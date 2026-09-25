‘Severance’ Cast Salaries and Net Worths, Ranked

Severance became one of Apple TV+’s defining originals while operating on a financial scale far larger than its sterile Lumon offices suggest. By its second season, the series reportedly carried an enormous production budget, while its ensemble mixed emerging performers with Oscar winners and veterans whose careers stretched back decades. That makes salary and wealth comparisons unusually interesting. Several of the actors with the largest fortunes appear less frequently than the younger stars at the center of Macrodata Refinement, while some breakout performers are only beginning to convert the show’s success into substantial long-term earnings.
The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.
Apple has not publicly disclosed individual cast contracts, meaning many salary figures circulating online remain industry estimates rather than confirmed compensation. For that reason, this ranking is based primarily on estimated net worth, while reported Severance salary ranges are included where reasonably documented and clearly identified as estimates. The ten principal performers below are ranked from lowest to highest estimated fortune, with overlapping ranges separated by career longevity and recent earning power.
10. Jen Tullock
Jen Tullock plays Devon Scout-Hale, Mark’s sister and one of the few people in his outside life willing to question Lumon’s growing influence. Tullock entered Severance with experience across acting, writing, and independent filmmaking. She co-wrote and starred in Before You Know It, appeared as Anita St. Pierre in Perry Mason, and joined the ensemble of Spirited. Devon has nevertheless become her most recognizable role, particularly as the character’s involvement in Mark and Gemma’s situation has grown beyond the family storyline.
Tullock’s finances illustrate why celebrity net worth estimates require caution. She has publicly discussed the financial instability that can persist even for actors working on acclaimed television, making inflated online wealth claims especially questionable. A conservative range below or around the low-seven-figure level is more appropriate. Her individual Severance salary has never been publicly confirmed, and there is no dependable per-episode figure available. Acting, writing, producing, and independent film work remain the clearest foundations of her earnings.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Jen Tullock
|$500,000 – $1.5 million
|
|No confirmed Severance salary has been disclosed. Public comments about the financial realities of acting make conservative wealth estimates especially appropriate.
9. Michael Chernus
Michael Chernus plays Ricken Hale, Devon’s husband and the author whose self-help book accidentally becomes revolutionary literature for several Lumon innies. Chernus spent years developing a respected stage and character-acting career before Severance. His television credits include Orange Is the New Black, Manhattan, and Tommy, while his film résumé includes Captain Phillips, Men in Black 3, and Spider-Man: Homecoming. He also won an Obie Award for his theater work.
Public estimates of Chernus’ fortune vary wildly, which makes the largest figures online difficult to defend. A range around $1.5 million to $3 million better reflects the more conservative estimates attached to his decades of stage, film, and television employment. His Severance compensation has not been publicly disclosed, so attaching a precise per-episode number would create false certainty. Ricken provides continuing streaming income, but Chernus’ overall wealth has been accumulated through a broad character-acting career rather than one dominant franchise salary.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Michael Chernus
|$1.5 million – $3 million
|
|His Severance salary remains undisclosed. Public net worth estimates differ dramatically, so this ranking uses a conservative range.
8. Dichen Lachman
Dichen Lachman has one of the series’ most complicated assignments as Gemma Scout and her severed identity, Ms. Casey. Her importance expanded dramatically as Severance revealed what Lumon had done to Mark’s supposedly dead wife. Lachman had already spent nearly two decades working across Australian and American television. She appeared in Neighbours, Dollhouse, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The 100, and Altered Carbon, while movies including Jurassic World Dominion and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes expanded her blockbuster résumé.
Lachman’s most defensible public estimates place her fortune around $3 million, although substantially higher and lower figures also circulate. A $2 million to $4 million range accounts for that uncertainty without adopting extreme estimates. Apple has never confirmed her episode salary, and available reporting does not provide a reliable individual figure. Her wealth instead reflects nearly two decades of television, studio films, voice work, and recurring genre roles. Gemma’s increasing importance could strengthen Lachman’s negotiating position substantially in future seasons.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Dichen Lachman
|$2 million – $4 million
|
|No confirmed per-episode salary is available. Her expanding role as Gemma could increase her compensation in later seasons.
7. Zach Cherry
Zach Cherry plays Dylan George, whose sarcastic enthusiasm for Lumon’s incentives gradually gives way to a much deeper obsession with the outside family he discovers he has. Cherry built his career through comedy and supporting television work before Dylan became his biggest dramatic showcase. His previous credits include You, I Feel Bad, Crashing, and Living with Yourself. He has also appeared in major films including Spider-Man: Homecoming and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, while Fallout added another major streaming property.
Cherry’s estimated fortune is around $3 million, supported by more than 50 screen credits and years of comedy work. His actual Severance salary remains private, and the better-publicized salary estimates generally focus on the show’s more established veteran performers. Dylan has nevertheless become the most valuable continuing role of Cherry’s career, particularly after the character received substantially more emotional material. Continued seasons could increase both his episode rate and his overall fortune as the principal ensemble benefits from the show’s growing success.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Zach Cherry
|$2.5 million – $3.5 million
|
|Cherry’s exact Severance compensation has not been publicly disclosed, despite Dylan being part of the central MDR ensemble.
6. Tramell Tillman
Tramell Tillman transformed Seth Milchick from an unnervingly cheerful Lumon supervisor into one of Severance’s defining characters. Tillman reached the series after years of theater and smaller television roles, including appearances in Dietland, Godfather of Harlem, and Hunters. His performance as Milchick dramatically changed his career trajectory, eventually earning him an Emmy Award and making him one of the show’s most recognizable performers. Major film opportunities followed, expanding his earnings beyond television and stage work.
Tillman’s estimated net worth is approximately $3 million. That figure is particularly striking because much of his mainstream earning power developed only after Severance premiered, giving him fewer years of high-profile salaries than the veterans above him. His precise Apple compensation has never been disclosed, so salary claims should remain cautious. Acting, theater, growing film work, and the increased bargaining power created by his award-winning performance now form his financial base. Milchick could become considerably more lucrative if Tillman remains central to the franchise for several additional seasons.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Tramell Tillman
|$2.5 million – $3.5 million
|
|His salary remains private, but his Emmy-winning breakthrough gives Tillman considerably stronger negotiating power for future seasons and projects.
5. Britt Lower
Britt Lower plays both Helly R. and Helena Eagan, two identities whose radically different relationships with Lumon turned the character into one of the show’s central conflicts. Lower had built a steady television career before Severance, appearing in Man Seeking Woman, Casual, Future Man, and other comedy and drama projects. Helly became a major career breakthrough, bringing Lower widespread acclaim and eventually an Emmy Award while demonstrating a dramatic range that many viewers had never seen in her earlier work.
Lower’s estimated net worth is around $3 million. Unlike several cast members below her, she is one of the few performers for whom published salary estimates circulate with some regularity. Those reports have placed her compensation at approximately $136,000 to $240,000 per episode, although Apple has never confirmed the figure. The range should therefore be treated as an industry estimate rather than contractual fact. Acting, visual art, earlier television roles, films, and her increasingly valuable position as one of the show’s leads account for her current financial standing.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Britt Lower
|$2.5 million – $4 million
|
|Unconfirmed industry estimates place her Severance salary around $136,000 – $240,000 per episode.
4. Adam Scott
Adam Scott anchors Severance as Mark Scout, whose innie leads Macrodata Refinement while his outie gradually discovers that the corporation responsible for separating his memories may also hold the key to his deepest personal loss. Scott entered the series after decades of film and television work. His defining earlier role was Ben Wyatt on Parks and Recreation, while Party Down, Big Little Lies, Step Brothers, and a large collection of comedy and dramatic projects gave him an unusually broad résumé.
Scott’s estimated fortune sits around $8 million, with acting supplemented by producing, directing, podcasting, and other creative work. He also serves as an executive producer on Severance, giving his financial relationship with the series more depth than a standard lead-performance contract. Widely circulated industry estimates have placed his acting compensation around $272,000 to $409,000 per episode, though Apple has never publicly verified that range. Even without confirmed salary figures, Scott’s position as both lead actor and producer makes Severance one of the most financially important projects of his career.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Adam Scott
|$7 million – $10 million
|
|Unconfirmed estimates place his acting salary around $272,000 – $409,000 per episode, with executive-producing compensation potentially separate.
3. John Turturro
John Turturro plays Irving Bailiff, whose strict devotion to Lumon evolves into one of the show’s most emotional rebellions after his relationship with Burt changes his understanding of the company. Turturro had already spent more than four decades building an acclaimed film career before entering the severed floor. His credits include Do the Right Thing, Barton Fink, The Big Lebowski, Quiz Show, the Transformers films, The Night Of, and The Batman. He has also written and directed several films.
Turturro’s estimated fortune is approximately $14 million, accumulated through acting, directing, writing, producing, theater, and decades of residual-producing screen work. Industry estimates have placed his Severance compensation around $245,000 to $341,000 per episode, though the amount has never been confirmed by Apple. Because Irving does not appear in every episode, a per-episode estimate also should not be mistaken for a guaranteed full-season salary. His wealth ultimately comes from an exceptionally long career, with Severance representing another prestigious and potentially lucrative chapter.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|John Turturro
|$12 million – $16 million
|
|Unconfirmed estimates place his Severance compensation around $245,000 – $341,000 per episode in which he appears.
2. Patricia Arquette
Patricia Arquette plays Harmony Cobel, whose obsession with Lumon and the severance procedure makes her one of the few characters capable of appearing devoted to the corporation while simultaneously challenging its authority. Arquette entered the series with decades of major film and television work behind her. Her credits include True Romance, Lost Highway, Medium, Boyhood, Escape at Dannemora, and The Act. Her work has earned an Academy Award, multiple Emmys, and several other major honors.
Arquette’s estimated net worth is around $24 million, giving her a substantial advantage over most of the principal ensemble. She also holds an executive-producer credit on Severance, adding another potential income source beyond her performance as Cobel. Published estimates have placed her acting salary around $204,000 to $341,000 per episode, though those numbers remain unverified by Apple. Her wealth was already firmly established through decades of film salaries, long-running television roles, directing, property, and prestige projects before Lumon became part of her career.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Patricia Arquette
|$20 million – $25 million
|
|Unconfirmed estimates place her acting compensation around $204,000 – $341,000 per episode, with producer earnings potentially separate.
1. Christopher Walken
Christopher Walken takes the top position as Burt Goodman, the former head of Optics and Design whose relationship with Irving provides some of Severance’s most unexpectedly tender material. Walken entered the series after more than six decades in entertainment and over a hundred film and television credits. His Academy Award-winning performance in The Deer Hunter sits alongside roles in Batman Returns, Pulp Fiction, Catch Me If You Can, Hairspray, Seven Psychopaths, and Dune: Part Two. His career also includes extensive theater and musical work.
Walken’s estimated fortune is approximately $50 million, placing him comfortably above every other principal performer in the series. His reported Severance salary also sits at the top of the commonly circulated estimates, at roughly $341,000 to $477,000 per episode in which he appears. Apple has never confirmed that compensation, making it important to distinguish the estimate from a verified contract. Regardless of the exact number, six decades of film salaries, television, theater, voice work, writing, and residual income make Walken the richest member of the core Severance ensemble.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Christopher Walken
|$45 million – $55 million
|
|Unconfirmed estimates place his compensation around $341,000 – $477,000 per episode in which he appears, the highest widely reported range among the principal cast.
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