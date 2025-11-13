Little Dog Copies Her Bronze Owner In A Bronze Living Statue Performance And It Goes Viral

While traveling to large cities worldwide, there is one common phenomenon that catches the attention on the crowded streets of curious tourists. And no matter where you go, it‘s always unique and amusing. We are talking about statues of thousands of characters that are not what they seem at first glance. Frozen in a moment, perfectly still, under a thick coat of masterfully executed costumes and make-up – these are actually real people.
One could say that people make their living just by standing around, but hours of creative preparation, great patience, physical control and endurance are all to be considered to truly appreciate this street art form that has a long history in the European street theater tradition dating back to early medieval period.
And when you think that there’s nothing that could be more impressive than people who seamlessly transform themselves into monuments, wait till you read this heart-warming story of a young street artist.
More info: Instagram
Image credits: cachorrinhaartista
The Venezuelan street performer Yorge Luís Ruiz has been perfecting his art for four years since he moved to Fortaleza, Brazil. He has been performing as a living statue to entertain the passersby, but there is one special addition to his routine that makes him stand out from other living mannequins and has earned him a worldwide recognition. It’s his adorable business partner, a dog named Jaspe.
Image credits: cachorrinhaartista
Image credits: cachorrinhaartista
Jaspe is the best partner one could wish for – she’s not only daily accompanying his owner to work, but she actually assists Ruiz in his act. The cute canine must be a natural talent as not only her brown fur matches the Ruiz’s copper-colored fisherman’s costume, but she instinctively freezes during the performance while resting on living statue’s arm. There must be some magic involved as Ruiz admits he’s never trained the dog and incredible act happened naturally when he kissed Jape’s neck.
Image credits: cachorrinhaartista
Image credits: cachorrinhaartista
Image credits: cachorrinhaartista
Image credits: cachorrinhaartista
Image credits: cachorrinhaartista
Image credits: cachorrinhaartista
Image credits: cachorrinhaartista
Jaspe and his Oscar-worthy performance has been catching the eyes of people outside the busy streets of Brazil, when a video of the duo performing by took the internet by storm with 2.84M views on Twitter. The viral video depicts a man in bronze costume frozen in moment kissing the dog who plays along perfectly and only breaks the character when his owner does. Safe to say that the internet fame has exceeded Ruiz and Jaspe’s art beyond the streets, as the partners have now over 88k enthusiast on Instagram interested in their creative journey.
Ruiz has expressed his gratitude to all the wonderful supporters in a recent Instagram post. “We thank you very much, we thank the Brazilian people every day for enjoying our work,” Yorge Luis Ruiz wrote. “We’re overwhelmed by all the positive comments we are getting right now”.
Follow Us