50 Cats Who Got A Second Chance At Life And Their Amazing Transformations (New Pics)

#1 Mrrmrr’s Glow-Up. From Starving Rescue To Pampered Princess
#2 Before vs. After My Dad Rescued This Kitten
#3 My Rescue Took In This Underweight, Matted Cat, And I Can’t Believe The Transformation
Philip weighed a little over 2 pounds, even though he was 13 months old. His fur was so matted that it had to be shaved. Fortunately, he didn’t mind the sweaters that kept him warm and protected his fragile skin. He is much healthier now and has all of his fur back!
#4 This Is Timon, A Cat I Wanted To Bury When I First Saw Him Because I Thought He Was Dead. Now He Is 2 Years Old And Thriving
#5 Casper’s Before And After
#6 One Year Of Good Care And Love
#7 My Princess Before And After 6 Months Of Adoption
#8 She Was In The Middle Of The Street And Riddled With Worms. She Is Now Healthy, Loved, And Very Ungrateful
#9 Minnie At Rescue And Now. She Is Still Nervous, But We Are Getting There
#10 Harry Before And After Adoption
#11 This Is Barley. My Son And I Found Her By The Road. She Was Very Thin And Covered In Fleas. Now She’s Healthy And Simply The Sweetest Little Cat Ever
#12 Farmers Were Feeding Kittens To Their Dogs, And I Rescued This Beauty. Before vs. After
A coworker was asking if anyone would adopt kittens because her parents were letting their dogs eat them. I was horrified and volunteered to foster some kittens until I could find homes for them. By the time I found out, there were only two kittens left, and someone else had claimed the other one. I didn’t plan on keeping her. I just wanted to keep her safe.
Two years later, and I still can’t find a home for TieDye.
#13 Tossed In A Dumpster, Covered In Paint, And Close To Starvation, Kittens Have Officially Been Adopted. From Certain Death To A Happy Ending. I’ll Miss Them
#14 Took A Chance, And Decided To Rehabilitate This Boy Instead Of Letting Him Be Put Down. One Of The Best Decisions Of My Life. Before vs. After
#15 Baby Pearl Was Found Under The Dumpsters Behind A Restaurant And Is Doing Much Better Now
#16 I Found This Poor Baby Out In A Cold Acting Quite Lethargic, And I Wasn’t Sure If She Was Okay. Thankfully, There Was A Happy Ending. Before And After
#17 Nebula Found Me About Two Years Ago, And I’m So Happy She Did. Before And After
#18 I Rescued 3 Kittens From My Construction Job Site. Now They Are Grown And Very Loved By Me
#19 I Adopted A Barn Kitty. Was Told He Wouldn’t Get Too Big. One Year Later, Here We Are
#20 Princess Sasha, AKA Princess Scruff Scruff. Found In A Trashcan. She Was Shouting So Loudly To Be Saved. It Was Touch-And-Go But The Staff At The Vet Were So Amazed By Her Spirit
She had to have four major operations, but she has some vision in her remaining eye. She is feisty, fearless, and a total diva. She loves nothing more than getting grubby in dust baths in the summer.
#21 Bella Was Found In A Takeaway Box On The Streets In Egypt Last Year. Now She’s At Her New Home In The UK
#22 Before And After I Rescued This Old, Toothless Cat Named Music
#23 I Adopted A Stray Cat And The Whole Process Was Very Fulfilling
Image source: lingling1988316
#24 I Rescued My 2nd Kitty. Before vs. After
#25 Before And After Of Ninja When We Found Him
#26 Crusty’s Glow-Up In Five Months. I Hope We Can Help Many More Stray Animals. We Can’t Save Them All, But We Can Make A Difference For The Animals We Help
#27 From Finding In The Parking Lot Covered In Every Kind Of Parasite, To Absolute Unit
#28 My Cat Is Named Lukas (Nicknames Are Smol Cat And Fluffy). My Stepdad Found Him In A Peanut Field In The Rain. He Was So Small When We Got Him, But He’s Such A Big, Beautiful Boy Now
#29 Miso’s Progress Of Getting Better And Becoming A Mama’s Boy
One day I saw this little cat curled up on the grass while I was walking to the park I worked at. A few days went by and I started to get to work early to look for him, and finally I found him again in a hole in the grass. I called up my boyfriend, and he headed over with a towel, some tuna, and garden gloves.
My boyfriend took him to the emergency vet while I was at work, and as a placeholder name, he put down Miso. After 8 hours of waiting, he was diagnosed with sarcoptic mange along with infections on his ears where the skin was scratched raw, dehydrated, and weighed around 7 pounds. They estimated he was a year old. He stayed quarantined in our bathroom and stayed very food-motivated due to being starved for so long.
Despite eating 1.5x the amount for a cat his age due to being underweight, he still wasn’t gaining weight and at the vet visit we found out he had a tapeworm and the bloodwork determined he also was FIV. This was disheartening to hear, but our veterinarian assured us Miso would be able to have just as fulfilling of a life as any other cat with the right care and precautions.
Miso is now looking very handsome at a nice 10.5 lbs, and I never stop spoiling him with new treats, an automatic feeder, toys, and a water fountain. He’s my baby boy.
#30 The First Day We Met Him vs. Now
Asan was a stray cat who lost his paw to a stray dog while he was trying to escape. Luckily he was found by a friendly vet and got amputated before huge blood lost. Unfortunately he wasn’t able to grow up with his brothers and sisters but we’re so blessed to have him in our home.
#31 I Rescued A Kitten With Mange, But He’s Feeling Better. I Named Him Vincent
#32 From Dumpster Kitty To Exercise Supervisor
#33 Picked Bambi Up Off The Street In 2021. She Was A Foster Fail Due To Being A Black Cat. I Think She’s Forgotten Her Rough Beginnings, Given Her Sassy Attitude
#34 I Was Asked To Rescue This Kitten In The Summer Of 2022. Today, I Received New Pictures From Her New Family And Couldn’t Believe My Eyes. From Kitten To Beautiful Princess
#35 Meet 4-Month-Old Reina Bella. She Was Rescued From An Inoperable Car’s Engine, Where She Lived During The Winter All By Herself, Covered In Oil
Reina is deaf, but she doesn’t let that get in the way of her hours and hours of playtime.
#36 Meet Basti, One Of Our Rescued Cats. We Picked Him Up From The Opposite Side Of Some Coffee Shop
#37 We Found This Little Guy Running Around A Parking Lot. It Turns Out He Had Lost Part Of His Tail And One Of His Feet. After Many Vet Visits, He Recovered And Became One Of The Sweetest Cats
#38 I Adopted A 14-Year-Old Pouncer After His Human Mother Died. Sadly, He Was Very Neglected And Needed To Be Shaved Upon Adoption. This Is His One-Year Progress From The Day He Was Rescued
#39 Phyllis Before vs. After Our Foster Fail
We found her in a barn at around 5 weeks old, worm-riddled and unhealthy. Four months later, and she’s the sweetest girl in the world, with a little heart on her back.
#40 We Found This Stray In Our Neighborhood Four Months Ago. Suffice To Say He’s Doing A Lot Better Now
#41 A Cat Showed Up At My Mom’s House And Stuck Around. Since Then, He’s Been Groomed And Been To The Vet
About a month ago, my mom started talking about this cat, Scrappy, which is hilarious because he’s the sweetest cat I’ve ever been around. She asked if I could help her bathe him before taking him to the vet when I would be in town for Mother’s Day this weekend. She helped with the washing part, but he was patient enough to go through hours of gentle combing and mat cutting. I’ve never seen so much flea dirt in my life. Pulled off countless ticks and burrs.
He went to the vet today, and unfortunately, he is FIV and leukemia-positive. My mom and her fiancé haven’t really wanted pets, but this boy just won them over. He’s now an inside baby.
#42 Musia’s Owner Died, And Her Relatives Threw Her In The Street In Winter When It Was -20°C. I Took Her To The Vet, And Soon After Spaying I Found A New Family For Her
#43 It’s Been 3 Months Since I Rescued Gouda
#44 Our Rescued Cat’s Before And After
#45 My Beautiful Girl Chase Before And After
#46 Before And After Finding The Forever Home
#47 One Year Difference
#48 I Trapped Claude 14 Months Ago. Now Look At Him. This Is What Tuna And Love Can Do
#49 My Cat, 1 Year After We Rescued Her. She Was Abandoned By Her Mom
#50 Cheddar Found His Forever Home, And It’s Even Better Than We Hoped For Him! I Hate To See Him Go, But He’s Going To Be So Loved And Spoiled. Before And After
#51 From “Amoy Kanal” To “Amoy Freshly Baked Bread” Rescue From Feb 2022 Weeks After My 14 Y/O Dog Pased Away
