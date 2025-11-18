Bus Driver Helps Out A Student Crying Over Being Unprepared For Pajama Day At School

Sometimes the smallest things have the power to completely change someone’s world. Especially when the kindness comes from unexpected places when the world seems dark and unfair. Little Levi was having the worst day ever – the first grader had no pajamas for PJ day at school. Fortunately, there was a guardian angel who came through to help. Instead of wings, that angel drives a bus, but who cares about the details?
Little Levi, who’s usually a happy and bubbly first grader, was visibly upset one morning
Image credits: Jefferson County Public Schools
Primary school can be a tough experience – instead of playing all day, kids have to master reading and writing in a new, often scary environment. If they are lucky, they have amazing teachers who love their jobs and go above and beyond to make the kids’ first learning experience a happy one. Sadly, there are some things than they cannot help with. Not every family is fortunate enough to attend various school events or buy things for their little ones to fit in.
School bus driver Larry Farrish Jr. knows all the kids he picks up for school. He knows which ones are the shy ones, which ones like to cause trouble – but he loves them either way. When he began driving a bus over seven years ago, it was just a job. But now he considers it “a passion that allows him to make an impact”.
“They become my kids after they leave their parents,” Larry said. “I make sure they get to and from school safe, but I also try to bring some type of joy to their lives.”
His school bus driver, Mr. Larry, noticed his distress and inquired what had happened. Turns out, it was Pajama Day at school and Levi didn’t have any
Image credits: Jefferson County Public Schools
So when one of his kids, little Levi, was upset, Mr. Larry immediately noticed that something had gone awry.
“I pulled up to the bus stop, and I saw Levi sitting down by himself with his head down, and it dawned on me, something is wrong,” Larry recalled. “He’s always happy, but this particular day, he was not happy.”
The kind-hearted bus driver asked Levi what had happened and the boy looked up at him with teary eyes and confessed that it was pajama day at school and he didn’t have any.
It might seem like a miniscule problem for an adult, but for a little child, it can be traumatic, a painful memory that could haunt them well into adulthood. But Mr. Larry wasn’t going to let it happen.
“I thought – I gotta fix this”: the kind-hearted driver rushed to the nearest store to pick up pajamas for Levi
Image credits: Jefferson County Public Schools
“It hurt me so bad,” Larry admitted. “That just wasn’t my Levi, and I wanted him to have a good day. No child should have to miss out on something as small as pajama day.”
The great thing about being an adult is that you have the power to make someone smile, be it by getting a stranger a cup of coffee by paying it forward, picking up some flowers for a lonely elderly neighbor, or rushing to the nearest store to get a sad kid some pajamas – that’s exactly what Mr. Larry did.
“I thought – I gotta fix this,” he said.
After he made sure all the kids were safely dropped off at Engelhard Primary School, he rushed to the nearby Family Dollar store and picked up two pairs of pajamas he thought Levi would like. The bus driver then rushed back to school and asked the front office staff if they could call Levi.
“I’m usually really happy, but not on pajama day… When he got me the pajamas, I did a happy cry”: Levi was very happy to receive this act of kindness
Image credits: Jefferson County Public Schools
The first grader did not anticipate this turn of events. What was shaping up to be the worst day of first grade had completely changed into the best one.
“I saw Levi coming down the hall, and he had a face just as happy as could be,” Larry recalled the happy moment. “It really turned the whole Friday around, for him and for me.”
Oh, Mr. Larry, you did not just turn around his Friday – your kindness showed a little kid that the world is great and magical and full of kind people willing to help out. One day, when Levi is all grown up, he will remember the sweet gesture and be the hero to another kid in need.
Levi was so happy, he hugged his new pajamas. “I can tell Mr. Larry is nice and his heart is filled with joy,” Levi shared. “I’m usually really happy, but not on pajama day… When he got me the pajamas, I did a happy cry.”
“It feels good knowing I made an impact on a child’s life,” said Mr. Larry. Such acts of kindness remind us that the world is a beautiful place
Image credits: Maximilian Simson (not an actual photo)
Larry, or Mr. Larry, as kids call him, is a beloved member of the school community. He’s devoted to children – him helping Levi out just proves that. After Jefferson County Public School shared Larry and Levi’s story, it quickly went viral, gathering thousands of positive comments where people shared similar experiences and how much of an impact it had on them growing up.
But Mr. Larry remains humble – he doesn’t think he did something out of the ordinary. All he wanted was to see Levi smiling again. The bus driver finds the media attention overwhelming and touching at the same time. However, he is amazed that some people are going out of the way to let him know how appreciated he is.
“For people to actually be able to find me and reach out on behalf of such a small gesture, it made me cry,” Larry said. “It feels good knowing I made an impact on a child’s life.”
