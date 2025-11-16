30 People Share Their Heartbreaking Love Bombing Experiences So That You Know What Red Flags To Look Out For

Love bombing is manipulation. It occurs when a person overwhelms you with sweet words and actions to get something in return.
Usually, this technique involves over-the-top gestures, such as buying expensive plane tickets for a vacation, and not taking no for an answer.
All of this can seem harmless, but the point is to get you into thinking you owe them something.
To figure out how to spot it, Reddit user -ethereality- made a post on the platform’s r/AskWomen page, saying: “How did you know you were being love bombed?” Luckily, the ladies responded.
As of this publication, the post has 600 comments, many of which contain honest experiences from toxic relationships that we all can use as valuable lessons.
#1
My dad did this to me every time he did something horrible, like ‘disciplining’ me with the belt, or throwing me outside in the middle of the night when I ‘misbehaved.’ It was repulsive to be held tightly in his arms afterward, with him crying and whispering fervently for me to forgive him. F*ck that. Now, as an adult, I cannot stand to be around him
#2
When he was courting me, he was like a romance novel. When we fought, he would turn into a complete monster and do anything to hurt me, mentally and emotionally. And then when he thought I was about to leave, he would be like a romance novel again. When I finally had enough and decided I was in fact leaving, he turned so mean I didn’t even recognize him. He pulled the breakers from the breaker box and left for four days, leaving my daughter and I with no power or water. In July, in Alabama. He also bolted locks on the kitchen cabinets and refrigerator. The breakup was a year ago. I’ve maintained no contact. He messages me about once a month asking why I won’t talk to him. He cannot believe that I don’t want him in my life anymore
#3
Didn’t figure it out until I told him I was leaving for real after 13 years of marriage. I agreed to one counseling session to appease him and the treacle that flowed out of his mouth – how great I am, how much he loves me, blah blah – was so f*cking fake and inconsistent with his actions that I was physically repulsed. He was so kind when he was BEGGING me not to leave him and then SO cruel when he realized I wasn’t backing down. So cruel. Unreal.
The abuse cycle and trauma bonds are nooooo joke.
#4
At the beginning it was constant compliments, telling me everything I ever wanted to hear. I didn’t even realize what was happening, and then after a year it all stopped. Then came the control and manipulation. When I tried to end it after 5 years, and him telling me how much marriage and kids sounded horrible, suddenly he wanted me to be the mother of his children and saying we should go look at rings. I almost fell for it, but I’m glad I stayed strong.
#5
I am in a situation right now where I think the love bomb has finally exploded. Everything I do and say is wrong. I literally can’t get through a sentence without being interrupted by him.. he called me a b*tch and wrestled with me and actually psychically hurt me…. he wouldn’t let me hug or kiss him….. then I brought up that I didn’t feel good and cried and he yelled at me for that saying I’m “manipulating him”
I left and am scared to go back and face him. The love bombing leads to nothing but misery and danger. I feel like a fool. What do I even say to him when I go to pack up my things and leave? Help someone
#6
My mom would act as if everything I did was spectacular, so long as it fell in line with what kind of person she wanted me to be. She never treated any of my siblings this way, so it caused a lot of jealousy towards me which I think was also part of it. If they wanted love then they needed to try harder, and if I wanted to maintain the love from the one person who could love me (because my siblings hated me) then I couldn’t step out of line. At this point in my life I am preparing to move out, not tell them my new address, and never speak to any of them again. One huge blessing from all this is that I can spot these signs and recognize when someone is trying to manipulate or lie to me, and I can handle it pretty gracefully
#7
Received an I Love you within two days of our conversation. I thought that maybe it’s hard for me to accept that I’m being loved that I was just sabotaging myself,so I kept discarding my gut feeling. Ladies,our gut instinct is our gift,make sure to use it correctly!
#8
At the beginning of a tumultuous relationship I had with a toxic person, he was as kind and complimentary as he could be, and it felt off. He gave me butterflies, which I thought was love-related but it was fear-related. Two years later, every day when he came home from work I got those damned butterflies, followed by a sense of dread.
#9
When he began to project his insecurities and gaslight me. He’d say something like “I bought you all these nice things and you still want to go out with your ‘friends’?”
#10
In a relationship; I didn’t know until we broke up. He was very abusive and I looked back at how he was when we first dated. I realised that if someone can be so extreme one way (love bombing) that they are probably capable of the other extreme (abuse).
It also happens in the workplace. You can meet a colleague and they force some kind of connection too soon and talk to you like you’re friends, not colleagues. Those ones are the ones to be the most cautious around. I learned this the hard way.
#11
He pretty much immediately wanted us to spend all of our free time together. He introduced me to his kids immediately — I met his older son on our second date. When I told him I thought it was too soon for that, he just convinced me by talking about how compatible we were, how much fun we had together, and how great I am. I had been pretty lonely before then. I moved to a new city and didn’t have many friends yet. I welcomed the attention and chose not to notice the stuff that bugged me. I remember a few weeks in, I was going to a friend’s wedding and I ended up taking him with me. He kept telling me how he wanted to fast forward to the part where we have been together for a couple of years and he knew all of my friends and we were getting married. We weren’t even together a month when he said that stuff. He was actually the one to end things initially, which led to a long push and pull of breaking up, trying to be friends, him wanting more, etc. Looking back, I think when he told me he needed to work on himself and that he shouldn’t have a girlfriend, he was actually trying to get me to be like, ‘Noooo, I’ll do whatever it takes and be who you want.’
Instead, I told him I didn’t want to be with someone who didn’t want to be with me. During the friendship facade, he told me several times how much my saying that hurt him. He didn’t understand why I wouldn’t apologize for that and stood by it. It was all very dramatic and I’m glad it’s done. I’d rather be single and have happily been so ever since
#12
First date and he kept talking about future plans with me and using “we”. I’ll take you to this place, we can do this thing etc. Dude, I don’t know if I even want to go on a second date yet!
If I disagreed with him on anything, he’d either act like I was so charming or change the subject. Usually when I disagree with others, they’d explain themselves, which is great cause I want to know more about them and how they think. This guy kept hiding himself.
#13
Dated an ex for 3 years starting when I was 20 and he was 24, he was incredibly abusive in every way except physically (though he threatened it a number of times). I can only remember this incident toward the end of the relationship, not sure what prompted it, but I came home to his house and there was a big bouquet of flowers and a cookie from my favorite place waiting for me. This, from a man who used to brag that a florist he used knew him by name because he went there so much for exes, but not once in 3 years did he ever buy me flowers or really ever went out of his way to do or buy anything nice for me. He came home and was suddenly being really sweet and asking if I liked the flowers, and “oh, did you see the cookie was from [place]?” At that point, I had already signed a lease to move the hell away from him and was just waiting for the keys, so I wasn’t falling for it anymore, but he was very disappointed that I didn’t immediately fawn all over him.
#14
Any suggestion that we slow down or not make big future plans was met with sulking and the silent treatment.
#15
He mirrored everything. I realised later on that it was impossible for someone to be so similar to me. Not even my sibling shared my opinions / likes that much.
Also, that feeling of dread / nerves that I mistook for butterflies. I didn’t know then that it was my gut telling me to run, now. (I did run, but towards him. I was a fu—ing idiot, but I learned my lesson now )
Image source: choiaera
#16
He stopped being loving when he got me. He quit giving me attention and barely spoke to me at all… …like a kid getting tired of a toy. I’m still angry about it.
#17
I was pretty starved emotionally as a child and when dating became a thing it was like I’d cracked the code to being loved. I was really cute and decent looking in my teens and early twenties so it made finding boys really easy. The problem was that I was so desperate for someone to show me they loved me that love bombing felt AMAZING. I was like WOW this is what it’s SUPPOSED to be like. When someone loves you, you’re SUPPOSED to be the center of their world. I was in awe of it and couldn’t get enough.
The first few times, the love bombing turned into future faking and eventually completely slowed to a grinding halt and then turned the other direction towards complete neglect/being cheated on. Those experiences completely destroyed my self worth for a while.
Then I had to put a guard up and really get to know someone before believing a thing they said. It took til I was about 25 to get there but I guess that’s a pretty normal age to feel like you’ve really matured.
#18
I just got out of it. He love bombed and gaslighted. He told me he was going to marry me on our first date. I thought maybe he had a strong intuition. Then came the compliments. Honestly, it was hard for me to believe most of them but they were nice to receive anyway. Then I came to find out he uses IV drugs and was cheating.
#19
It feels like it’s all just too much and there’s a lingering doubt of the authenticity. There’s just this “too good to be true” feeling that sits in the back of your mind.
That’s how I identify it: intuition. I like to be appreciated but damn I don’t want someone to be obsessed with me simply for breathing. No one can maintain that.
#20
It happened to my godmother. He wooed her for two weeks straight, proposed, and then married her within a month. Soon after he had her, he moved into her home. Then the violence began. Six months after she went radio silent on friends and family, she had to sell her home and flee the state where we live.
#21
It happened after every screaming session. My mom would just go off on me for the most random of reasons, very “wire hangers mommy dearest” then afterwards it was a complete 180. With lots of hugs and kisses and affection.
As an adult I could recognize it in men and steered very very clear.
People who love bomb seem like they are trying very hard, because that’s what they are doing “trying”. Love and affection is a natural thing not something to be forced.
#22
Too strong, too much, too fast. You cannot love me when you do not even know me. Getting to know someone requires TIME. Some might argue you can never truly know someone in toll, but you sure as hell cannot know someone well in a few months.
Image source: IamDollParts96
#23
She was, at the time, my most intense relationship — friendship or romantic. We had a tumultuous years-long friendship, marked by lots of build-ups to what looked like long-term romance, only for her to get cold feet, walk away, then come back around a couple months later, and start the whole thing over again. Each time was cyclic, the same pattern of testing the waters for how I felt. I was always still head-over-heels and happy just to have her back, and we would slowly escalate. It would be this cascade of how amazing and wonderful and special I was. I just ate it up because I felt that way about her too. The difference was I didn’t ebb and flow in how I felt about her, which is why I always welcomed her back with open arms. She was deeply insecure and wanted me to try and fight for her attention and love, which is why she would withdraw it. It wasn’t until long after she was out of my life I even learned what the term love bombing meant and connected it to her behavior. But even then, I had too much pride to chase someone who didn’t want me. I would put on the bravest face and play nice, like it wasn’t hurting me and she would come back. Truth be told, it hurt a lot and I probably shouldn’t have allowed it to go on as long as I did.
She ended up doing some incredibly terrible things that I couldn’t see through, and ran away halfway across the country to be with her parents when I figured her out. I still miss her, and would forgive her in a heartbeat — it was years ago now and I hope we are both different people. But like most manipulative people, she has cast me as the villain in her story for catching her in her wickedness and trying to hold her accountable.
I don’t mind though because for the most part, I’ve moved on with my life
#24
It felt sticky and saccharine, and I felt obliged to “accept” it which was exhausting and more about him than me. Also, he said he wanted to marry me after a few days because he “just knew and loved me so totally”. I didn’t know what to say to that but inside I knew… Sadly I didn’t see the glaringly obvious red flags and months later had two get two court orders and police to remove him. I still barely knew the guy.
#25
A day after meeting and texting he was telling me what a “good girl” I was and he wanted a future with me. He would insist I stay on the phone with him as he slept even though it made me super uncomfortable. And the last straw was him sending hundreds of messages in a row without response and parking outside my house hoping to catch me on my way to work.
#26
Actions never matches their words
#27
Being overly “loved” and praised beyond what would be expected. Overly showered with praise to other people while you are present for things that are normal. If someone is over the top, it’s a red flag.
Also, pay attention to how they speak of their exes and how long their friendships are.
#28
He spent over $100 on me on the first date. Then messaged me all day and kept FaceTiming me when I went on a trip begging me to turn around and just stay with him as a staycation. There was so much loving I really thought I was so super special that this man would do anything to have me be his gf. But once I started reciprocating he dropped the act and was his true self. That’s what I realized it was love bombing.
#29
Because once I became dependent on it, the love went away.
#30
When he invited me to come on his study abroad trip to Europe. I had only met him once in person
