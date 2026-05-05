If You Can Answer All 19 Questions About “The Office,” You Deserve A Dundie Award

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From unforgettable quotes to hilariously awkward moments, The Office has become one of the most binge-watched comedy series of all time. Whether you’ve seen every season 5 times or just discovered the magic of Dunder Mifflin, this ultimate The Office trivia quiz will put your knowledge to the test.

In this TV show quiz, we’ll test how well you remember fan-favorite moments from the likes of Michael Scott, Jim Halpert, Dwight Schrute, and the wider cast. Dive in, see how well you really know Scranton’s finest, and claim your Dundie along the way!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

If You Can Answer All 19 Questions About “The Office,” You Deserve A Dundie Award

Image credits: Universal Television

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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