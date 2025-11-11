Glam & Gore: Self-Taught Artist Shows The Fate Of Disney Princesses And Pop Icons

Mykie is a self-taught LA based professional beauty and special effects makeup artist. Unlike many other beauty gurus, she doesn’t restrict herself to preppy glamorous looks. Instead, she goes for scary and sometimes downright gross special effects. The artist shows her works on Youtube and Instagram and has more than one million followers.

Take a look at some of her amazing work where she shows off both the Glamorous and the Gory side of her creepy creations. As the makeup artist says herself ‘Things are about to get pretty ugly’.

More info: Instagram | Youtube | Facebook | Glamandgore.com

#1 Snow White Before And After The Poisoned Apple

Glam &#038; Gore: Self-Taught Artist Shows The Fate Of Disney Princesses And Pop Icons

Image source: Mykie

#2 Lana Del Rey Before And After Zombie Apocalypse

Glam &#038; Gore: Self-Taught Artist Shows The Fate Of Disney Princesses And Pop Icons

Image source: Mykie

#3 Rapunzel Before And After Getting Tangled In Her Hair

Glam &#038; Gore: Self-Taught Artist Shows The Fate Of Disney Princesses And Pop Icons

Image source: Mykie

#4 Little Mermaid Before And After Getting Hooked

Glam &#038; Gore: Self-Taught Artist Shows The Fate Of Disney Princesses And Pop Icons

Image source: Mykie

#5 The Wicked Witch Before And After Melting

Glam &#038; Gore: Self-Taught Artist Shows The Fate Of Disney Princesses And Pop Icons

Image source: Mykie

#6 Elsa Before And After Getting Frozen

Glam &#038; Gore: Self-Taught Artist Shows The Fate Of Disney Princesses And Pop Icons

Image source: Mykie

#7 Happy Clown Before And After The Start Of A Horror Movie

Glam &#038; Gore: Self-Taught Artist Shows The Fate Of Disney Princesses And Pop Icons

Image source: Mykie

#8 Mermaid Before And After Being Exposed To Toxic Waste

Glam &#038; Gore: Self-Taught Artist Shows The Fate Of Disney Princesses And Pop Icons

Image source: Mykie

#9 Barbie Before And After Failed Plastic Surgeries

Glam &#038; Gore: Self-Taught Artist Shows The Fate Of Disney Princesses And Pop Icons

Image source: Mykie

#10 Daenerys Before And After Becoming The Dothraki Queen

Glam &#038; Gore: Self-Taught Artist Shows The Fate Of Disney Princesses And Pop Icons

Image source: Mykie

#11 Prom Queen Before And After A Nasty Fight For The Crown

Glam &#038; Gore: Self-Taught Artist Shows The Fate Of Disney Princesses And Pop Icons

Image source: Mykie

