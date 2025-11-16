50 Best Movies On HBO Max That Will Get You Glued To Your Screen

It seemed inevitable that we would write a post about the top movies to watch on HBO Max after we had just covered the best HBO TV shows. Therefore, we’ve got you covered if you prefer films over TV shows and are looking for some worthy movies on HBO Max to add to your watchlist. So, keep scrolling if you want to find out what is trending and what are the best movies on HBO Max right now.
Like many other streaming services, HBO Max keeps an eye out for the newest and most popular content to share with its subscribers. However, no other streaming service will offer you as many cinematic gems and classics as HBO does. Think foreign and indie films, documentaries, silent movies, sci-fi classics, psychedelic monster flicks, musicals, war films, best from the Golden Age, and many more early and mid-20th-century cinematic treasures.
Among the many hottest, best HBO Max movies available, prepare to see creations of some of the greatest directors of all time, including Stanley Kubrick, Martin Scorsese, Alfred Hitchcock, and David Lynch. Also, expect to see films from some recognized trans-Atlantic directors, such as Akira Kurosawa, Luis Puenzo, Jean-Luc Godard, and many other names that will ring a bell to a true film aficionado.
Below, we’ve compiled a list of the best movies on HBO Max, including both old and current-day releases. And considering the fantastic variety of genres and subjects that HBO films display, there’s something to discover for everyone. So make yourself comfortable, and prepare to add some of the most beloved HBO Max movies to your brain shelf. Which good movies on HBO Max would you recommend? Let us know!
#1 2001: A Space Odyssey
1968 | 2 hours 29 minutes | Directed by Stanley Kubrick
Starring Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood, William Sylvester
Now hailed as a landmark achievement in cinema history, 2001: A Space Odyssey follows a spacecraft’s journey to Jupiter with the intelligent supercomputer HAL after discovering an alien monolith. Despite the compelling storyline, the film’s purpose is rather technical: it tries to imagine the future of technology. Hence, it’s somewhat sluggish yet very detailed. However, the amount of detail is perhaps the movie’s greatest asset. Remember that it was only in 1969, one year after the film was released, when Neil Armstrong, the first man, stepped onto the Moon. Therefore, depicting the future in so much detail is one of Kubrick’s most significant accomplishments in film. Nobody had done anything similar in 1968, and nobody has since. It was a significant advance in special effects at the time, and given how well it still looks now, it makes sense why this film is considered one of the best, if not the best, in the sci-fi genre. Even after fifty years, it perfectly holds up to its title.
Image source: amazon.com
#2 Spirited Away
2001 | 2 hours 5 minutes | Directed by Hayao Miyazaki
Starring (voices) Daveigh Chase (English version), Suzanne Pleshette (English version), Miyu Irino
This magical children’s fantasy is incredibly creative and imaginative and has gorgeous visuals. The main protagonist is Chihiro, a young girl who is about to move into a new place and is uneasy about the new environment she will be living in. The plot uses several kid-friendly cinematic tropes that will take you back to your childhood while also allowing the younger audience to relate to the movie’s themes. It is a memento of old animation methods, which are now only found in foreign animations. Despite its rather lengthy duration, Spirited Away is a stunningly magnificent movie with some of the most inventive characters we’ve ever seen. In addition to the stunning visuals, the plot provides plenty to lure viewers of all ages. Prepare to be Spirited Away…
Image source: amazon.com
#3 Bringing Out The Dead
1999 | 2 hours 10 minutes | Directed by Martin Scorsese
Starring Nicolas Cage, Patricia Arquette, John Goodman
Paramedic Frank, played by Nicolas Cage, is the main character in the movie. Bringing Out the Dead centers on the horrifying events that happened to Frank during his working hours. In addition, Frank is haunted by the spirits of those he was helpless to save. He also befriends Mary, a young woman played by Patricia Arquette, and various other odd companions. Based on the Joe Connelly novel, the film can sometimes be challenging to watch. Yet, one of America’s most renowned directors tells its haunting pathos with beautifully deft ease, and the film’s dark humor is brilliant in its execution. As seen by their previous collaborations (think Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and The Last Temptation of Christ), together, director Martin Scorsese and screenwriter Paul Shrader represent the pinnacle of excellence and genius in the film industry. The utterly gripping and authentic Bringing Out the Dead can certainly be added to that list.
Image source: amazon.com
#4 8 1/2
1963 | 2 hours 18 minutes | Directed by Federico Fellini
Starring Marcello Mastroianni, Anouk Aimée, Claudia Cardinale
The actual plot is relatively straightforward. A well-known director is working on a new movie when he suddenly experiences a dry spell. His attention and ambition are diverted in so many different directions that he is suddenly unable to concentrate on one possibility without ruling out all others. He is obsessed with, in love with, and endlessly frustrated by art and women. The cast and crew come upon him as deadlines draw near, wanting information about the movie that the director does not have. Even the most ordinary acts in the movie acquire a faintly dreamlike sense thanks to the film’s remarkable poetic quality, visual flow, and beauty. We acknowledge that 8 ½ is not a light or universally appealing watch. However, just a few films have a visual style that is as iconic, unforgettable, unique, lyrical, allegorical, and thrilling. Although it’s not funny or entirely understandable, this film is a must-see for everyone who considers themselves a true movie aficionado.
Image source: amazon.com
#5 The Dark Knight
2008 | 2 hours 32 minutes | Directed by Christopher Nolan
Starring Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart
An excellent and suspenseful film that follows the rise of the mysterious new threat known only as the Joker and the Dark Knight’s struggle to control the destruction he causes there. The Joker, a deranged and crafty foe, is the antagonist Batman must now deal with. Despite the great action and story, the dynamic between Batman and the Joker makes this movie what it is. The contrast between the two makes all the difference. Right versus wrong. Order versus anarchy and chaos. The plot is carefully and cleverly written. The epic score fits the scenes and adds to the whole visual experience. The entire cast does a fantastic job, and everyone executes their role perfectly. Overall, The Dark Knight is an extraordinary piece of filmmaking art. Arguably, the best superhero movie ever made.
Image source: amazon.com
#6 The Passion Of Joan Of Arc
1928 | 1 hour 54 minutes | Directed by Carl Theodor Dreyer
Starring Maria Falconetti, Eugene Silvain, André Berley
Carl-Theodor Dreyer’s The Passion of Joan of Arc is a heartbreaking, captivating depiction of the historical martyr based on documentation from the actual trial. It is one of the last great silent films produced during the advent of sound. As Joan, Maria Falconetti is unmatched, expertly capturing the suffering, dread, and saintliness demanded by what is arguably one of the most challenging roles an actor could take on. This film is simple to overlook. From one standpoint, it’s basically just close-ups of a crying woman and grouchy old men, which is not appealing to current audiences, let’s admit that. However, to assume that it would be the same as viewing the Mona Lisa as just a portrait of a lady or saying that The Last Supper is just a group of men eating, that would be absurd. One of the most profound views of devotion, faith, and suffering may be discovered in The Passion of Joan of Arc if approached with an open mind.
Image source: amazon.com
#7 Seven Samurai
1954 | 3 hours 27 minutes | Directed by Akira Kurosawa
Starring Toshirô Mifune, Takashi Shimura, Keiko Tsushima
As marauders threatened to invade communities in chaotic 16th-century Japan, one village hired some samurai to protect it from a group of outlaws. However, Kurosawa gave these characters a level of unheard-of development in what could be considered an epic action movie. To everyone’s surprise, Seven Samurai doesn’t falter or get boring throughout its 3 hours and 27 minutes of playtime. And if the writing is a work of genius in and of itself, the performances and production design that result from it are nothing less than extraordinary. Everything about the film, from the scenery and props to the musical score, is done with care and expertise. Everyone who enjoys classic cinema will want to see and enjoy this film, which richly deserves its reputation for brilliance.
Image source: amazon.com
#8 The Umbrellas Of Cherbourg
1964 | 1 hour 31 minutes | Directed by Jacques Demy
Starring Catherine Deneuve, Nino Castelnuovo, Anne Vernon
This is the sad tale of two individuals torn apart by fate. A child is the outcome of a one-night stand. They are forced to change course because of external forces beyond their control. The movie makes us feel things by reminding us of our first times, first loves, and significant events that might irreversibly change the course of our lives at any time. It truly hits home how sad it is to consider what could have been, yet how much strength and resilience it takes to move forward. It’s comparable to a cup of rainbow sherbet. It is almost impossible to dislike because it is vibrant and colorful. But unlike most romantic musicals, this one has an unexpected tartness that sets it apart from the pack.
Image source: amazon.com
#9 Casablanca
1942 | 1 hour 42 minutes | Directed by Michael Curtiz
Starring Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, Paul Henreid
A classic movie that has made its mark in history. The intricate political plot comes first, placing the film in a melting pot of WWII, where everyone hopes and dies for a chance to reach the United States via Lisbon. All of the performances are outstanding. It draws our attention without bloodshed or sexuality, as do all Golden Era Hollywood films from the 1950s. However, don’t be mistaken; it is used there very subtly and just enough to keep you on your toes.
Image source: amazon.com
#10 Airplane!
Image source: amazon.com
#11 Citizen Kane
1941 | 1 hour 59 minutes | Directed by Orson Welles
Starring Orson Welles, Joseph Cotten, Dorothy Comingore
The plot of Citizen Kane is surprisingly straightforward. A reporter is tasked with understanding newspaper tycoon Charles Foster Kane’s (Orson Welles) final words. The course of his inquiry eventually paints a fascinating picture of a complex man who climbed from obscurity to astounding heights. While Kane’s friend Jedediah (Joseph Cotten) and his mistress Susan (Dorothy Comingore) provide some insight into his life, the reporter worries that he may never fully understand the significance of Kane’s last words. Apart from his own, we hear just about every perspective about Charles Foster Kane. The narrative takes place after his passing, allowing us to witness the significant events that led up to it. It isn’t until the very end that we truly fathom who he was and what made him tick. Although the story develops by flitting between nonlinear flashbacks, it is surprisingly simple to follow. Since there is no pause in the flow of events, it gives the impression that we are being duped into believing there is something far bigger at play. If you haven’t seen this masterpiece, don’t allow the fact that it’s old and in black and white to dissuade you. In every way, it is a truly classic film.
Image source: amazon.com
#12 Jules And Jim
Image source: amazon.com
#13 The Janes
Image source: hbomax.com
#14 The French Dispatch
Image source: amazon.com
#15 Godzilla (1954)
Image source: amazon.com
#16 Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Image source: amazon.com
#17 The Wages Of Fear
Image source: amazon.com
#18 The Great Dictator
Image source: amazon.com
#19 Beauty And The Beast (1946)
Image source: amazon.com
#20 Solaris (1972)
Image source: amazon.com
#21 Taste Of Cherry
Image source: amazon.com
#22 Thelma & Louise
Image source: amazon.com
#23 12 Years A Slave
Image source: amazon.com
#24 When Harry Met Sally
Image source: amazon.com
#25 Au Revoir Les Enfants
Image source: hbomax.com
#26 The Birdcage
Image source: amazon.com
#27 My Neighbor Totoro
Image source: amazon.com
#28 Bonnie And Clyde
Image source: amazon.com
#29 Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Image source: amazon.com
#30 Belfast
Image source: amazon.com
#31 Free Guy
Image source: amazon.com
#32 Roald Dahl’s The Witches
Image source: amazon.com
#33 Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Image source: amazon.com
#34 North By Northwest
Image source: amazon.com
#35 Pather Panchali
Image source: amazon.com
#36 Goodfellas
Image source: amazon.com
#37 Unforgiven
Image source: amazon.com
#38 Purple Rain
Image source: amazon.com
#39 In The Heights
Image source: amazon.com
#40 Best In Show
Image source: amazon.com
#41 Chinatown
Image source: amazon.com
#42 Modern Times
Image source: amazon.com
#43 Ikiru
Image source: amazon.com
#44 Kwaidan
Image source: amazon.com
#45 Police Story
Image source: amazon.com
#46 Ugetsu
Image source: amazon.com
#47 Cléo From 5 To 7
Image source: amazon.com
#48 City Of God
Image source: amazon.com
#49 The Aviator
Image source: amazon.com
#50 The Raid: Redemption
Image source: amazon.com
