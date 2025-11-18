“It’s A Joke”: Model Slams Nepotism After Nicole Kidman’s Daughter, 16, Makes Fashion Show Debut

A professional model slammed nepotism in the fashion industry after Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban‘s 16-year-old daughter, Sunday Rose, made her runway debut in Paris, France. Alina Timo, a model who has become an internet sensation for her wittiness and candid opinions, took to her TikTok page on Wednesday (October 2) to speak against celebrities’ privileges.
In a video, which has since amassed 514,000 views, Alina announced: “Breaking news! Breaking news!
“Who wants to start a revolution to bring real professional models back to sets and runways?
“This, what’s going on right now, is a f*****g joke. And it’s a joke that’s not funny. It’s actually not funny at all. It’s sad.”
The 28-year-old went on to post another humorous video of herself quickly walking away to the viral Milli Vanilli I’m Gonna Miss You tune with a text that read: “[On my way] to find a normal job since you can’t model anymore if you are not famous by birth.”
Alina, who is signed to the Elite model agency in New York, further wrote in the caption of the clip, which was viewed 1.2 million times: “Retiring byeeeeee ([please] book me).”
A handful of people took the opportunity to air similar grievances as a TikTok user commented: “Yes!!! Get Lila Moss off the damn runway!”
A person wrote: “YES WHERE DO I SIGN THE PETITION.”
Someone else penned: “Nepo baby domination.”
“Nepo baby” is short for nepotism baby, which is a term referring to celebrities whose parents have succeeded in the same careers.
The implication is that because their parents already have connections in the industry, the nepo baby has the privilege to use those connections to build a career in that industry.
“It’s not only modeling everything is about connections and money I’m so tired,” a separate individual chimed in.
A netizen added: “They always do modeling or runway it’s never ACADEMICS,” to which Alina replied: “Or just be rich in peace.
“No need to talk about ‘when the offer came’ while normal models wait in lines for hours to be seen.”
Others pointed to Sunday Rose, the daughter of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, and her controversial catwalk debut, as a viewer noted: “Me after seeing Nicole Kidman’s daughter on the [Miu Miu] runway.”
Sunday Rose, who wore a delicate white dress and leg warmers, opened the Miu Miu Spring-Summer 2025 fashion show on Tuesday (October 1) in Paris, Today reported on Wednesday.
In a backstage video interview with Vogue, she introduced herself as Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, saying: “I’ve been wanting to do this for so long.
“So when the offer came through, it was really exciting and now the day’s finally here.”
Nevertheless, clips of Sunday Rose walking the Miu Miu runaway ignited criticism on social media.
A video of the teenager at the fashion show, which was shared by InStyle Magazine on Wednesday, sparked controversy as a TikTok user commented: “Ugh another nepo baby. Enough.”
A cybernaut remarked: “Nepo baby season.”
An additional viewer argued: “I miss when models were scouted at malls…. Hollywood nepotism is getting old get me excited about fashion again.”
“She needs more practice,” someone else shared. “It helps to have famous parents.”
Accusations of nepotism costing jobs in the fashion industry have persisted for years. In 2022, French model Chloe Lecareux posted on TikTok about the ongoing problem.
In a video, she joked: “When you aren’t a nepo baby and your modeling agency said you are too [fat] for [fashion week].”
According to TikToker and fashion expert Erin Fitzpatrick, the “next-gen nepo babies” who took over fashion month this season included Sunday Rose, David and Victoria Beckham’s 22-year-old son Romeo, and 1990s supermodel Kirsty Hume’s daughter Violet Hume.
Erin also mentioned Scarlett White, the 17-year-old daughter of model Karen Elson and Jack White of the White Stripes, as well as Solange Knowles’ son and Beyoncé’s 19-year-old nephew Julez Smith.
Another nepo baby debut included Sting’s child, Eliot Sumner, who also walked their first-ever runway show for Miu Miu.
Finally, Erin highlighted Lennon Sorrenti who is the niece of fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti.
Bored Panda has contacted Alina for comment.
