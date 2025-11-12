I Create Fairy Felt Houses For Cats

My name is Yuliya Kosata. I am an artist from Ukraine. Few years ago I’ve got carried away with felting, in the beginning it was just a hobby for me but then I saw how people create yurts (felted houses) and thought that I can’t felt a big house, but I can make small one. Furthermore, I have lovers of sheep wool and small houses – my three cats. Wool as material is perfect embodiment of my ideas and now I create houses of different shapes and colours for pets.
More info: Etsy
