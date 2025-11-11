Rare Photos Of Audrey Hepburn That Capture Her Iconic Charm

by

Legendary British-Belgian actress Audrey Hepburn’s face is unforgettable, and most of us, even if we’re not historic film buffs, have probably seen it in one place or another. These images, however, owing to their relative rarity, might just help you see her in a new, though no less glamorous, light.

With larger-than-life actors and actresses like Hepburn, we can sometimes forget that they’re people just like us (except that they have mountains of cash). These charming and candid photos plant Hepburn’s feet firmly on the ground – she’s a lovely and joyful woman who also happens to be one of the most famous and recognizable actresses in the history of Hollywood.

More info: rareaudreyhepburn.combestmoviesbyfarr.com (h/t: neatorama)

Acting Goofy In Front Of The Camera

Audrey Posing With A Donkey In The Countryside, 1955

Preparing For Academy Awards, nominated for her role in ‘Roman Holiday’,  1954

A Candid Shot With Her First Son, Sean

Overwhelmed After Winning An Academy Award

Photoshoot With Her New Husband, Mel Ferrer, Country Road Outside Paris, 1956

Audrey With Her Pet Deer, Pippin

Audrey Hepburn On The Set Of Funny Face In Paris, France, 1956

At Home With Her Pet Deer And Her Yorkshire Terrier, Beverly Hills, California, 1958

Gorgeous At Any Age, Audrey In 1988

Patrick Penrose
