Best Marlee Matlin Roles in Movies & TV Shows

Marlee Matlin has long proven she’s got genius and talent in spite of her hearing impairment. Matlin is an accomplished actress, author, and producer. Since she was 18 months old, Matlin has been deaf, losing all hearing in her right ear and 80% hearing in her left ear. Matlin’s deafness was caused by illness, fevers, and what she believes to have been a genetically malformed cochlea.
Marlee Matlin made her screen debut in 1986 in one of her career’s most spellbinding performances. Over three decades later, Matlin has an Oscar, four-time Emmy Award nominations, Hollywood’s Walk of Fame star, and several other accolades from prominent award associations. Although she has had more projects on television, she has raked in several credits on the big screen. Here’s a look at the best of Marlee Matlin’s roles in her career.
8. Quantico
Marlee Matlin joined the cast of ABC’s action-thriller drama series Quantico in 2018. She was introduced in the series in season 3 as Jocelyn Turner. Her character was a former top FBI agent specializing in undercover operations and hostage negotiations. Like Marlee Matlin, Jocelyn Turner is introduced as deaf, which is explained to have been caused by a bomb blast during a mission. Jocelyn, being close to the bomb’s blast radius, lost her hearing. Despite the hearing loss, Jocelyn remained a highly skilled and resourceful agent, later becoming an ally to Alex Parrish (Priyanka Chopra) and her team. ABC canceled Quantico after season 3, bringing the series to an end.
7. Reasonable Doubts
Marlee Matlin played the female lead in the Robert Singer-created police drama series Reasonable Doubts. Matlin was cast as Assistant District Attorney Tess Kaufman, starring alongside actor Mark Harmon, who played Detective Dickie Cobb. Matlin’s Tess Kaufman was a highly intelligent and determined prosecutor. The character was deaf and was paired with Harmon’s character because Dickie Cobb understood American Sign Language (ASL).
Marlee Matlin’s character brought a unique dynamic to the show, especially in her professional and personal interactions with Cobb. Reasonable Doubt was a success, with Matlin’s performance being widely praised for its depth and authenticity. Marlee Matlin received two Golden Globe Award nominations for Best Actress — Television Series Drama in 1992 and 1993. Reasonable Doubts originally aired from September 26, 1991, to April 27, 1993.
6. Switched at Birth
Switched at Birth was an instant hit with TV audiences, with the show premiere being the highest-rated series on ABC Family. Marlee Matlin was cast in a recurring role as Melody Bledsoe. Her character was a strong, compassionate, overprotective, and insightful guidance counselor at the Deaf school. Melody Bledsoe is the mother of one of the series’ main characters, Emmett Bledsoe (Sean Berdy).
Melody was also Regina Vasquez’s (Constance Marie) best friend. Throughout the series, Melody advocates for the rights and needs of Deaf individuals. She becomes a mentor and support system for the show’s protagonists. Switched at Birth quickly stood out as the first show to cast multiple deaf and hard-of-hearing people in a show. The show aired 5 seasons from June 6, 2011, to April 11, 2017.
5. The L Word
Marlee Matlin joined The L Word cast in 2007 in season 4. Cast as Jodi Lerner, Matlin made her debut on the show in episode 4 (“Layup”). Her character was a deaf sculptor and an art professor at California University. Jodi was one of the lesbian characters in the show, becoming a significant character in seasons 4 to 6. She became a love interest for Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals), one of the show’s main characters.
Jodi Lerner’s strong, independent personality and creative spirit were central to her storyline. Her relationship with Bette was initially passionate until it turned tumultuous. The L Word was a critical success and became the first American TV show to center around the portrayal of lesbianism and feature large characters of lesbians and bisexuals. The show aired 6 seasons on Showtime from January 18, 2004, to March 8, 2009.
4. Picket Fences
Although not a major character on the multi-Emmy Award-winning Picket Fence, Marlee Matlin’s character stood out. Matlin was cast as Laurie Bey, joining the show in 1993. Her character was the Mayor of the fictional small town of Rome, Wisconsin. Laurie Bey, who was deaf, was notable for being a strong leader.
Matlin’s inclusion and portrayal of the character in Picket Fence added a level of depth to the show, highlighting issues related to communication, inclusivity, and leadership. Marlee Matlin’s Laurie Bey character was first introduced as a guest character in season 2. However, the character was upgraded to a main character in season 3 and remained on the show until the final season.
3. The West Wing
Marlee Matlin joined The West Wing cast in 2000 as Josephine “Joey” Lucas. Matlin’s Joey was a smart and assertive political pollster and campaign strategist who worked closely with the Jed Bartlet (Martin Sheen) administration. The character was also deaf and communicated using American Sign Language, often accompanied by her interpreter, Kenny Thurman (Bill O’Brien). The NBC multi-Primetime Emmy Award-winning show aired 7 seasons from September 22, 1999, to May 14, 2006.
2. CODA
Marlee Matlin joined the cast of Sian Heder’s 2021 coming-of-age comedy-drama CODA as a supporting character. Matlin was cast as Jackie Rossi, the mother of the movie’s main character, Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones). Ruby was a teenager who was the only hearing member of her deaf family. Matlin portrayed Jackie as a lively, strong-willed woman who struggles to understand Ruby’s passion for singing. For Jackie, she feared Ruby’s singing might lead her away from their tight-knit family and fishing business.
CODA might have been far from a Box Office success, but it was a critical masterpiece. It received three nominations at the 94th Academy Awards in 2022, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. CODA won in every category it was nominated. Marlee Matlin’s portrayal also received critical acclaim. Her involvement in the film helped advocate for authentic representation. Real deaf actors played the film’s deaf characters. As of 2024, CODA has been Marlee Matlin’s last feature-length film.
1. Children of a Lesser God
It’s a no-brainer that Marlee Matlin’s best acting performance is one for which she won an Oscar. Interestingly, Matlin’s screen debut, Children of a Lesser God (1986), earned the actress her first Oscar nomination and win. Marlee Matlin was 21 when she won her Academy Awards. In Children of a Lesser God, Matlin played Sarah Norman, a fiercely independent and dead woman. Her character becomes romantically involved with James Leeds (William Hurt).
James Leeds is the new speech teacher at the New England school for deaf and hard-of-hearing students. Their relationship explored themes of communication, identity, and the challenges of bridging the hearing and dead worlds. Besides its critical success, Children of a Lesser God was a Box Office success, grossing $101.5 million against its $10.5 million production budget. Marlee Matlin created history with her Oscar win, becoming the first deaf and the youngest Best Actress winner.
Follow Us