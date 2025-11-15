Medical Student Shows How People With Certain Medical Conditions See (19 Pics)

by

Medicinal progress is one of the best things that has happened to us. From the invention of antibiotics to organ transplants, from vaccination to new artificial intelligence techniques changing the ways we spot, examine and cure diseases, it has been making us live longer and healthier.

No wonder medicine has captured our imagination, fueling pop culture with shows like Grey’s Anatomy and making us reevaluate how much we know and don’t know about some medical conditions. And Kelvin Fiagbe, a Ghana-based medical student and video creator, has a lot to say about the topic!

Kelvin has been creating educational videos on the most fascinating medical facts and explaining mysterious conditions to his 476K TikTok followers. Recently, he made a whole video series showing how people see with various medical conditions, such as diabetic retinopathy or glaucoma.

#1

Medical Student Shows How People With Certain Medical Conditions See (19 Pics)

Image source: med_kelvin

#2

Medical Student Shows How People With Certain Medical Conditions See (19 Pics)

Image source: med_kelvin

#3

Medical Student Shows How People With Certain Medical Conditions See (19 Pics)

Image source: med_kelvin

#4

Medical Student Shows How People With Certain Medical Conditions See (19 Pics)

Image source: med_kelvin

#5

Medical Student Shows How People With Certain Medical Conditions See (19 Pics)

Image source: med_kelvin

#6

Medical Student Shows How People With Certain Medical Conditions See (19 Pics)

Image source: med_kelvin

#7

Medical Student Shows How People With Certain Medical Conditions See (19 Pics)

Image source: med_kelvin

#8

Medical Student Shows How People With Certain Medical Conditions See (19 Pics)

Image source: med_kelvin

#9

Medical Student Shows How People With Certain Medical Conditions See (19 Pics)

Image source: med_kelvin

#10

Medical Student Shows How People With Certain Medical Conditions See (19 Pics)

Image source: med_kelvin

#11

Medical Student Shows How People With Certain Medical Conditions See (19 Pics)

Image source: med_kelvin

#12

Medical Student Shows How People With Certain Medical Conditions See (19 Pics)

Image source: med_kelvin

#13

Medical Student Shows How People With Certain Medical Conditions See (19 Pics)

Image source: med_kelvin

#14

Medical Student Shows How People With Certain Medical Conditions See (19 Pics)

Image source: med_kelvin

#15

Medical Student Shows How People With Certain Medical Conditions See (19 Pics)

Image source: med_kelvin

#16

Medical Student Shows How People With Certain Medical Conditions See (19 Pics)

Image source: med_kelvin

#17

Medical Student Shows How People With Certain Medical Conditions See (19 Pics)

Image source: med_kelvin

#18

Medical Student Shows How People With Certain Medical Conditions See (19 Pics)

Image source: med_kelvin

#19

Medical Student Shows How People With Certain Medical Conditions See (19 Pics)

Image source: med_kelvin

#20

Medical Student Shows How People With Certain Medical Conditions See (19 Pics)

Image source: med_kelvin

#21

Medical Student Shows How People With Certain Medical Conditions See (19 Pics)

Image source: med_kelvin

#22

Medical Student Shows How People With Certain Medical Conditions See (19 Pics)

Image source: med_kelvin

#23

Medical Student Shows How People With Certain Medical Conditions See (19 Pics)

Image source: med_kelvin

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Quirky Illustrations That Will Help You Discover Yourself And Find Your Enneagram Type
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Dad Hilariously Fails To Dress His Baby, Now Wives Are Sharing Their Husband Fails
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Killjoys
How Syfy Show “Killjoys” Has Evolved Since Season 1
3 min read
Aug, 10, 2019
How A National Geographic Award-Winning Picture Connected Us With Two Families
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Where The 2016 Ghostbusters Went Wrong
3 min read
May, 7, 2025
Mini Recap — The Mentalist 2.10 “Throwing Fire”
3 min read
Dec, 18, 2009
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.