Jihyo: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Jihyo: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Jihyo

February 1, 1997

Guri, Gyeonggi, South Korea

29 Years Old

Aquarius

Who Is Jihyo?

Park Ji-hyo is a South Korean singer and songwriter, celebrated for her powerful vocals and inspiring leadership within the K-pop industry. As the unwavering leader of the globally successful girl group TWICE, she consistently showcases both artistic talent and a strong presence.

Her breakout moment arrived in 2015 with her debut as the leader and main vocalist of TWICE, formed through the reality show Sixteen. This pivotal role propelled her into the public eye, where her decade-long training and dedication shone through.

Early Life and Education

Born Park Ji-soo in Guri, Gyeonggi, South Korea, Jihyo’s family nurtured her early artistic leanings, with her path set towards a career in entertainment. She began training with JYP Entertainment at a young age, embarking on over ten years of rigorous development.

Jihyo later attended Cheongdam High School, balancing her academic pursuits with an intensive trainee schedule. This foundational period honed her skills, laying the groundwork for her future as a K-pop idol.

Notable Relationships

Park Ji-hyo was publicly confirmed to be in a relationship with singer Kang Daniel from August 2019, a highly discussed pairing in the K-pop community. The couple’s romance, however, concluded in November 2020 due to their demanding schedules.

She has no children and has not publicly confirmed any subsequent romantic partners, keeping her current relationship status private.

Career Highlights

Jihyo, as the formidable main vocalist and leader of TWICE, has anchored the group through a consistent stream of chart-topping hits and global tours. Their albums, including Signal and Fancy You, have sold millions worldwide, solidifying their status as a leading K-pop act.

Expanding her artistic scope, Jihyo launched her solo career in 2023 with the mini album Zone, which included the acclaimed title track “Killin’ Me Good.” This successful venture further demonstrated her versatility and individual artistry, earning critical praise.

Signature Quote

“Just when I wanted to give up, TWICE was made and I became a singer.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“This Is Crazy”: Creepy Robot With Eerily Human Face Leaves Onlookers Horrified
3 min read
Oct, 5, 2025
Evil Eye: A Tale of Revenge Through Reincarnation
3 min read
Jan, 6, 2022
“Yes, But”: Artist Draws A Series Of Sarcastic Comics That Show How Contradictory Society Is (22 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Guy Has To Endure Cat’s Pettiness When He Doesn’t Visit GF For A Month, Netizens Love It
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
This 78-Year-Old Grandma’s Confession To Her Driver Went Viral On Twitter And Got Over 106,000 Likes
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Fox Nation: A New Frontier in Streaming and Political Commentary
3 min read
Feb, 24, 2018