avatar: The Way of Water, and major awards recognition all contributing to her wealth. She ranks second because the HBO series added another defining television triumph, but her fortune was already built through decades of film stardom.

Cast Member Estimated Net Worth Main Income Sources Why She Ranks Here
Kate Winslet $60 million – $80 million
  • Mare of Easttown lead salary
  • Film career
  • Titanic and Avatar franchise work
  • Awards-driven dramas and producing
 Winslet ranks second because Mare became another major career peak, though her wealth was already built through film stardom.

1. Brad IngelsbyBrad Ingelsby

Brad Ingelsby is the unusual No. 1 because the biggest financial profile connected to Mare of Easttown may belong to the creator rather than an on-screen performer. Ingelsby created and wrote the limited series, shaping its town, mystery, emotional structure, and character damage. That kind of creator-level authorship carries a different kind of financial upside than acting in a single role, especially when the series becomes an awards-level HBO hit.

Ingelsby’s estimated wealth comes from screenwriting, producing, creator fees, film work, television development, and the long-term industry value of having created a major prestige limited series. His credits include films such as Out of the Furnace, Run All Night, and The Way Back, but Mare of Easttown became his defining television achievement. He ranks first because creator-level control, writing income, producing value, and future deal potential can outweigh even the salary of a major star in a limited-series context.

Cast Member Estimated Net Worth Main Income Sources Why He Ranks Here
Brad Ingelsby $70 million – $100 million
  • Mare of Easttown creator and writer income
  • Screenwriting
  • Producing and television development
  • Film and streaming projects
 Ingelsby ranks first because creator-level authorship and producing value can create a larger financial profile than a limited-series acting role.
Safwan Azeem
Safwan Azeem
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Safwan Azeem is a musician and songwriter who loves to travel. He has a degree in software engineering, but chooses to write instead. He's contributed for blogs like Collider, Koimoi, American Songwriter, Sports Illustrated, Old House Journal, Let's Eat Cake, Diamond Lobby, and Garden Gate. If you can't reach him on a Saturday evening, it's probably because he's out playing an acoustic gig. Check out more of his work on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn @safwanazeem.

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