Hey Pandas, What’s An “Unreasonable” Fear To Most People, But Not To You?

by

We all have fears that others might brush off as silly, strange, or even irrational — but to us, they feel very real. Maybe it’s escalators, balloons, deep water, clowns, or something as simple as making a phone call.What’s that one fear of yours that others don’t quite understand, but you know isn’t unreasonable at all? Share your stories (and maybe a laugh or two) below!

#1

people touching me, not like, inappropriate touch (which is a very valid fear) but the fear someone is going to touch me.

every time I meet a new person (or think of it) I fear they are going to try and hug me or tap my shoulder. while I’m not completely adverse to touch (I’m autistic but high-mid functioning) I do get a little freaked at sudden touch.

#2

Spiders. Snakes. I’m totally chill with spiders and snakes. It’s the needles that Drs use that gives me the w*****s…

#3

I can’t walk on vent grates in the sidewalk – I have to walk around them. My brain knows that they are (probably) safe, but something inside me believes that I will fall through. It terrifies me to walk on them.

#4

Being alone, dying alone. I’m autistic, and that’s what i want.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Things You Didn’t Know about “American Vandal”
3 min read
Oct, 31, 2017
Here’s How Much The Cast of “Summer House” Makes
3 min read
Apr, 13, 2021
The Five Most Shocking Bold and the Beautiful Moments of 2020
3 min read
Nov, 25, 2020
Why You Should Check Out American Serial Killers on Investigation Discovery
3 min read
Oct, 17, 2017
Finn Wittrock
Why Finn Wittrock is the Right Guy to Play Green Lantern
3 min read
May, 6, 2021
It’s Pretty Much Imperative People Watch “The Deuce” on HBO
3 min read
Jun, 1, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.