Harry And Meghan’s Family Release Their Eco-Friendly Christmas Card Featuring Baby Archie

Recently, the royal family of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has shared something their most dedicated fans have been waiting the whole year. Yesterday, The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust posted the family’s first Christmas card featuring their son Archie.The black and white photograph shows Megan and Harry in the background smiling while their son, placed in the center of the photo, adorably gazes right into the camera.

More info: twitter.com | twitter.com

Image credits: queenscomtrust

Even though Christmas cards usually feature bright and warm colors, it’s not the first time the couple opted for something a bit different.

Image credits: KensingtonRoyal

The family’s Christmas card from last year was also monochrome, and featured a photo taken at their wedding reception at Frogmore House on the 19th of May. The couple also released their card electronically to be more eco-friendly.

Image credits: meghvnmarkle

The majority of people loved the card. Many of them were left in awe of how cute little Archie is. People couldn’t believe how much the 7-month-old baby has changed, so one fan made a comparison photo. However, after some careful investigation, people began claiming that the photo could be badly photoshopped. A few Twitter users pointed out that while everything in the background is blurred including Harry’s face, Megan’s face is in focus. While is it unclear whether it was a mistake or not, some people were not happy with the result.

Here’s how people reacted to the Christmas card

Image credits: shellhun44166

Image credits: Estonian01

Image credits: sussexsquadpod

Image credits: royal_suitor

Image credits: ladyrocksavage

Image credits: adzo72

Image credits: wallymcc1

Image credits: suitablyforsus1

Image credits: meghanpedia

Image credits: mmerocher

Image credits: ShawnaC13460201

Image credits: AgathedeLili

Image credits: faith_first1

Image credits: JasmineJay92

Image credits: venusnv80plus

Image credits: Erikk_the_Dane2

