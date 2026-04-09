Elle Fanning: Bio And Career Highlights

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Elle Fanning: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Elle Fanning

April 9, 1998

Conyers, Georgia, US

28 Years Old

Aries

Who Is Elle Fanning?

Elle Fanning is an American actress known for her ethereal on-screen presence. She imbues complex characters with a delicate strength.

Her breakout arrived with Sofia Coppola’s Somewhere, earning critics’ praise. Fanning then captivated as Princess Aurora in Disney’s Maleficent, securing global attention.

Early Life and Education

Born in Conyers, Georgia, Elle Fanning grew up in a household with a strong athletic background, her father a former minor league baseball player and her mother a professional tennis player. Her older sister, Dakota Fanning, also became an acclaimed actress, influencing Elle’s early entry into acting.

The family later relocated to Los Angeles, where Elle attended Campbell Hall School, graduating in 2016. She began her acting career at age three, often playing younger versions of her sister’s characters.

Notable Relationships

Currently dating Rolling Stone CEO Gus Wenner, Elle Fanning was previously in a relationship with actor Max Minghella for several years. She made her public debut with Wenner at the Golden Globe Awards in January 2024.

Fanning has no children. She and Wenner have made multiple public appearances, with their relationship being openly confirmed.

Career Highlights

Elle Fanning anchored the satirical period series The Great as Catherine the Great, earning significant critical acclaim and Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. She garnered a global audience for her portrayal of Princess Aurora in Disney’s Maleficent movie franchise.

Fanning also co-founded Lewellen Pictures with her sister Dakota, securing a first-look deal with MRC for new projects. This venture allows her to expand her influence beyond acting roles into production.

She received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in Sentimental Value, further cementing her as a fixture in modern independent cinema.

Signature Quote

“To be an actor or actress, you have to feel on a deep level and tap into emotions you’ve never felt. You use your imagination so much.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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