114 Cats Ready For Valentine’s Day

Until we made this list, it was strongly believed that cats are incapable of being in love. From ruining your life in general to rubbing their four feet in your face, cats have a reputation for being stone-cold killers.

But not these adorable cats. Expertly-placed secret video cameras caught these cats getting ready for Valentine’s day, and what you see will shock you! Yes, you are about to see some cute cats being kind to one another and forming loving animal friendships.

Which of these cute couples are most convincing? Vote on your favorite adorable pictures below, or if you’ve caught a pair of beautiful cats in the act, submit your photos!

#1 Love Hurts

#2 Perfect Date

Image source:  anyagrapes

#3 These Cats Were Cuddling In The Shape Of A Heart

Image source: TheHatch108

#4 Lovely couple

Image source: Ana Barros

#5 Wife won’t let her husband leave for the business trip

Image source: reddit.com

#6 Cat Love

Image source: guremike

#7 Yeah, nice… And who invented knocking on doors?

Image source:  comacomacomacomachameleon

#8 Two Mommy Cats Co-mothering The 8 Babies They Had At The Same Time Together

Image source: nowayitsme

#9 Symmetrical kitten love

#10 Dinner for two, please

Image source: imgur.com

#11 Could you take a picture of us, ma’am?

Image source: robertkrug

#12 A secret date

Image source: Paula Nimigean

#13 Hello, dear, how was your day?

Image source: miyukiz4

#14 Sunday movies and chill

Image source: Ayy Am

#15 Proud Parents

Image source: jjimgreen

#16 I Must Kiss You

Image source: obsessedwithkittycats

#17 My Cat Loves My Girlfriend’s Cat

Image source: StonedCicerone

#18 Mommy And Daddy Cat With Their Kittens

Image source: flexiblecat

#19 This box was never so comfortable without you

Image source: camel888

#20 Let’s take a walk, my darling

Image source: Aylin Karanfil

#21 Goodbye, honey, I’ll be waiting for you

#22 You’re the reason I’m smiling in my sleep

Image source: Alessandro Cetraro

#23 Won’t let you go

Image source: Lee euijeong

#24 My Two 10-year-old Cats Are Brothers And Love Each Other More Than Anything!

Image source: Saastamoinen

#25 Look, who’s winning the race!

Image source: reddit.com

#26 Cheek To Cheek

Image source: ranniptace

#27 Special Delivery

Image source: lunaticgenius22

#28 Love Comes In All Shapes And Sizes

Image source: edwin cruz

#29 Two teenie-weenies

Image source: imgur.com

#30 Yes, she’s my girlfriend, so what?

#31 Loving Heart

Image source: Björn Alicke

#32 Loving couples walk in steps

Image source:  Jianfu

#33 Love

Image source: Karin Dillner

#34 Perfectly heart-shaped lovers

Image source: Brian Shaw

#35 Can I kiss you, mademoiselle?

Image source: Wzfu

#36 Not Enough Room For The Two Of Us!

Image source: lizzinabox

#37 Sweet lovin’

Image source: Maria Saburova

#38 Wake up, my sugar plum

Image source: Dave Hoe

#39 Let’s stay in bed all day

Image source: Donna Eaton

#40 Love In Two Shades

Image source: Mihnea Trusca

#41 Adorable Kiss

Image source: Witoon Oonjai

#42 Miss you!

Image source: Gernot

#43 A Kiss

Image source: Jiraz Pipatwasin

#44 Relaxed Couple.

#45 They Sleep Like This Every Night! :)

#46 All we asked was some privacy…

Image source: Cat In Boxes

#47 Oh, John, you’re so romantic!

Image source: Sara Mignogna

#48 Twin soulmates

Image source: Marco Gaspar

#49 Sweet Couple

Image source: imgur.com

#50 Furry Feline Friendship

Image source: Cynthia Singleton

#51 Muah!

Image source: Rachel Bellinsky

#52 What a nice day, shall we go to the park?

Image source: Linda Enkema

#53 Smitten As A Kitten

#54 You’re my sweetest dream

Image source: testpatern

#55 Sweet Moment

Image source: Ivan Matushkin

#56 Maybe He Will Become A Prince…

Image source: Erika Tenconi

#57 Love Story…

Image source: Liron Ha

#58 Cozy Cats, Stella And Milo

#59 Hey! Give Us Some Privacy!

#60 You Are My Love Of Life

Image source: jeezit.com

#61 Let me fix your hair

Image source: Reşat Kuleli

#62 Aristocratic love

Image source: Javier Sanchez

#63 Hugging Russian Blues

Image source:  Dan Rodriguez

#64 Kittens Make A Heart With Their Legs

#65 Yin And Yang

#66 Sometimes Kittens Need A Chaperone.

#67 Spooning :)

#68 Kiss The Paw

#69 Cow Momma With Her Tuxedo Luv

#70 Brotherly Love (rescue Cats Looking For A Home)

#71 Tandem Bird Watching.

#72 All You Need Is Love

Image source: Dmitry Samorodov

#73 Can You Help Me?

#74 Reese’s & Donnie Ray, Adopted From He Streets One Month Apart Love Each Other!!

#75 Olive Loves Tigger

#76 Let Me Kiss You

#77 Wait, Let’s Do A Family Potrait First!

#78 The Boys

#79 Brotherly Love

#80 Just A Kiss For A Sleepy Friend

#81 Love Is In The Air

#82 Mother And Son

#83 We May Be Different Colours But We Are As One….

#84 Infinite Love

#85 Valentine’s Nap! Su And Min

#86 Brother Love

#87 Pick-a-book!

#88 #43 Gay Love

#89 Yin And Yang

#90 Sisterly Love, 18yo Rescues.

#91 Brothers

#92 Criss-cross Love

#93 Love Is In The Hair. (happy Unimpressed Valentine’s Day)

#94 A Bit Bigger… But In Love Enough :z

#95 Cuddles

#96 A Walk Through Pink Paint, And A Quick Jog Around The House Really Adds Some Valentine Cheer!

#97 Kate From @cat_effect!

#98 Kitty Yin-yang

#99 I Will Care Of You Mama!!

#100 Best Pillow Ever!

#101 Afternoon Cuddle Fest

#102 Reluctant Kitty Kisses

#103 Tropical Love.

#104 This One Is Waiting For The Right Cat !!

#105 Cuddles

#106 Eternal Love….

#107 Handsome Love Bug

#108 She Isn’t Dancing

#109 Cake For My Sister’s Birthday (carriescaketoppers @ Facebook) Inspired By Cake Masters Mag

