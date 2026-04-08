27 Vibrant Illustrations That Mix Joy, Energy, And Humor In A Relatable Way By This Artist

Agustina Shuan, known as Agus, is an illustrator and graphic designer originally from Argentina, now based in the charming city of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia. After completing her studies at the Public University of Buenos Aires, she began her freelance journey in 2017—a turning point that not only shaped her career but also marked a new chapter of creative exploration across borders. Since then, her work has continued to evolve, blending her roots with new cultural influences and perspectives.
Her move to Spain not only changed her surroundings, but also expanded the way she sees and builds her visual language. New environments, rhythms, and inspirations subtly found their way into her work, enriching it with fresh layers of meaning.
More info: Instagram | agustinashuan.com
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Image source: Agustina Shuan
Agus’s artistic world is vibrant, playful, and constantly expanding. She moves effortlessly across different mediums, bringing her distinctive visual language to books, posters, ceramics, clothing, murals, and more. Through bold shapes, lively colors, and symbolic elements, she creates images that feel both joyful and deeply relatable. At the heart of her work is a simple yet powerful intention: to create art that people can connect with, find meaning in, and ultimately make their own.
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