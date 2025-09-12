Hey Pandas, What’s An “Unreasonable” Fear To Most People, But Not To You?

We all have fears that others might brush off as silly, strange, or even irrational — but to us, they feel very real. Maybe it’s escalators, balloons, deep water, clowns, or something as simple as making a phone call.What’s that one fear of yours that others don’t quite understand, but you know isn’t unreasonable at all? Share your stories (and maybe a laugh or two) below!
#1
people touching me, not like, inappropriate touch (which is a very valid fear) but the fear someone is going to touch me.
every time I meet a new person (or think of it) I fear they are going to try and hug me or tap my shoulder. while I’m not completely adverse to touch (I’m autistic but high-mid functioning) I do get a little freaked at sudden touch.
#2
Spiders. Snakes. I’m totally chill with spiders and snakes. It’s the needles that Drs use that gives me the w*****s…
#3
I can’t walk on vent grates in the sidewalk – I have to walk around them. My brain knows that they are (probably) safe, but something inside me believes that I will fall through. It terrifies me to walk on them.
#4
Being alone, dying alone. I’m autistic, and that’s what i want.
