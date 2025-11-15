Russian Football Team Won People’s Hearts After Walking On Field With Shelter Dogs To Promote Adoption (14 Pics)

The 30th of November was World Pet Day and what could be a better way to celebrate this date than by showing our adorable companions that we care about them? That’s what players for Football Club (FC) Zenit, also known as Zenit Saint Petersburg, did!
Zenit have joined forces with the Russian Kynological Foundation and walked out into the Gazprom Arena with dogs in their arms, hoping to boost adoption. The footballers were filmed and the video immediately went viral. The club wrote on their website that “the aim of the project is to highlight to the public the responsibility and care required when having a pet and to help raise funds for local dog shelters.” And we think it was a big success!
More info: Instagram | twitter.com | en.fc-zenit.ru
