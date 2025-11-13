Little Dog Copies Her Bronze Owner In A Bronze Living Statue Performance And It Goes Viral

by

While traveling to large cities worldwide, there is one common phenomenon that catches the attention on the crowded streets of curious tourists. And no matter where you go, it‘s always unique and amusing. We are talking about statues of thousands of characters that are not what they seem at first glance. Frozen in a moment, perfectly still, under a thick coat of masterfully executed costumes and make-up – these are actually real people.

One could say that people make their living just by standing around, but hours of creative preparation, great patience, physical control and endurance are all to be considered to truly appreciate this street art form that has a long history in the European street theater tradition dating back to early medieval period.

And when you think that there’s nothing that could be more impressive than people who seamlessly transform themselves into monuments, wait till you read this heart-warming story of a young street artist.

More info: Instagram

Little Dog Copies Her Bronze Owner In A Bronze Living Statue Performance And It Goes Viral

Image credits: cachorrinhaartista

The Venezuelan street performer Yorge Luís Ruiz has been perfecting his art for four years since he moved to Fortaleza, Brazil. He has been performing as a living statue to entertain the passersby, but there is one special addition to his routine that makes him stand out from other living mannequins and has earned him a worldwide recognition. It’s his adorable business partner, a dog named Jaspe.

Little Dog Copies Her Bronze Owner In A Bronze Living Statue Performance And It Goes Viral

Image credits: cachorrinhaartista

Little Dog Copies Her Bronze Owner In A Bronze Living Statue Performance And It Goes Viral

Image credits: cachorrinhaartista

Jaspe is the best partner one could wish for – she’s not only daily accompanying his owner to work, but she actually assists Ruiz in his act. The cute canine must be a natural talent as not only her brown fur matches the Ruiz’s copper-colored fisherman’s costume, but she instinctively freezes during the performance while resting on living statue’s arm. There must be some magic involved as Ruiz admits he’s never trained the dog and incredible act happened naturally when he kissed Jape’s neck.

Little Dog Copies Her Bronze Owner In A Bronze Living Statue Performance And It Goes Viral

Image credits: cachorrinhaartista

Little Dog Copies Her Bronze Owner In A Bronze Living Statue Performance And It Goes Viral

Image credits: cachorrinhaartista

Little Dog Copies Her Bronze Owner In A Bronze Living Statue Performance And It Goes Viral

Image credits: cachorrinhaartista

Little Dog Copies Her Bronze Owner In A Bronze Living Statue Performance And It Goes Viral

Image credits: cachorrinhaartista

Little Dog Copies Her Bronze Owner In A Bronze Living Statue Performance And It Goes Viral

Image credits: cachorrinhaartista

Little Dog Copies Her Bronze Owner In A Bronze Living Statue Performance And It Goes Viral

Image credits: cachorrinhaartista

Little Dog Copies Her Bronze Owner In A Bronze Living Statue Performance And It Goes Viral

Image credits: cachorrinhaartista

Jaspe and his Oscar-worthy performance has been catching the eyes of people outside the busy streets of Brazil, when a video of the duo performing by took the internet by storm with 2.84M views on Twitter. The viral video depicts a man in bronze costume frozen in moment kissing the dog who plays along perfectly and only breaks the character when his owner does. Safe to say that the internet fame has exceeded Ruiz and Jaspe’s art beyond the streets, as the partners have now over 88k enthusiast on Instagram interested in their creative journey.

Ruiz has expressed his gratitude to all the wonderful supporters in a recent Instagram post. “We thank you very much, we thank the Brazilian people every day for enjoying our work,” Yorge Luis Ruiz wrote. “We’re overwhelmed by all the positive comments we are getting right now”.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
A Glorious Collection of 20 Donald Trump Long Tie Photoshops
3 min read
Apr, 6, 2017
I Cannot Tell You How Beautiful Iceland Is. You Have 10+ Pictures To See It Yourself
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
50 Of The Best Dog Photos I’ve Ever Taken
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Breaking Down the Silicon Valley Season 5 Official Trailer
3 min read
Feb, 26, 2018
MacGyver
MacGyver Review: Prison Break
3 min read
Nov, 5, 2016
Toxic Man Has The Audacity To Romantically Mess With 2 Women At The Same Time, Folks Are Horrified
3 min read
Sep, 5, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.