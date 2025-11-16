People Share 30 Things That People Who Are Having A Secret Affair Do That Immediately Give Them Away

Sexual tension can be fun and intoxicating, and make our stomachs swirl with excitement. In fact, this form of attraction can be so strong that those bound by it can’t even hide it from others. No matter how hard they try.
In an attempt to get better at noticing it, Reddit user UraniumRaven asked everyone on the platform, “What’s a tell-tale sign two people are having a secret sexual relationship with each other?” And many pitched in!
From the classic look exchange to more subtle, 21st-century tells, such as logging in to your work chat using the same IP address; continue scrolling and check them out and don’t miss the talk we had on the subject with evolutionary psychologist, blogger at Psychology Today, and author of The Science of Romance: Secrets of the Sexual Brain, Nigel Barber, Ph.D.
#1
I was hooking up with the receptionist at my job. People started noticing that anywhere I went I’d walk by her. Just to say hi, just to walk by and see her or just to ask a dumb vague question. Etc etc. I went to grab lunch and brought her back something. Game over lol. Secret was out. That receptionist is my wife and I’d do it all over again the same way In a heartbeat.
Image source: lovemywife11
#2
From personal experience – was hooking up with a coworker and she’d bring her dog into the office. Her dog started sitting under my desk everyday and we were exposed
#3
A bunch of us used to hang out on a Teamspeak server to play games. One day we were chatting when the server admin just blurted out: “So [guy] and [girl], you two have the same IP address today. You f*****g?”
Image source: MynOlie, Wes Hicks
#4
Their orbits are smaller around each other. Without meaning to, they will change their personal space requirements with the other. They’ll think they’re normal distance away, but won’t be. Also, they’ll move around each other too easily (like in small spaces) without the awkward missteps the rest of us make.
Image source: Stmpnksarwall, Vera Arsic
#5
I was at a BBQ with dozens of people. A young ridiculously beautiful married couple was there. The wife was pregnant. They brought their short, squat, funnyman roommate with them. At some point funny man and pregnant wife are on opposite sides of the kitchen and I caught a glance between them – no more than a blink of an eye. It was the only interaction they had all night. In that instant I have never been more sure two people were f*****g. Told my girlfriend, “Those two are smashing”, she told me to stop being a creep.
Sure enough 6 months later everyone finds out they’re f*****g and funnyman is the dad.
Image source: illepic, Amina Filkins
#6
Staring. I was secretly seeing a guy in school. As far as everyone else was concerned we couldn’t stand each other.
This girl I barely knew pulled me aside and whispered “I don’t know what’s going on between you two but you need to stop staring or everyone else is going to know.”
Later on he wanted to know what the girl said to me. I wasn’t about to admit she noticed my staring, so I said “she thinks there’s something going on with us because you keep staring at me!”
Image source: _halboro, Ketut Subiyanto
#7
When your SO brings someone up way too much in the beginning then mysteriously stops talking about them at all, even when the situation potentially calls for it.
Image source: Glassmoon0fo, EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA
#8
The little conversational clues. Like when two people glance knowingly at each other frequently, or have friendly little side whispers because they have their own thing going on apart from the group. And they hover near each other to be physically close. All those little examples of intimacy that is only between them.
A married ex friend of mine once started showing up with a woman and acting like that. I could tell they were banging, and I couldn’t believe he wasn’t trying harder to conceal it. Turns out, the poor woman had no idea he was married, and was unaware that everyone else DID know. It was later traumatizing to her to realize she had been seen as a mistress, when she was the only person who didn’t know what was really happening.
She’s now a friend of mine. He is not.
Image source: icybikes, Samson Katt
#9
Physical closeness
Princess Margaret was (accurately) accused of having an affair after wiping some fluff/dust off of a married man’s suit jacket
Image source: Solidus27
#10
When your partner goes over the top of how unattractive, uninteresting, cringy, weird, etc..the other person is.
Image source: Grenadoxxx, SHVETS production
#11
They start using each other’s speech mannerisms. Like one of them always replies to something you say to them with, “Is that right?”, and then you hear your wife saying it all the time after you get back from a week long work trip.
Image source: Alaska_Roy, Katerina Holmes
#12
These two I used to work with, they got found out because a skunk sprayed outside the guys house real bad. The next day they came in to work separately and ignored each other as usual, but they both smelled like skunk. Then everyone knew, but they didn’t know we knew.
Image source: sevenandseven41, http://www.birdphotos.com
#13
It’s definitely the awkward avoidance of one another for no reason.
When I was a supervisor two of my employees were secretly dating and being as young as they were (19-20yrs old) they didn’t have the ability to hide their feelings without avoiding each other as if they hated one another.
I figured it out on Day 1. Hilariously cute.
Edit: when they finally told me I told them I already knew. They were flabbergasted that I figured it out. It wasn’t that hard! When y’all make googly eyes at one another across the store or try to surreptitiously touch hands at the till I’m gonna notice.
Image source: Sir_Meowsalot, Ron Lach
#14
Eye contact, side glances. Had a buddy of mine who was convinced that a coworker and I were hooking up. One morning he walked up to her and commented on how good she looked, and mentioned how great her haircut was… he immediately turned around to catch me glaring at him. The gig was up. Ended up marrying her.
Image source: ckdickens
#15
I’ve caught people because they didn’t follow one another on social media to try to avoid suspicion, but they both posted that they were at the same place and similar photos, and despite not posting about one another, it was obvious. They didn’t know what the other was posting because they didn’t follow one another lmfao which ultimately lead to the downfall of their discretion.
Image source: tabruss, cottonbro
#16
They get awkward if you come up to them when they are together. I just want coffee and you’re standing in front of the machine and I didn’t think anything was going on until you got all awkward. You’re allowed to be friends and stand here and talk.
Image source: royal_rose_, William Fortunato
#17
The two of them consistently being the last ones left at the group hangout, especially if one of them is hosting.
Image source: EatinSumGrapes, Vince Fleming
#18
If you know them before it they’ll stop flirting as much as they had been prior to it. They make sure they don’t leave a place together but linger around long enough to know when the other is leaving. They look at each other when something funny or bad happens.
Image source: Acrobatic-Report958
#19
They laugh just a little too loud
They stand just a little too close
They stare just a little too long
Image source: OzzyTheJack
#20
When a bunch of coworkers go out to eat and one just ‘casually’ steals food of another’s plate and that other person doesn’t even try to act surprised or like it’s not normal. This happened not too long ago haha
Image source: novascotia3898
#21
I worked on a tv show and there were rumors that one of the married cast members was hooking up with this other hot blonde cast member. Wasn’t sure if the rumors were true until I saw the stage/reunion show. When everyone walked on stage, they were the only two out of 16 that didn’t hug. Totally f****d
Image source: earic23, Brett Sayles
#22
Sometimes you can tell by the way they casually (appropriately) touch each other in public. Certain things are awkward until you cross that line.
Image source: BlissfulEating, cottonbro
#23
So my wife had this best friend from college. We will call her “A”. A married this guy, who we will call “B”. We all had a mutual friend from college who would hang around with us all the time. We will call him “J”. We were all really close for years. Then, I started to notice little things between A and her husband. They would bicker, but nothing unusual for married couple. But she wouldn’t let it go. As time went on, she started making small, belittling comments towards him. Then I noticed when we went to dinner and he tried to put his arm around her or get her attention, she’d very subtly move away or have to answer an urgent text. All the while, J started showing her a little more attention. Again, we were all close friends and had been for some time, so no one really suspected anything. I told my wife a few days later, “Yea babe, A is sleeping with J.” She swore that was impossible. Couldn’t be! I mean, we were all in A and B’s wedding party! About a year passes and A tells B she wants a divorce. She can’t take it anymore. He isn’t driven enough for her. He isn’t “in shape” enough for her. She was over him. About 6 months after the divorce, A comes over to my house a bit tipsy and visibly upset. Come to find out, in the two and a half years her and B were married, she was sleeping with J for one of them. Exactly around the time I told my wife she was. She was upset because J had promised that if she left B, they would be together. She gets a divorce, A and J go on a trip together “as friends,” and the next week, J ghosted her and got back together with his college sweetheart. For me, the tell-tale sign was the subtle distancing from her current partner and the touch bit more extra attention she was receiving from J. That negative vibe she was putting off towards her husband mixed with the smirks and extra attention to detail she showed J was clear as day to me.
Image source: Ozymandias_13
#24
If you’re going through something to make you ask this, trust your gut. I had the gut feeling my ex wife was cheating, all the signs were there but I just thought she’d never do that and all the evidence was coincidental. My brain didn’t want to see it, so I put blinders on. Fast forward a couple of months, I found out she was, and my family all said I must be an idiot for not seeing what was right in front of me. Ask others opinions that you both know, they’ll tell you an unbiased opinion. Someone you can trust
Image source: ElegantGary
#25
When you stand between them you feel like you are being cooked alive. I once sat between two colleagues who were obviously getting it on and man … felt like I was in an oven.
Image source: photoadmira
#26
Mirroring body position, gestures, facial reactions. People do this in general, with those that they like and/or respect, but with couples it can happen a lot.
Image source: Cacafuego, Tim Samuel
#27
Sudden change in music they listen to. My ex wife suddenly started listening to country constantly. I knew right then.
Image source: brockm92, Fausto Sandoval
#28
Kind of like what Joey in Friends reasoned. If there is chemistry on stage, chances are no chemistry in real life. If they are awkward on stage, chances are they are having sex in real life.
If they are acting awkward in front of others and clearly trying hard to act like they don’t care about each other, sexual relationship. If they carry out as normal and work well together, no secret sexual relationship.
Image source: BarriBlue, Keira Burton
#29
They exchange a speedy sly glance upon the mention of a sex act. Two co-workers did this during a game of never have I ever. Little did they know, I’d already caught them weeks before. It was fun watching how they responded to various comments. Surprisingly unsubtle once I knew.
Image source: Lettuce-b-lovely
#30
Carpooling when there is not much convenience to it because they don’t live all that close to each other.
Image source: EatinSumGrapes, ANTONI SHKRABA
Follow Us