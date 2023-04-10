10 Interesting Facts You Didn’t Know About The Interview’s Seth Rogen

Born in Vancouver, Canada, Seth Rogen first gained prominence as a writer and cast member on the TV series Freaks and Geeks in the late 1990s. Since then, he has become a household name. Altogether, he’s known for his quick wit, endearing charm, and signature laugh.
Rogen has captured the hearts of audiences around the world with his unique blend of slapstick humor and heartfelt storytelling. Known for his affable on-screen persona, the Emmy-nominated actor has cemented himself as a beloved figure in film and television. Here are 10 interesting facts about the Superbad writer.
10. He Got Into Comedy At The Age Of 13
Rogen started his career as a stand-up comedian when he was just a teenager. He performed at local comedy clubs and quickly gained a reputation for his sharp wit and irreverent sense of humor. Altogether, he’s known for his unique brand of wit and his ability to bring laughs to audiences of all ages. The Interview actor has become one of the most recognizable and successful comedians of his generation.
9. Seth Rogen Loves Ceramics
This may sound totally out of character, but he holds a special place in his heart for ceramics. In fact, his unique clay pieces featured on the Houseplant website are direct proof of that. Rogen’s collection displays artistically curated planters, ashtrays, and other smoking accessories. The actor genuinely enjoys pottery and clay work. As such, he’s channeled his creative energy into a successful line of products.
8. He’s On Family Guy
The long-running American sitcom has hosted animated versions of many stars and celebrities, including Rogen. In fact, he has made not one but two guest appearances on the show. In one episode, Rogen voiced Peter Griffin after he was injected with the “Seth Rogen Gene”. The hilarious episode pokes fun at Rogen’s distinct voice and comedic style, and he joins in on the fun by lending his voice to the character. Rogen’s second appearance was in an episode called Fox-y Lady in Season 7, where he played himself.
7. Seth Rogen Doesn’t Want Any Kids
Rogen revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show that having kids “doesn’t seem that fun.” He and his wife share a similar view when it comes to parenthood. They believe they can have a lot of fun without having to run after young kids. In fact, the Knocked Up star even joked that there are already enough kids around, so why add more to the mix?
The actor’s candid comments have sparked some debate online, with some parents taking offense and others applauding his honesty. “People describe having kids as like brief glimmering moments of beauty amongst a sea of pain. Whereas, not having kids is just lovely all the time,” added Rogen. Love him or hate him, you can always count on the 50/50 star to speak his mind and keep things interesting.
6. He Voiced Pumba In The Disney Remake of The Lion King
The Canadian-born actor brought his signature brand of humor to a variety of animated movies and TV shows. One of Rogen’s most memorable voice roles was as Pumba in the 2019 live-action remake of Disney’s The Lion King. He captured the lovable warthog’s personality perfectly, bringing the character to life in a way that delighted fans and critics.
Rogen has also voiced characters in other popular animated movies. This includes the Kung Fu Panda series, where he played the character Mantis. He’s also appeared on TV shows like The Simpsons and American Dad! lending his voice to a variety of characters.
5. Seth Rogen Could Have Been Dwight From The Office
The hilarious and talented actor, known for his wit and humor, reportedly auditioned for the iconic role of Dwight Schrute on The Office. Although he ultimately didn’t land the role, it’s clear that Rogen has since carved out a successful path in Hollywood. From his starring roles in Neighbors and The Night Before to his voice work in The Lion King, Rogen continues to keep audiences laughing with his unique brand of comedy.
4. He Suffers from Tourette’s Syndrome
The Canadian comedian revealed in a tweet, “As someone who has Tourette’s in their family (and also has a very mild case himself) … (Also VERY few cases of Tourette’s manifest in uncontrollable swearing. Most cases, like mine, manifest in twitching.)” Rogen posted this in January of 2021 while indulging in banter with Ted Cruz. Marijuana worked wonders for the actor’s condition. “We had him on a strict diet that helped keep him in balance, but it wasn’t 100 percent. Marijuana finally made his cells relax,” Rogen’s father shared.
3. Seth Rogen Is Brilliant At Improvising
Rogen is basically an improv king. Put him in a show and watch it get filled with spontaneous comic relief. This further reinforces how gifted a comedian he is since comedy and improvisation go hand in hand. He improvised several scenes in his movie Pineapple Express and in the TV show Freaks and Geeks, among various others.
2. He’s The Founder Of Hilarity For Charity
Hilarity for Charity was started by Rogen and his wife, Lauren Miller Rogen, in 2012. They wanted to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s after Miller’s mother was diagnosed with the condition at a relatively young age. At first, they organized a stand-up comedy show featuring Rogen and other comedians. But over the years, the event has scaled up and now includes all sorts of entertainment, from musical performances to celebrity appearances and auctions. The main goal of Hilarity for Charity is to raise funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. So far, they’ve managed to raise millions of dollars for this cause, which has earned praise from around the world.
1. He Was Roommates With Jason Segel
Rogen and Jason Segel are one of the most dynamic duos in comedy, and it turns out they were once roommates! They met while working on the classic TV show Freaks and Geeks in the late ’90s and hit it off right away. They decided to move in together and pursue their dreams of making it big in Hollywood.
Their creative partnership didn’t stop at sharing an apartment. Rogen and Segel went on to collaborate on several projects, including the TV show Undeclared and the movie Knocked Up. They also happen to be two of the funniest and most talented comedians in the game, known for their sharp wit, impeccable timing, and improvisational skills.
