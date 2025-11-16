50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Previously, here at Bored Panda, we have compiled lists of the best Netflix original series and TV shows on Amazon Prime. However, there are a few more streaming platforms that we haven’t given our love and attention to. Yet! All of you who have signed up to Hulu, this is your lucky day! Today we are all about the best shows on Hulu!

It is a bummer that there are so many excellent TV series, yet so little time to binge-watch them all! To save you your precious time and effort in finding what show to tune in to next, we’ve compiled a lengthy list and ranked the best Hulu TV shows. And you know what the best bit is? There’s something for everyone on Hulu. Whether you’re looking for a chill hangout comedy, an old-school mystery, or a romantic coming-out story, we’ve got you covered because Hulu shows have got it all.

Other than that, the many top shows on Hulu are relatively fresh, meaning that *fingers crossed* there are many more seasons to come and indulge in! By the way, Reservation Dogs, aka one of the top new series of 2021 and arguably one of the best Hulu shows, has just recently returned for a second season! And believe us when we say it’s a good one and worthy of your attention.

However, if you are someone with a rather busy schedule or feel guilty binge-watching the entire season in one sitting, there’s a solution. There’re plenty of miniseries on Hulu that are long enough to engage with the plot and short enough to not get too attached. Because we all know the heartache which comes after you finish watching a final episode of the series you’ve been keeping up with for years. The feelings hit you like a sudden mid-life crisis. For those with attachment issues, a miniseries is a superb option!

Below, we’ve gathered many top shows on Hulu that you will likely not regret seeing. So scroll down and check out our picks of great Hulu shows to watch! P.S. We’ve added short descriptions to the top 10, so you have an easier time picking. Have you seen any of these top Hulu shows? Do you agree with our selection? Let us know in the comments!

#1 Only Murders In The Building

2021 – | Hulu | Seasons: 2
 
The show centers on a group of three murder-podcast enthusiasts who become friends after an actual murder occurs in their luxurious apartment complex. They will soon start researching and podcasting. But in a fantastic mystery within a mystery framework, they are also individually harboring secrets from one another, which is a terrific setup for a whodunit. The chemistry between the three main characters is fantastic, and there is ridiculous physical comedy and hilarious banter. You’ll be happy if you enter this thinking it will be more of a comedy than a murder mystery because the mystery itself is light and fluffy.

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: hulu.com

#2 The Americans

2013 – 2018 | FX | Seasons: 6

 

Philip and Elizabeth Jennings appear to be a typical American couple. They have been married for nearly 20 years, have two kids, own a travel firm, and reside in a suburban area. However, they are hiding a secret second life; in reality, they are Russian spies placed in the US almost 20 years ago during the Reagan administration. However, the arranged marriage of Philip and Elizabeth Jennings grows stronger with each passing day. Still, as the pressure and demands of the job mount, the personal toll almost becomes too much to bear. It’s a captivating tale with exciting passages of tension, extravagance, and charm. It has heart-pounding suspense, thrills, and some clever humor. Well-worth watching for a trip through history.

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#3 What We Do In The Shadows

2019 – | FX | Seasons: 4

 

Based on the film What We Do in the Shadows, directed by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, the show managed to capture the comedic genius of the movie. And that’s a relatively rare phenomenon within the world of adaptations. The show’s action happens on Staten Island, New York, in a mansion shared by four vampires and their human helper. And funnily, it appears that vampires also experience domestic problems. This show displays the daily (or rather, nocturnal) activities of four vampires who have lived together for more than a century. The concept itself is very compelling, and the characters are really likable. There are so many funny one-liners that you will keep giggling! If you dig Halloween, vampires, office comedies, and mockumentary-style shots, you should see this show.

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#4 Reservation Dogs

2021 –  | FX on Hulu | Seasons: 2

 

There are very few shows that represent an often overlooked and stereotyped community. Reservation Dogs does so in an authentic and by no means forced way. It’s a coming-of-age tale about four teenagers who reside on an Oklahoma Native American reservation. In the show, we watch them face the standard anguish and challenges of adolescence. We also see them uncover their roots and find their respective roles within their community. The teenagers are not your typical bunch; they engage in petty thievery and grand theft auto with one goal in mind. They need to save money to fulfill the California dream that their late friend had envisioned. A simple tale, yet it’s done in a really entertaining style that also represents Native American and Indigenous people. Watching it will definitely be worth your time. Then watch it again because it’s so good!

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#5 The Bear

2022 – | FX on Hulu | Seasons: 1

 

After a tragic family death, Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a talented young chef from the world of fine dining, is forced to relocate to run his family’s sandwich store. Carmy must combine his strained family relationships with the soul-crushing reality of leaving the prestigious restaurant world for the small company kitchen. More than that, he must also deal with the effects of his brother’s suicide. It would be an understatement to say that this series is intense. It’s indeed a series about a former top chef trying to operate a dilapidated sandwich business. Yet, it’s so much more than that. It’s realistic, and it’s about family. It contrasts running a restaurant with the demands of daily living. It’s sincere, comforting, and stirring. Additionally, there is a story of redemption and hope for everyone in perseverance. It’s heartfelt without resorting to forced dramatization or trite, clichéd soap opera dialogue.

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#6 The Orville

2017 –  | Hulu | Seasons: 3

 

Set 400 years in the future, Seth MacFarlane’s popular space adventure series focuses on the U.S.S. Orville, a mid-level exploratory starship. Its crew, consisting of human and alien members, must contend with the difficulties of daily living and the wonders and dangers of space travel. Very much inspired by Star Trek, the crew did an excellent job at taking the best aspects of it, lightening it up with a bit of comedy, and creating storylines that are both amusing and timely. The Orville: New Horizons might be the director’s open love letter to Star Trek, but it’s such an intense one that’s been put together with such clear care and grasp of what makes this type of show work that it’s obvious why the show has gained the fandom that it has. The film succeeds because it has the brains and determination to pull itself off, with likable characters, imaginative plots, and humor that hits more frequently than it misses.

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#7 Love, Victor

2020 – 2022 | Hulu, Disney+ | Seasons: 3

 

Victor is a new student at Creekwood High School who is going through a process of self-discovery. He is having trouble figuring out his sexual orientation and dealing with problems at home and in his new city. Sounds familiar? It should, because this series is a follow-up to the film Love, Simon. However, Love, Victor elevates it with a terrific youthful cast and a complexity level that depicts all those impacted by lying and the overwhelming challenge of coming out to friends and family. Love, Victor is a breath of fresh air. It captivates both true Love, Simon fans, and others who haven’t seen the film. The series successfully incorporates a wide range of intriguing and current problems and concerns that are particular to the LGBTQ+ community and people (especially teenagers) in general. Every young person trying to discover who they are should see it, and so should their friends and family to realize how challenging this trip may be and how crucial their support is.

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#8 Shoresy

2022  | Crave | Seasons: 1

 

A spinoff of Letterkenny, the series focuses on the titular character of Shoresy (Jared Keeso) as he moves to Sudbury to take a role with a struggling Triple A-level ice hockey team, the Sudbury Bulldogs. A very amusing script tells the inside story of a Canadian hockey team during a championship season. The one-liners are great, and the dry humor is entertaining and reviving. Shoresy will captivate you right away and leave you wanting more. We believe it will instantly click with fans of sporting events and films. However, there aren’t too many hockey allusions in the series for non-hockey enthusiasts not to follow along. And if you’re a hockey player, this show will be an instant favorite.

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#9 Pistol

2022  | FX on Hulu | Seasons: 1

 

The miniseries Pistol, which is based on Steve Jones’ memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, tells the tale of a group of noisy, spotty, working-class kids with “no future” who threatened to topple the government, shook the dull, and forever altered music and culture. Sex Pistols are the band at the epicenter of this revolution. At the heart of this series is guitarist and founding member Steve Jones. Three of the most enormous, turbulent, and mucus-spattered years in music history are told in colorful detail by Jones’ humorous, dramatic, and occasionally devastating trip. A few “perfect storms” have occurred in music history, changing the music industry profoundly, with Nirvana being one of them. But none is as dramatic or combustible as The Pistols, and Danny Boyle’s miniseries wonderfully portrays the chaos and emotion. Overall, it’s highly entertaining to watch, and it’s riveting to see original news videos from the time mixed in. It also had a fantastic soundtrack with various musical styles. Absolutely amazing short series that is well worth watching.

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#10 Conversations With Friends

2022  | BBC Three, Hulu, RTÉ One | Seasons: 1

 

The show follows a 21-year-old college student named Frances (Alison Oliver) as she navigates several relationships that require her to face her insecurities for the first time. Frances is perceptive, intellectual, and astute. Bobbi (Sasha Lane), her ex-girlfriend and current best friend, oozes confidence, candor, and charisma. Conversations with Friends captures genuine, mature, and evolving love. In this television series, people live ordinary lives filled with love, friendship, jealousy, familial ties, and the typical ups and downs. Nonetheless, acting is incredible and unpolished, albeit sometimes uncomfortable, because it seems like we are peeping into someone else’s private moment and shouldn’t be witnessing their suffering. It’s the emotion you have when you recognize Frances’ suffering as having once been your own. Indeed a great one.

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#11 Candy

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#12 Under The Banner Of Heaven

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#13 Atlanta

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#14 The Girl From Plainville

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#15 American Crime Story

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#16 Pose

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#17 The Dropout

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#18 Better Things

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#19 Pam & Tommy

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#20 Killing Eve

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#21 Bones

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#22 The Office

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#23 Blackadder

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#24 Dopesick

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#25 Bob’s Burgers

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#26 Fargo

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#27 Brooklyn Nine-Nine

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#28 Community

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#29 The Great

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#30 Castle

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#31 Absolutely Fabulous

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#32 CSI: Miami

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#33 Abbott Elementary

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#34 Pen15

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#35 Godfather Of Harlem

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#36 The Curse Of Von Dutch: A Brand To Die For

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: hulu.com

#37 A Million Little Things

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#38 Madagascar: A Little Wild

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#39 Solar Opposites

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#40 Tyrant

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#41 Single Drunk Female

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#42 Letterkenny

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#43 Creamerie

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#44 It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#45 Taste The Nation With Padma Lakshmi

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#46 Queens

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#47 Brockmire

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#48 Champaign ILL

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: hulu.com

#49 Archer

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

#50 I Love Lucy

50 Best Shows On Hulu To Dip Into

Image source: amazon.com

