Dua Lipa Left Utterly Stunned After South African Fan Uses Filter On Selfie With Her

Dua Lipa went viral for her reaction to a fan applying a filter to their video.
The British pop star concluded her Radical Optimism Tour, the third tour of her career, last month.
Dua is known for her frequent travels, even after wrapping up a world tour, leading to a long-standing joke among fans that she’s “always on vacation.”
Dua Lipa met fans outside a restaurant while on vacation in Cape Town, South Africa
Image credits: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
“You know an airport hates to see me coming,” she quipped last year on Instagram about her endless vacation photos.
This time, the Training Season singer jetted off to Cape Town, South Africa, where she had breakfast and greeted fans at the Our Local restaurant.
One fan waited for Dua outside the eatery on Sunday (January 18) and filmed the special encounter, seemingly applying a filter to enhance their appearance.
Image credits: dualipa
In a video posted to the TikTok account @__krissssssss, the 30-year-old is seen leaving the restaurant as the fan asks, “Did you enjoy your time at Our Local?”
Dua was not expecting the filter, which airbrushed her face and made her lips appear plumper, prompting her to exclaim, “This filter, bloody hell!”
“Yes. I had a great time. Thank you so much,” she later said.
The British star seemingly disapproved of a filter used by one fan
Image credits: __krissssssss
The restaurant’s manager, Franceska Pretorius, confirmed that the singer visited the venue with her family.
“We did try to keep it under wraps because she was just here to have breakfast,” Pretorius told News24.
Image credits: JustForfun40830
Image credits: __krissssssss
The video of @__krissssssss and the Grammy winner quickly made the rounds on social media, amassing 500,000 views across X and TikTok.
“Chilling with the Gorgeous Dua🥰” Kris captioned the now-viral post.
Fans shared Dua’s surprise at the filter, agreeing that it was unnecessary and that the star appeared to disapprove of it.
“She’s like.. I don’t need no filter 😭” wrote one user.
Many questioned why the fan had applied a filter, joking, “Imagine filtering THE Dua Lipa”
Image credits: __krissssssss
Image credits: film_buffy
“Imagine filtering THE dua lipa,” another said.
“Why do y’all keep putting on these filters?” asked an additional user.
“I don’t think she liked the filter but I’m not sure,” said someone else.
“Lol she’s so pretty that the filter made her like TOO pretty,” another comment read.
A separate observer said the singer “couldn’t get outta there quicker.”
One user said the video reminded them of the fan who applied the mouse-ears filter when meeting Robert Pattinson.
The Levitating hitmaker, who got engaged to Callum Turner last year, has poked fun at memes about her constant bikini photos. Still, she doesn’t want fans to forget the reason she’s able to afford her jet-setting lifestyle.
Dua, known for her love of travel, recently concluded her Radical Optimism Tour
Image credits: dualipa
“I think you can work hard and play hard and not be, you know — I feel like no matter what, people are still going to call you the Vacanza queen,” she said on the Las Culturistas podcast.
“And people think that I’m always on holiday — I’m actually not always on holiday, I’m actually always f**king working.”
Image credits: dualipa
Dua concluded her Radical Optimism tour in Mexico City on December 5, 2025, one year after performing in Singapore.
During the Australian, European, and American legs of the tour, the star delighted fans by covering songs by local artists, singing in Italian, French, Spanish, Portuguese, and Czech.
Dua, who speaks both English and Albanian fluently, announced last year that she is studying A-Level Spanish.
Dua clarified that she’s “not always on holiday,” referencing the memes about her constant travel photos
Image credits: __krissssssss
Image credits: ayayayeya
She recently jumped on the “2016” Instagram trend, sharing photos taken a decade ago. The carousel of photos showed her wearing a choker and other fashion staples from that year, as well as posing with Jimmy Fallon and Post Malone.
“Wow these 2016 memories are making me wanna un archive everything,” she captioned the post.
Dua, the eldest child of Kosovo Albanian parents, began her career by posting covers on YouTube. In 2013, she was hired for an ITV advertisement for The X Factor, in which she covered Sister Sledge’s Lost in Music.
Two years later, she released her first single, New Love, followed by her first chart-topping hit, Be The One.
The 30-year-old rose to fame in 2015 after posting cover songs on YouTube
Image credits: dualipa
The London-born talent, whose first name means “love” in Albanian, has also modeled for Versace at Milan Fashion Week in 2022 and had supporting roles in the films Barbie and Argylle.
Follow Us