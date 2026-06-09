The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Cast – 8 Famous Actors Joining the Franchise

The world of Panem returns in a bold new chapter with The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. The film is a sequel and prequel that delves deep into one of the franchise’s darkest chapters. Set 24 years before the original story, the film follows a young Haymitch Abernathy and centers on the brutal 50th Hunger Games (also known as the Second Quarter Quell), where the Capitol doubles the number of tributes and raises the stakes to terrifying levels.
Instead of relying only on nostalgia, the production introduces a lineup of acclaimed actors and rising talents who step into both new and familiar roles. These performers bring fresh interpretations to characters connected to the franchise’s larger mythology, while also expanding the story in meaningful ways. From Capitol elites to tributes and mentors, each casting decision adds weight to the narrative. Here are eight famous faces to look forward to seeing when The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping premieres on November 20, 2026.
McKenna Grace as Maysilee Donner
Actress and singer McKenna Grace takes on the role of Maysilee Donner, a District 12 tribute who competes alongside Haymitch Abernathy in the Second Quarter Quell. In the established lore of Panem, Maysilee stands as a key figure connected to the Mockingjay symbol, making her story especially important to longtime fans. She enters the arena with determination and a strong sense of identity, quickly setting her apart from the other tributes.
Her journey unfolds with emotional intensity as the Games push her to her limits. Known for her recent roles in The Handmaid’s Tale (2021–2022), the Ghostbusters films, and Scream 7 (2026), McKenna Grace brings a grounded, heartfelt approach to the character, capturing both strength and vulnerability without losing authenticity. Her character’s chemistry with Haymitch plays a central role in shaping the emotional core of the story.
Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee
Jesse Plemons steps into the role of Plutarch Heavensbee, a character fans recognize as a future architect of rebellion. For the film series fans, the older character was portrayed by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman. In this earlier timeline, Plutarch operates within the Capitol’s system, observing the Games and contributing to their execution. He does not openly challenge authority yet, but his intelligence and quiet awareness hint at the path he will eventually take.
Plutarch Heavensbee’s presence adds a layer of political intrigue that runs beneath the surface of the spectacle. Jesse Plemons approaches the role with subtlety, focusing on the character’s internal conflict rather than overt rebellion. He portrays Plutarch as a man who studies everything, including the Capitol’s flaws. The perspective allows audiences to see the seeds of dissent begin to form. His performance enriches the narrative by connecting the prequel to the larger revolution that unfolds in later installments.
Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket
Elle Fanning also joins The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping cast as a younger version of Effie Trinket (previously played by Elizabeth Banks), the Capitol escort known for her strict adherence to rules and her flair for presentation. At this stage in her life, Effie still builds her identity within the rigid expectations of Capitol society. She handles her responsibilities with precision, but she also reveals glimpses of curiosity about the world beyond appearances.
Effie’s role offers insight into how she evolves into the character audiences later meet. Elle Fanning brings elegance and emotional nuance to Effie, avoiding a simple imitation of previous portrayals. She portrays a character who is still learning to balance duty with empathy. Her interactions with the District 12 tributes reveal a subtle internal struggle. The tension adds depth to a figure often associated with comic relief.
Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman
Kieran Culkin takes on the role of Caesar Flickerman (previously portrayed by Stanley Tucci), the charismatic host who turns the Hunger Games into a spectacle for Capitol audiences. Caesar thrives on performance, using charm and humor to mask the brutality of the event. His interviews shape how viewers perceive the tributes, making him one of the most influential figures in the Games. This version of the character leans into that duality even more. Culkin infuses Caesar with sharp wit and unpredictability, creating a performance that feels both entertaining and unsettling. He highlights the contrast between the show’s polished surface and its violent reality.
Ralph Fiennes as President Coriolanus Snow
Ralph Fiennes joins The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping cast as President Coriolanus Snow, the calculating leader who controls Panem with precision and fear. At this point in the timeline, Snow continues to solidify his authority while refining the systems that maintain Capitol dominance. He views the Hunger Games as both punishment and propaganda, using them to reinforce his power. Ralph Fiennes delivers a chilling performance that focuses on restraint and control. He avoids theatrics and instead relies on quiet menace to define the character. Fiennes’ portrayal strengthens the story’s political backbone and reinforces the stakes of the Games.
Glenn Close as Drusilla Sickle
Glenn Close joins the franchise as Drusilla Sickle, a Capitol escort assigned to District 12. Unlike Effie Trinket, Drusilla approaches her role with a colder, more pragmatic mindset. She treats the Games as a structured obligation, focusing on presentation and compliance rather than emotional connection. Her presence highlights the different ways Capitol citizens engage with the system. As always, Glenn Close commands attention in every scene, bringing authority and precision to the role. She shapes Drusilla into a figure who embodies the Capitol’s indifference. Her interactions with the tributes emphasize the imbalance of power that defines the Games.
Maya Hawke as Wiress
Maya Hawke plays Wiress (previously portrayed by Amanda Plummer), a past victor known for her intelligence and unconventional thinking. In this earlier timeline, Wiress appears more composed, offering a glimpse into her life before the psychological toll of the Games becomes overwhelming. She provides valuable insight into survival strategies and the long-term effects of victory. Her role connects the franchise’s different eras.
Lili Taylor as Mags Flanagan
Lili Taylor also joins The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping cast as Mags Flanagan (previously portrayed by Lynn Cohen), a former victor who later becomes a beloved mentor figure in the Hunger Games universe. In this prequel, Mags appears earlier in her life, offering guidance shaped by her own experiences in the arena. She represents wisdom, empathy, and quiet strength in a system built on violence. Her role provides a moral anchor within the chaos.
Taylor approaches Mags with warmth and authenticity, grounding the character in emotional truth. She emphasizes compassion without diminishing resilience, creating a performance that feels deeply human. Her interactions with younger characters highlight the importance of mentorship and legacy. Through her, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping reinforces the idea that humanity can survive even in the harshest environments.
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