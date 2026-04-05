Winning an Academy Award is a career-defining moment for any performer, but achieving that honor at a young age is something truly extraordinary. Over nearly a century of Oscar history, only a select group of actors and actresses have managed to take home a statuette before most people even find their footing in the industry. These young winners didn’t just benefit from good timing, but delivered performances powerful enough to stand alongside veterans of the craft.
These young Oscar winners represent moments when courage met talent. Some of these wins launched legendary careers, while others remain singular achievements. Irrespective of their eventual career paths, what they all share is an undeniable impact. From child actors who carried emotionally complex roles to young adults who redefined what leading performances could look like, these are the 15 youngest Oscar winners in Academy Awards history.
15. Jennifer Hudson
Age: 25 years, 166 days
Date of Birth: September 12, 1981
Date of Award: February 25, 2007
Movie Role: Effie White in Dreamgirls (2006)
Oscar Category: Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Jennifer Hudson’s Oscar win was nothing short of a cultural moment. She earned the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Effie White in Dreamgirls (2006). The performance showcased raw emotion, vocal power, and remarkable screen presence. At just 25 years old when she won, Hudson proved that a background in music could translate into a deeply affecting acting performance.
Prior to Dreamgirls, Hudson was best known as a contestant and finalist on American Idol, not as a trained actress. Her victory signaled a major crossover success and set the stage for a career that would later include Grammy and Tony Awards. This placed her among an elite group of multi-award-winning performers known as EGOT winners.
14. Jennifer Jones
Age: 25 years, 0 days
Date of Birth: March 2, 1919
Date of Award: March 2, 1944
Movie Role: Bernadette Soubirous in The Song of Bernadette (1943)
Oscar Category: Best Actress in a Leading Role
Jennifer Jones became one of the youngest Best Actress winners when she took home the Oscar for The Song of Bernadette (1943). Her performance as Bernadette Soubirous was praised for its sincerity and emotional depth, especially remarkable given her age at the time of her win. Jones brought a quiet strength to the role that resonated deeply with audiences during the war era.
Her win helped solidify her place as one of the most respected actresses of Hollywood’s Golden Age. Rather than being pigeonholed by her early success, Jones went on to build a varied career, earning multiple additional nominations. Jones’s early Oscar victory stands as proof that maturity on screen isn’t tied to age.
13. Audrey Hepburn
Age: 24 years, 325 days
Date of Birth: May 4, 1929
Date of Award: March 25, 1954
Movie Role: Princess Ann in Roman Holiday (1953)
Oscar Category: Best Actress in a Leading Role
British actress Audrey Hepburn was just 24 years old when she won Best Actress for Roman Holiday (1953). Her portrayal of Princess Ann was both charming and emotionally grounded, capturing the tension between duty and personal freedom with remarkable grace. The role instantly made Hepburn an international star.
Beyond the Oscar win, Hepburn’s impact on cinema and fashion became legendary. Her natural elegance and relatable vulnerability redefined the leading lady archetype. Winning at such a young age didn’t overwhelm her career; instead, it marked the beginning of one of the most beloved legacies in film history.
12. Angelina Jolie
Age: 24 years, 296 days
Date of Birth: June 4, 1975
Date of Award: March 26, 2000
Movie Role: Lisa Rowe in Girl, Interrupted (1999)
Oscar Category: Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Angelina Jolie earned her first and only competitive Oscar at age 24 for Best Supporting Actress in Girl, Interrupted (1999). Her portrayal of Lisa Rowe was electric, unpredictable, and emotionally fearless. Jolie dominated the screen, delivering a performance that felt both dangerous and deeply human.
This win helped shift public perception of Jolie from tabloid curiosity to serious, dramatic actress. It also laid the groundwork for a career that would balance blockbuster stardom with challenging, character-driven roles. Her Oscar remains one of the defining achievements of her early career.
11. Goldie Hawn
Age: 24 years, 137 days
Date of Birth: November 21, 1945
Date of Award: April 7, 1970
Movie Role: Toni Simmons in Cactus Flower (1969)
Oscar Category: Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Goldie Hawn won Best Supporting Actress for Cactus Flower (1969) while still in her early twenties. Known at the time for her comedic persona, Hawn surprised many by delivering a performance that blended humor with emotional sincerity. The Academy recognized her ability to bring warmth and complexity to what could have been a lightweight role. Hawn’s early win did not box her into dramatic roles or comedies alone. Instead, it allowed her to explore a wide range of performances over several decades. Hawn’s Oscar success helped establish her as one of Hollywood’s most enduring and versatile stars.
10. Teresa Wright
Age: 24 years, 128 days
Date of Birth: October 27, 1918
Date of Award: March 4, 1943
Movie Role: Carol Beldon in Mrs. Miniver (1942)
Oscar Category: Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Teresa Wright earned her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Mrs. Miniver (1942) at just 24 years old. Her performance stood out for its emotional intelligence and restraint, qualities that were not always common in young actors at the time. Wright brought a grounded realism to her role that resonated strongly with audiences. What sets Wright apart is that she also received a Best Actress nomination the same year for her performance in The Pride of the Yankees 1942), a rare achievement. Her early Oscar win reflected not only talent but also professionalism and depth that defined her career long after her youthful success.
9. Joan Fontaine
Age: 24 years, 127 days
Date of Birth: October 22, 1917
Date of Award: February 26, 1942
Movie Role: Lina McLaidlaw Aysgarth in Suspicion
Oscar Category: Best Actress in a Leading Role
Joan Fontaine won Best Actress for Suspicion (1941) at the age of 24. Her performance relied heavily on subtlety, as she portrayed a woman plagued by doubt and fear within her marriage. Fontaine’s restrained acting style made her character’s anxiety feel authentic and unsettling. This win came during a period when Fontaine was often compared to her sister, Olivia de Havilland. The Oscar validated her individuality as an actress and cemented her status as a leading lady. Her victory remains one of the most talked-about moments in early Academy Awards history.
8. Anne Baxter
Age: 23 years, 310 days
Date of Birth: May 7, 1923
Date of Award: March 13, 1947
Movie Role: Sophie MacDonald in The Razor’s Edge (1946)
Oscar Category: Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Anne Baxter won Best Supporting Actress for The Razor’s Edge (1946) while still only 23 years old. Her transformation into a self-destructive socialite shocked audiences and critics alike. Baxter’s willingness to play deeply flawed characters set her apart from many of her contemporaries. The Oscar win gave Baxter the freedom to take on more daring roles. She continued to challenge expectations throughout her career, proving that her early success was driven by bold artistic choices rather than studio favoritism.
7. Janet Gaynor
Age: 22 years, 222 days
Date of Birth: October 6, 1906
Date of Award: May 16, 1929
Movie Role: Diane in 7th Heaven (1927), The Wife – Indre in Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans (1927), Angela in Street Angel (1928)
Oscar Category: Best Actress in a Leading Role
Janet Gaynor holds a unique place in Oscar history as the first-ever winner of Best Actress. She received the award at the inaugural Academy Awards ceremony in 1929 at the age of 22. Her win recognized multiple performances, reflecting the Academy’s early approach to honoring acting achievement. Gaynor’s youthful success helped define what a movie star could be in the early sound era. Her natural screen presence and emotional openness made her performances feel intimate and accessible, qualities that resonated strongly with audiences of the time.
6. Jennifer Lawrence
Age: 22 years, 193 days
Date of Birth: August 15, 1990
Date of Award: February 24, 2013
Movie Role: Tiffany Maxwell in Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
Oscar Category: Best Actress in a Leading Role
Jennifer Lawrence won Best Actress for Silver Linings Playbook (2012) at just 22 years old. Her portrayal of Tiffany Maxwell was raw, unpredictable, and emotionally honest. Lawrence brought humor and vulnerability to the role, making it one of the decade’s most memorable performances. Already a rising star before her win, Lawrence’s Oscar solidified her status as one of her generation’s most respected actresses. Her ability to balance blockbuster franchises with challenging dramatic roles has made her career one of the most impressive to follow.
5. Marlee Matlin
Age: 21 years, 218 days
Date of Birth: August 24, 1965
Date of Award: March 30, 1987
Movie Role: Sarah Norman in Children of a Lesser God (1986)
Oscar Category: Best Actress in a Leading Role
Marlee Matlin made history when she won Best Actress for Children of a Lesser God (1986) at age 21. She remains the youngest winner in the category and the only deaf performer to win an acting Oscar. Her performance was praised for its emotional clarity and authenticity. Matlin’s win was groundbreaking, not just because of her age, but because it expanded representation in Hollywood. Her success challenged long-standing assumptions about who could lead a film and be recognized at the highest level.
4. Timothy Hutton
Age: 20 years, 227 days
Date of Birth: August 16, 1960
Date of Award: March 31, 1981
Movie Role: Conrad Jarrett in Ordinary People (1980)
Oscar Category: Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Timothy Hutton was just 20 years old when he won Best Supporting Actor for Ordinary People (1980). His portrayal of a grieving teenager struggling with trauma was deeply affecting and mature beyond his years. Hutton’s performance anchored the film’s emotional weight. Winning at such a young age could have been overwhelming, but Hutton continued to work steadily in film and television. His Oscar remains a testament to the power of subtle, emotionally honest acting.
3. Patty Duke
Age: 16 years, 115 days
Date of Birth: December 14, 1946
Date of Award: April 8, 1963
Movie Role: Helen Keller in The Miracle Worker (1962)
Oscar Category: Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Patty Duke won Best Supporting Actress for The Miracle Worker (1962) at the age of 16. Her performance as Helen Keller required intense physicality and emotional commitment, making it one of the most demanding roles ever undertaken by a young actor. Duke’s win highlighted the Academy’s willingness to recognize youth when paired with extraordinary talent. Her performance remains one of the most iconic portrayals in film history, regardless of age.
2. Anna Paquin
Age: 11 years, 240 days
Date of Birth: July 24, 1982
Date of Award: March 21, 1994
Movie Role: Flora McGrath in The Piano (1993)
Oscar Category: Best Actress in a Supporting Role
New Zealand actress Anna Paquin won Best Supporting Actress for The Piano (1993) at just 11 years old. Her performance was natural, emotionally complex, and integral to the film’s success. Paquin delivered a level of authenticity that many adult actors struggle to achieve. Her Oscar win remains one of the most astonishing achievements in Academy Awards history. Rather than being defined solely by her childhood success, Paquin successfully transitioned into adult roles, building a lasting career.
1. Tatum O’Neal
Age: 10 years, 148 days
Date of Birth: November 5, 1963
Date of Award: April 2, 1974
Movie Role: Addie Loggins in Paper Moon (1973)
Oscar Category: Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Tatum O’Neal holds the record as the youngest Oscar winner ever. She was only 10 years old when she won Best Supporting Actress for Paper Moon (1973). Her performance opposite her real-life father, Ryan O’Neal, was sharp, confident, and full of personality. O’Neal’s win remains unmatched decades later. It stands as a reminder that extraordinary talent can emerge at any age, and when it does, it can leave a permanent mark on film history.
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