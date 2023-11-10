Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Couples: Who’s Together and Who’s Not

Bachelor in Paradise is an American reality TV show focused on the characters of two other TV shows – The Bachelor and The Bachelorette as they live together on a Mexican island in search of true love. Each season produces a certain number of successful match-ups, and unsurprisingly, Season 8 has seen five beginnings of new relationships. Though, how many of these five are still together even after a year since airing?
This article will examine the five “successful” couples of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. And by “successful,” they are the couples that fruitfully left Paradise whether by engagement or by staying in a relationship. As mentioned earlier, this list will see who among the pairs has remained together by November 2023, so before scrolling down below, try guessing how many couples out of the five are still together!
1. Brandon and Serene
The first couple in this list did not end in a “happy ever after.” The fan-favorite Brandon Jones and Serene Russell announced the end of their relationship on May 9, 2023. This revelation came around six months after their Bachelor in Paradise engagement. “After many months, today we have ultimately decided to end our engagement,” the post begins, as read on Jones’ Instagram account. “This has been immensely hard to accept and painful, as there is a lot of love between the two of us,” the post continues to read. At the end of the post, the couple asks the public to not hate them for what happened as they progress to moving on “as individuals.”
2. Johnny and Victoria
Like Brandon and Serene, Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller ended up with an engagement and the last couple of Season 8 to do so. However, the engagement did not materialize to a marriage, as Fuller was accused by DePhillipo of cheating on him over Greg Grippo, a contestant from Season 17 of The Bachelorette. About the matter, according to Us magazine, Victoria was seen in public possibly on a date with Grippo, with the two seen together in Italy in October 2022.
3. Michael and Danielle
Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby both entered Paradise with a background of some lost love of sorts. Allio is a single father taking care of a son whose mother died of breast cancer in 2019, on the other hand, Maltby was in a relationship that ended after a drug overdose lead to the death of her partner, Nick Haag, in 2011. Unfortunately, love was still not on their side this time, as they broke up in September 2023 in what Allio described as “really awful when it doesn’t work out.”
4. Tyler and Brittany
Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin were in a relationship after the shooting, but no engagement was made. Did the two end up with a marriage proposal, get married, or would get married soon? Or did they end up like the couples seen in this list so far? Unfortunately, the fourth couple in this list did not withstand for long enough in 2023. The downfall of their relationship began around August 2022, when Norris invited Galvin over for a party, but declined due to financial reasons. Then it was found out that Galvin booked some European trips for herself and broke up with Norris via FaceTime while in Italy.
5. Romeo and Kira
Romeo Alexander and Kira Mengistu left the show early to pursue their private relationship. Was that departure enough for their love to blossom, and for there to be a “Yes” finally in this list? Did Romeo and Kira end in a true happy romantic ending, unlike Romeo and Juliet?
The good news is that Romeo and Kira did not end like Romeo and Juliet, the bad news is that, there will never be a “Yes” in this list. It was announced on December 16, 2022, that the two broke up, with both parties releasing Instagram posts of their side of the story. The posts of the twos apeared to have been deleted already, but the two felt “disappointed” and “pressured” in their relationship.
That concludes all of the couples of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. It may be disappointing to know that none of the fan-favorite couples stayed long. However, this is not the first season where no more couples are together as of November 2023, the couples of Season 1 and Season 3 are no longer together as well.