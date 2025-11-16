Women Are Sharing Their Favorite Life Hacks, And These 30 Can Make Every Day Much Easier

Life is a multidimensional game we are forced to play on one difficulty level only: completely effin brutal. Just when you think you gathered enough experience to level up and chill for a bit, the developers throw another curveball at you. So why not make it easier with a few cheats?
While we shared universal ones numerous times (like when we published 30 Life Hacks That Sound Terrible But Really Work), this set is exclusively for the ladies.
Reddit user FloydianCrazyDiamond made a post on the platform, asking, “What is your most used life hack as a woman?” and her plea was heard! From interpersonal relationships to shopping, the comment section under her question was quickly flooded with all sorts of pro tips.
#1
Bin the dating apps.. get cats.
You’re welcome.
Image source: LateNightCrawler, Nida
#2
Buy men’s razors. They’re more cost effective and they work better.
Image source: FeralSincubus, pixnio
#3
DON’T WEAR SHOES THAT HURT.
It isn’t worth the distraction, mood-kill, bunions, foot pain, injured toes, or inability to walk.
You don’t break shoes in, shoes break in your feet.
(taught to me by my podiatrist dad who has been in practice for 54 years.)
Image source: serendipindy, Anna Tarazevich
#4
Learn the power of saying the word “no”. Set those boundaries for yourself. Life-changing.
Image source: pattimay_ho_nnaise, Monstera
#5
Always pee after sex. Avoid unwanted UTIs!
Image source: lurkmode_off, Miriam Alonso
#6
Learning when someone isn’t worth your time or energy. Save it for those who matter
Image source: LovelyxMae, Anna Tarazevich
#7
Never be afraid that you might not find a better person that’s why you settle for less. You always deserve better, and most, peace of mind.
Image source: TakeThatOut, RODNAE Productions
#8
This sounds weird, but…not being afraid to be rude.
Manipulative family members, gaslighting ex-partners, dudes on dating apps who keep pushing boundaries, random men who think they’re entitled to a conversation, etc.
Some dude trying to talk to you while you’re reading or listening to music or working out?
Flat, blunt rejections. An annoyed and sarcastic, “Can I help you with something?”
Some dude interrupted me reading a book to start talking to me about something I wasn’t interested in (his Funko collection, and I hate the cheap and ugly little things and would rather pay more for a Figma or Nendoroid, but because I have geek hobbies…) and after repeatedly stating I dislike their aesthetic, I finally flatly replied with, “Wow, that was a really boring story.”
Take being a called a c*nt or b***h confirmation that it works. If the dude throws a tantrum, don’t engage. Just silently watch him. Maybe throw in a nonchalant, “I see that touched a nerve,” when he’s done if you’ve feeling sassy.
Image source: Lady_von_Stinkbeaver, RODNAE Productions
#9
“No.” Is a complete sentence!
Image source: itmegrace, Keira Burton
#10
Yourself and your family come before work. Always.
Image source: Thoughtful-Pig, Emma Bauso
#11
When I’m not feeling so hot / sexy or when I’m stressing about meeting my own standards, I ask myself: what would a guy do?
The answer is usually much much less than all this.
So then I sit back, accept my existence and presence is a gift to everyone and enjoy!
This also works when someone’s arguing with me (so I selectively listen), or someone’s being demanding (I ignore half of it), or when I have plumbing issues (my natural smell is sexy so who needs a shower right?).
There it is. Being a guy. That’s my life hack.
You’re welcome.
Image source: throwawayfallenangel, cottonbro
#12
When you can’t squeeze any more product out of a tube container (hand cream, moisturiser, body lotion, etc.), cut it in half using scissors. You’d be surprised how much product can be still in there – sometimes a few days’ or even a week’s worth.
Image source: Dillra, names_not_karson
#13
Stop buying shaving products and use cheap conditioner instead! It’s a closer shave somehow, and also moisturizes your skin.
Image source: msstark, Karolina Grabowska
#14
For those who use shaving gel that come in aluminum cans: before you put it in the shower stall, use clear nail polish to make a thin coat all along the bottom rim of the can. Let it dry for a few minutes then put it in the shower stall. This will prevent the can from rusting at the bottom/leaving those rust colored rings.
Image source: stygian_shores, Karolina Grabowska
#15
Diva cups. I save so much money, and haven’t had a yeast infection since.
Image source: Anxious-gardener, Michelle Tribe
#16
Clean as you cook.
Image source: cpadki, Sarah Chai
#17
If you drop an earring or earring back while leaning over a sink, just put your hand over the drain as quickly as possible, don’t try to catch the item. It’s easier to cover the hole than it is to try and catch a tiny bouncy earring.
Image source: dalovely, Alena Darmel
#18
Bending my bobby pins just a tad (learned this from a hair stylist years ago). Think about it: your head is round. They form so much better to your head, hold hair better and don’t poke out due to being completely straight.
Image source: reginaa_phalange, Marco Verch
#19
I sew my adjustable bra straps in place at the right size. No more straps always pulling looser and slipping off my shoulders
Image source: thatbtchshay, David Schexnaydre
#20
When saying no to creeps didn’t work, I started screaming and acting crazy when they wouldn’t leave me alone. Shoos them off right away.
Image source: Powerful_Kiwi_6132, Atul Choudhary
#21
keep a backup purse or toletries bag in ur car dash filled with basics eg. deoderant, perfume, basic makeup, glasses cleaner (if youre blind like me), mini toothbrush and toothpaste, mini brush, some cash etc
It’s saved my butt on numerous occasions such as impromptu meetings, having to stay over at a family members house, dates you may need to rush to etc
Image source: aussieidiot229, Patty Ho
#22
Vinegar to soften towels, you don’t want to use fabric softener as it builds up and makes the towels less absorbent. It also helps eliminates odors. Vinegar to remove soap scum and hard water marks from granite. Vinegar sitting out in a bowl to remove odors, like onions, bacon, seafood. Basically vinegar for the win! Also always keep spare underwear at work and in your car, women just need them!
Image source: mraz44, NatureFriend
#23
Be polite and nice (in a non-harmful to yourself way) with strangers and people in general until they prove that they don’t deserve good attitude.
If someone does something that is harming you, then you have all the rights to say “stop doing that”. No need to wait until they realise, just say it when u need to.
If you feel like you want to go away from the convo, or u don’t like what they are proposing (e.g. you’re chatting and they ask u to send pics, or ask u out, or basically ask you do something u don’t want to), then u can just say, “no, thank you” or even just “no” WITHOUT explaining. If they proceed to ask why and don’t accept the answer “because i want/ don’t want it that way”, then chances are, they don’t respect you. Situations are different, I’m talking about some generalised principles…
It might sound strange, but girls often go to extreme lengths to not hurt somebody else’s feeling while forgetting to check if they are not being hurt by themselves. Always choose to love and care for yourself. ❤
Image source: RemnantZz, SHVETS production
#24
Anyway one life hack I have is to put your pad on your underwear and leave it on the sink so it’ll be ready once you get out of the shower and it’ll be less likely that you’ll have an “accident.”
I’ve been doing this for years but I found out a lot of women don’t know about this hack. It makes things so much easier when you’re showering on your period.
Image source: HoeForCookieDough, Sora Shimazaki
#25
If you wear a lot of skirts, tuck your top into your tights then put your skirt on. It keeps your top in place and looks smoother and more flattering than if you put the top directly under the skirt.
Image source: letsmakeart
#26
Throw any citrus peel into the utensil bin of the dishwasher before turning it on. The heat and water will release the citric acid that degunks your dishwasher while cleaning it and make your dishes sparkly clean! It also smells amazing when you open the door.
Image source: rudebish, mama_mila_
#27
Finally started keeping the tampons I keep in my purse/bag in a plastic ziplock bag so they don’t rip to shreds in the bottom of my bag and get dirty
Image source: gregor-sympathizer, Karolina Grabowska
#28
Cotton bud soaked in vanilla essence attached to your car aircon will make the car smell good for months for a low cost.
Image source: aussieidiot229, mama_mila_
#29
Budget for pedicures, massages, hair cuts, waxing. if it’s self care, budget for it. taking care of yourself goes so far.
Image source: isabellla321, Andrea Piacquadio
#30
Learned from my jeweler that dawn dish soap and a soft toothbrush will make your dingy jewelry sparkle! He was right! Don’t use on opals as they are soft stone
Image source: snoozie14
Follow Us