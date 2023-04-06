What Jimmy’s Finger Guns Mean In The Better Call Saul Finale

Better Call Saul is widely considered one of the greatest spin-off shows of all time, giving fans of Breaking Bad a look at the events that led up to the start of the show, as well as what happened following Walter White’s (Bryan Cranston) death in the series finale. Since his debut in season 2 of Breaking Bad, Saul Goodman became a fan favorite and made for the perfect focal point of a spin-off. The show revolved around the early years of Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), as Jimmy McGill, before he became embroiled in criminal activity and part of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman’s (Aaron Paul) meth business.
As the series went on, we got to see Jimmy McGill morph into the Saul Goodman character we met in Breaking Bad. Alongside his eventual wife, Kim (Rhea Seehorn), Saul would go on to commit many crimes that he would eventually pay for. But one part of their relationship that has had fans scratching their heads is the finger gun motion the two use to communicate with each other, but what does it mean?
Jimmy And Kim’s Use The Finger Guns in Better Call Saul?
The finger guns are used numerous times throughout Better Call Saul by both Jimmy and Kim, and their use in the finale by Jimmy is a reference to its meaning in its previous uses. In season 4, Jimmy first uses the finger guns when he starts his Saul Goodman persona and law firm. This was done to signal that he had committed to his new persona and criminal life and he had ‘broken bad,’ even if he knew it would likely end in his downfall. But he had gone past the point of no return and was ok with that.
When Kim used the finger guns in season 5, it was for a similar reason as Jimmy in that she had also ‘broken bad.’ The pair had been working on sabotaging Howard to help Jimmy get his share of the Sandpaper case settlement; this would eventually lead to the murder of Howard (Patrick Fabian). Like Jimmy, this moment signaled that Kim had gone past the point of no return and had to press forward and live with the consequences of her actions for better or worse. It is a very subtle gesture that allows the pair to communicate their thoughts and justify their actions without having to say a word to each other.
Jimmy’s Finger Guns In The Better Call Saul Finale Brings The Show Full Circle
During the final scenes of the Better Call Saul finale, Jimmy has been sentenced to 86 years for his crimes as a pivotal part of Walter White‘s drug empire. Previously, Jimmy had been offered an 86-month sentence in a luxury prison, but he opted to confess to more crimes to prevent Kim from taking any blame so she wouldn’t be imprisoned too. Using her old lawyer bar card, Kim is able to visit Jimmy in prison under the guise of being his legal counsel.
During this scene, the two discuss Jimmy’s prison sentence while sharing a cigarette. In the final scene of Better Call Saul, as Kim is being escorted out of the prison grounds, Jimmy does the finger guns action to her as she walks away to put her past life behind her. This is to tell her that his lengthy prison sentence was his choice, that he is content with the decision he made, and not to worry that he might change his mind in the future. As his alias states, “It’s all good, man.”
