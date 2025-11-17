96 Weird, Cool, And Funny Phone Cases From All Over The Web

It’s no exaggeration to say that our phones have become extensions of ourselves — they hold our most cherished memories, all the embarrassing photos we wish we could delete (but won’t), our go-to contacts, every thinkable piece of personal information, and even some of our skeletons in the closet. With such a pivotal role in our lives, don’t you think we could start to consider it a legit accessory on par with earrings, purses, and wallets and give it a well-deserved makeover? Or, you know, at least get a new phone case?
Since you’re reading this post, you may be considering stepping up your phone case game. Or maybe you’re just here for a good laugh at how weird phone cases on the market have become!
Either way, at Bored Panda, we’re all about celebrating the weird, the cool, and the hilarious, so here we are with a collection of funny phone cases — plus some that are downright bizarre, pure genius, or strangely cute. We searched high and low, scrolling through endless pages of online marketplaces, social media feeds, and DIY tutorials to find the most unique and creative phone cases that people are sharing.
Sure, less is more, but in an era where a phone is much more than a device for calling, texting, and listening to music, settling for a boring phone case just won’t do. Throw some spice into your daily life with these cool phone cases we found, and don’t forget to upvote the most insane, weirdest, and funniest of all that, in your opinion, deserves to be much higher on the list!
#1 My Cats Spend 10% Of The Time Fighting, 90% Of The Time Staring At Each Other. When I Saw This Phone Case, I Had To Buy It
Image source: Tapinek_CZ
#2 Phone Case With A Maze On The Back
Image source: RadioRequested
#3 My New Phone Case
Image source: PleaseSendMePizzaRolls
#4 This Phone Case
Image source: FallenKai
#5 The Inside Of The Box For A Phone Case I Received
Image source: deadleaf_shrimp
#6 My Teacher’s iPhone Case
Image source: GenericBlurb
#7 Made A Phone Case As An Anniversary Gift To My Boyfriend. His Cat Understands The Universe
Image source: eyemustacheyouaquestion
#8 New Phone Case
Image source: fanniemaester
#9 This One Is Scary
Image source: nexus.gadget
#10 The Cutest Case
Image source: taobaobot
#11 Have Mobile Phone Cases Gone Too Far?
Image source: nootnoot_pingu_noot
#12 My Friend Got A New Phone Case
Image source: Xdoras
#13 This Phone Case Is A Gameboy
Image source: jazz835
#14 For My Birthday My Mommy Got Me A Phone Case With My Dog On It
Image source: originalclaire
#15 This Terribly Inconvenient Phone Case
Image source: pnieft
#16 So, My New Phone Case Arrived Today
Image source: mcfinchy
#17 This Baby Shark Phone Case I Found
Image source: Marius314
#18 My New “Dwight Club” Phone Case
Image source: JustaGirl1978
#19 My Friend’s Phone Case Blends In With This 1982 School Library Circulation Desk
Image source: iamnotchris
#20 Do You Guys Like My Phone Case?
Image source: leaveleavesalone
#21 Got A New Phone Case
Image source: zatoonz
#22 My Wife Made A New Phone Case
Image source: nebulight
#23 I Just Got My New Phone Case. I Prefer Aesthetics vs. Functionality
Image source: BaconIsmyHomeboy
#24 This Is My Friend’s Phone Case
Image source: Tranken587
#25 My New Custom Phone Case Just Came In The Mail! I Designed It So You Boop Andy’s Nose To Unlock The Phone
Image source: CanisLunesLunes
#26 When The Phone Overheats You Can Fry An Egg
Image source: mXB6xYdbypaQvUh
#27 I Ripped Up My Old Phone Case To Discover It’s Made Of A Macau Beer Mat
Image source: caed744
#28 The Guy Sitting In Front Of Me At A Concert Happened To Match My Phone Case
Image source: meg2692
#29 This Lady’s Cell Phone Case Makes It Look Like She’s Talking On A Slice Of Watermelon
Image source: intricate3
#30 My Phone Case Broke Through The Middle Of The Word “Tough”
Image source: monstercello
#31 Just Push It
Image source: phonecoverscom
#32 Jjangu Case Could Almost Dupe Someone
Image source: codmsdk3
#33 The Most Appropriate iPhone 6 Case
Image source: korrupt-wolf
#34 This Phone Case Makes The Camera Look Like A Binocular
Image source: dualjpg
#35 Emoji Phone Case
Image source: gimgim_pop
#36 Because You Can’t Travel Without A Camera
Image source: phonelook
#37 What I Ordered vs. What I Got
Image source: sincelastjuly
#38 My New Phone Case Came In The Mail Today. Thought It Belonged Here
Image source: Giraffewalker13
#39 That Cat That Don’t Like You
Image source: laudercases
#40 Drifting Apps Icons
Image source: accessorous
#41 Oh My
Image source: my.sale.6
#42 Banana Phone Case (Found In Tokyo)
Image source: cirethesquire
#43 This Girl’s Phone Case Matched The Map Behind Her
Image source: KingOfMoosen
#44 So My Friend Got A New Phone Case
Image source: BuddhasGanja
#45 They Forgot To Replace The Sample Text On This Phone Case
Image source: Potato_sauce
#46 So Many People Have Asked Me If My Phone Case Is Functional
Image source: mengchen333
#47 My Dad Got A New Phone And Doesn’t Have A Case Yet. He Kept It In The Box
Image source: MayoFetish
#48 Went To Buy A Case For My Phone. Came Out With This. My 6-Year-Old Self Would Be Proud
Image source: imgur.com
#49 Same
Image source: designsbygotham
#50 All I Need This Summer Is A Funny Cat Phone Case
Image source: luulla.official
#51 Stop Trying, Nobody Cares
Image source: sarcastic_funny_shirts
#52 Funny iPhone Case
Image source: _Gracelau
#53 Friend Just Got A New Phone Case
Image source: swiifty
#54 This Phone Case I Saw At Lunch
Image source: traun
#55 Fried Chicken Phone Case
Image source: amazon.com
#56 Agreed
Image source: allisonsdesignco
#57 Gudetama Everywhere
Image source: central.finds
#58 Harry Potter – Dumbledore Phone Case
Image source: tiamo_handicraft
#59 Cursed Phone Case
Image source: ThaBeanGod
#60 Wanted To Get My Boyfriend A Cool And Different Phone Case. I Think I Nailed It
Image source: jdiddyrn
#61 Phone Case We Sell At My Work. People Actually Buy This
Image source: 1324356565
#62 Bet The Door Lost It’s Handle
Image source: casemimi7
#63 Zzzz
Image source: graphicgear
#64 My Ahhmazing New Case
Image source: annamarie.ward81
#65 Next Level Built-In Pop-Socket
Image source: Parksbak_
#66 If You Really Love Knitting
Image source: emptyroom_kr
#67 My Phone Doesn’t Have A Fingerprint Scanner But The Only Case I Could Find For A Does So I Made A Use For It
Image source: Flavius_vipsanius
#68 The Biggest Word On This Steve Jobs iPhone Case Is Android
Image source: RayPing
#69 Cell Phone Case… Looks Like Fruit Loops To Me!
Image source: r4zz13z
#70 Baby Bottle Phone Case
Image source: amazon.com
#71 Funny Mona Lisa Art
Image source: accessorous
#72 My Decoden Phone Case Arrived
Image source: scutts97
#73 My Friend Made And Ordered A Custom iPhone Case From A Website And This Is What She Got
Image source: spartacus155
#74 I Like To Wear My Phone In Its Running Case On My Wrist
Image source: SamWise050
#75 My Cousin Peeled Away The “Leather” Exterior On His Phone Case To Reveal It Was Made Using A Toothpaste Box
Image source: CoproliteSandwich
#76 My Old Phone Case Seems To Have Been Constructed With Chinese Beer Cases
Image source: couchythepotato
#77 A Penny Fits Perfectly Into The Back Of My Phone Case
Image source: vanwilderfan48
#78 Bought This Phone Case For A Few Months Now And I Finally Saw These
Image source: molteneggs
#79 This Aladdin And Jasmine Phone Case
Image source: tokyopearl
#80 Custom Face Expression Rubber Cases
Image source: yes_custom
#81 Ammmn Okey
Image source: unicorn_love_peace
#82 Thani Naadan Phone Case
Image source: contemplating_moai
#83 Start Your Summer With A Sea Case
Image source: seaforcase
#84 This Phone Has A Case With Two Fake Cameras
Image source: MCshador
#85 My Wife’s New Phone Case
Image source: pedal-force
#86 Please Don’t
Image source: bumblebeelia
#87 Mask Case Design
Image source: accessorous
#88 Don’t Forget Your Passport
Image source: phonelook
#89 Iconic
Image source: thelaughingblonde
#90 Bubble Bobble Decoden Phone Case
Image source: Neat_Pianist_2708
#91 This Phone Case
Image source: Tayoliv
#92 That One Pimple
Image source: linalcrafts
#93 It’s Me Mario
Image source: dammnsugar
#94 The World’s Most Uncomfortable iPhone Case
Image source: PowerfulTaxMachine
#95 Thanks For Ruining What Would Otherwise Be A Pretty Cool Phone Case
Image source: tall_by_myself
#96 This Looks Creepy
Image source: ching277771
