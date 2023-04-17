Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is the second fully animated version of the colorful superhero turtles to hit the cinemas and it comes complete with a star-studded cast ensemble. The TMNT franchise has come a long way from its first live-action trilogy in the 1990s, the animated version in 2007, and another live-action film in 2016. The adventure continues with the highly anticipated new entry in the TMNT franchise called Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem first announced in June 2020.
With an emphasis on “teenage”, this TMNT franchise iteration has actual teenagers voicing the four lead roles. The four brothers – Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo are voiced by Nicolas Cantu, Micah Abbey, Brady Noon, and Shamon Brown Jr. The A-list cast also has screen icons like Jackie Chan, Seth Rogen, John Cena, Rose Byrne, Post Malone, Ice Cube, Paul Rudd, and many others in significant roles. Explore the full cast list of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem which is scheduled to debut in theaters on Friday, August 4, 2023, with a digital release date expected to come much later.
Micah Abbey as Donatello
True to the character’s teenage status, an actual teenager was cast to voice Donatello in the TMNT: Mutant Mayhem film. Named after Italian sculptor Donatello, the character is one of the four mutant sons of Master Splinter but the origin of his gentle and smart personality can be traced to TMNT co-creator Peter Laird who gave a few of his personal traits to Donatello. There are noticeable changes to Donatello’s previous designs that include a purple mask worn over his eyes while wielding a bō staff. In TMNT: Mutant Mayhem, he now also wears glasses. Voicing the character, Micah Abbey is an upcoming American actor known for his roles in Grey’s Anatomy (2017-2018) and Cousins for Life (2018-2019) and Donatello will be his first voice role.
Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo
Unlike Donatello who relies mostly on technology and super gadgets during fights, Michelangelo is the most naturally gifted among the brothers. Voiced by Shamon Brown Jr., this version of Michelangelo in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem wears braces alongside his signature orange mask and carries his dual nunchaku weapon. He is also the youngest among the brothers and rather immature. Shamon Brown Jr. will bring the playful turtle to life and the role is bound to jolt his career as an actor.
Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo
This Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle is also voiced by Nicolas Cantu. Often clad in a blue bandanna, Leonardo is mostly presumed to be the oldest and most serious one among the mutant brothers with one exception in the Rise Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles where Raphael assumed that position. His signature weapons are two katanas and the turtle is named after Italian Renaissance artist, Leonardo da Vinci. Born on September 8, 2003, Nicolas Cantu is known for his roles as Gumball in The Amazing World of Gumball, Prince James in Sofia the First, and Elton in The Walking Dead: World Beyond (2020).
Brady Noon as Raphael
Along with his brothers, Donatello, Leonardo, and Michelangelo, Raphael is one of the four main characters in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Raphael usually wears a red mask which is the original color of the brother, and is depicted as the second oldest who is often at odds with his older brother. His primary weapons are his twin sai. Raphael’s temperamental personality will be portrayed in the animated film by Brady Noon who is also new in the industry but not a stranger to voice acting. Noon is known for portraying Evan Morrow in The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (2021-2022).
Jackie Chan as Master Splinter
Master Splinter is the mutant rat who adopted the aforementioned four turtles. Splinter is also their martial arts trainer often depicted as wise and calm even when angry. The voice of Splinter will be that of the legendary Jackie Chan who is an icon in the action film genre, having appeared in more than 150 films since his debut in the ’60s. Like Splinter, Chan is a reputable martial artist and a perfect fit for the role.
Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil
Formerly played by Megan Fox in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, April O’Neil is a reporter who has a big part to play in not just making the turtles famous but contributing to their mission to save the city. Ayo Edebiri, an American actress and comedian best known for Big Mouth (2020–present) and The Bear (2022–present), has been cast as the voice of April in TMNT: Mutant Mayhem. With Edebiri’s experience in voice acting, it will be exciting to see her take on the role of April in the upcoming film.
Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman
The TMNT: Mutant Mayhem high-profile cast ensemble also has Giancarlo Esposito depicting the role of the mad scientist – Baxter Stockman. Baxter has remained an enemy of the turtles throughout the franchise, shown in different forms. The villainous character is portrayed by American actor Giancarlo Esposito who is best known for playing Gus in Breaking Bad (2009-2011) and Better Call Saul (2017-2022).
John Cena and Seth Rogen as Rocksteady and Bebop
John Cena’s Rocksteady and Seth Rogen’s Bebop are among the fan-favorite villains to expect in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. A mutant rhinoceros and warthog, Rocksteady and Bebop are enemies of the Ninja Turtles. They work as Shredder’s henchmen. Regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers to ever reign in WWE history, John Cena is also an American actor known for The Marine (2006) and The Suicide Squad (2021) among other acting credits. Seth Rogen, on the other hand, is a Canadian actor best known for his roles in numerous projects such as Knocked Up (2007), 50/50 (2011), and The Interview (2014).
TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Has An All-Star Supporting Cast
As hinted, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem cast list is a cocktail of greenhorns in the leads while the big guns take the supporting roles. The all-star supporting cast features Hannibal Buress (The Eric Andre Show) as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne (Peter Rabbit) as Leatherhead, Ice Cube (Straight Outta Compton) as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows) as Wingnut, Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids) as Cynthia Utrom. Also appearing in the superhero film is American rapper, Post Malone as Ray Fillet.
