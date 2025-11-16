Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Cringe At? (Closed)

Tell me something you cringe(d) at?
#1
youtube families
#2
People not washing up after using the restroom.
#3
Probably when a mother just punishes a child without asking what happened. Had a kid run by me (it was a park where it’s okay for kids to run) . Was close but didn’t touch me. His mom grabbed him and dragged him over to apologize to me for bumping into mw. I was very confused and said “he didn’t touch me” and the mom just stammered an apology to me and her son
#4
Myself
#5
Tik Tok – anything from it
#6
Y/N (your name) self-insert stories, or [character] X Reader stories.
#7
When teens (specifically on tiktok) pretend they are wearwolves/vampires and use pronouns/sexual orientations such as toxic, frog, dreamsexual, that fake sh#t. 🤦♀️
#8
pick-me’s or people who try really really hard and just end up embarrassing themselves…
#9
Myself three years ago.
People who think it’s funny to moan.
Yo mama jokes.
#10
Being cringe
#11
people who r literally laughing the a*s at a not funny meme
#12
My bank statement
#13
Mouth sounds. People eating, my dog drinking water or chewing his foot, those videos my kids used to watch where people make slime and it squishes and crackles. It’s not just a cringe. Sometimes it runs me completely out of the house.
#14
My old YouTube videos.
I posted them when I was 9.
#15
When parents are extra suburban like mine
Any child between the age 3-13 doing remotely anything
Couples in the hallway kissing
#16
Most modern country music. Subtly? Metaphor? Wit? Pathos? Not needed here! 🤠
#17
Youtube kids 2018.
#18
makes me cringe when people talk in baby voices or really high pitched voices. IDK it is just annoying. Or when they whine like “lol stooooopppppp! Omg!”
#19
republican antivaxer trump supporter homophobic transphobes
#20
the specific feeling of sucking a wet paper towel
#21
I work in restaurant, and these are the things that make me cringe.
People who seat themselves, and/or ignore you when greeting them
When they ask you to smile
When they complain about their food but won’t tell me why but insist I taste it. I want you to enjoy your meal, and will try to fix the issue, but dude I’m not eating your f**king food with your germs all over it.
Asking about my personal life, specifically questions about whether I have children, do I want them, etc.
Overreacting over minor inconveniences. Arguing with me over having to wait for a table when the restaurant is clearly busy. Yelling at me for a problem with your food. Freaking out that you can’t get a discount for whatever reason.
This joke I have heard countless times in my 20 years working in customer service. After asking what they want and they say ‘Yeah a million dollars!’ Then I say ‘if I had that I wouldn’t be here’ then we have a good laugh and a piece of my soul dies, so please stop doing this 😩
#22
Karen’s. Like when they just scream about anything and everything under the sun..
