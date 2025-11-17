35 “Manic Pixie Dream Girl” Things Women Used To Do, Thinking It Made Them So Cool And Mysterious

A Manic Pixie Dream Girl is defined as a female character who’s “quirky” and “unusual” but really exists only for the development of the male lead. Think of a female damsel in distress that film critics argue is edgy and fun at best and a cliché or even a sexist stereotype, at worst.
Recently, the term resurfaced again after TikToker Amy Lovatt asked everyone to share “the most Manic Pixie Dream Girl thing” they used to do.
Hers was bringing a trifle (a particular dessert) whenever she’d go to a party. “It was like, look at me, I am so quirky,” Amy recounted in her viral video.
More people joined the trend to share their own MPDG moments and it’s both hilarious and somewhat painfully relatable.
#1
Bubbles in my purse when I would try to stop smoking, so I would take bubble breaks.
#2
I would drop pennies as I walked so people could find them and have good luck.
#3
I’d read books, but up in a tree *so mysterious*
#4
I would wear thrift store clothes and tell people it was because “I like wearing other people’s stories on me.” *HEAVES*
#5
I wore fairy wings to class a lot and wore vintage ball gowns to punk shows (those poor dresses)
#6
My best friend would bring a lemon to every party and very casually eat it.
#7
I’d take my journal everywhere to write down funny moments and quotes I wanted to remember. Now I’m a journalist
#8
What didn’t I do? I used to take my shoes off and splash in every fountain I saw because I was ‘living in the moment’
#9
I drew on my converse to show that I was artistic and quirky I also stood pigeon toed so that you could recognize I wasn’t like other girls hehe
#10
Used to research unknown bands with terrible music and know just enough about them to seem indie and mysterious.
#11
i bought a bunch of miniature people like the tiny ones for model train sets and would give them out randomly to ppl with no explanation
#12
l used to take books to parties and read while drinking wine while my friends were normal college kids and partied accordingly.
#13
I would wear a mini skirt and knee high leather boots, and carry a hiking backpack to parties. What was in the backpack? That was the mystery
#14
Wrote “die young” on the heels of my converse in 8th grade then had a teacher pull me aside to ask if everything was ok at home.
#15
Use something overly utilitarian as purse: lunch box, old camera case, thermos, basket.
#16
Prom dresses and combat boots
#17
I had “more energy” on days where I felt like it would rain because it was “more beautiful than sunshine”.
#18
I would wear 2-3 cereal box watches at once and put flowers in my docs and tell people I knew how to palm read when I couldnt I’d just make it up.
#19
I used to carry 5+ apples in my bag at all times so I could give them out to people. I also had a month in 2006 where I wore roller skates everywhere.
#20
Wore an Elvis Presley T-shirt with an Aladdin looking vest and drank rain water out of mason jars.
#21
I strung individual faux pearls onto my actual hair (this was when feather hair extensions were popular) but I did pearls because I was different
#22
Wore coloured contacts everywhere and stared at people like this until they noticed.
#23
I’m ashamed to admit I was ukulele girl
#24
I would read in public but actively try to ~look mysterious~ and wait for people to ask me what I was reading (they never did)
#25
I remember laying in the grass while drunk to feel wild and free and it was just in a weird spot to do so and my friend was like “uh can you get up?”
#26
… I only dated people for a month, and in that month I would make sure I changed their life by enrolling them in school or getting them a job…
#27
Wearing the tweed jackets of dead old men.
#28
I would just like quote Clementine from eternal sunshine and pretend it was my own thoughts.
#29
Does reading while walking down the halls at school and running a library out of my locker count?
#30
I would doodle on my backpack and write song lyrics on everything and when people asked what they’re from I’d be like ‘you haven’t heard of them…’
#31
Project my internalised misogyny on every other women I met.
#32
Embroidered the knees on my jeans with flowers. Writing my journal CONSTANTLY. Nothing more dull than a tween stream of consciousness.
#33
I pretended I snorted when I laughed! I ONLY read ~classics~ in high school. I did go on to get a lit degree so ig I’m still living the dream
#34
i used to stick a guitar pick in my hair clip/barrette so people would know i was a musician
#35
I went to school with a girl who made a huge deal about being scared of stickers
