Jenna Ortega’s Stylist Reveals Star’s Request After Painful Viral Emmy Outfit

Jenna Ortega may have dazzled fans and critics alike at the 2025 Emmy Awards, but the Wednesday star later admitted her dramatic Givenchy jeweled ensemble was more punishing than it looked.
Ortega’s stylist, Enrique Melendez, shared some interesting tidbits about Ortega’s outfit when he recently participated in a podcast.
He also revealed exactly what Jenna Ortega requested after the high-profile event.
Jenny Ortega’s jeweled top stole the show at the 2025 Emmy Awards
For the 2025 Emmy Awards, Ortega wore a Givenchy jewel top. Inspired by D*ath Becomes Her, the top was crafted from oversized gems arranged in an abstract design.
The piece gave the illusion of strands of jewels draped across her torso. The stunning piece was paired with a custom high-slit black skirt instead of the slouchy trousers it debuted with on the runway.
While the ensemble was definitely eye-catching, Ortega’s stylist Enrique Melendez told Jess Lucero’s Plus One podcast that the jeweled ensemble weighed “a good 20, 30 pounds at least,” according to Page Six.
“You can’t really modify something like that (because) it’s a totally couture piece. It was meant to be,” Melendez said.
The stylist shared that after the show, the 22-year-old actress was just about done with uncomfortable high-fashion ensembles.
“With this Givenchy look, she’s like, ‘Enrique, I love you, but can we please do something more practical next time?’ That thing was digging into her poor collarbone,” Melendez shared.
While Ortega wasn’t worried about wardrobe malfunctions, her stylist confessed that he was.
“We used proper tape and everything. I was worried about a slip, but she wanted to be respectful to the Academy,” he said.
Jenna is a star with a simple fashion sense
Despite Ortega’s ability to deliver high-fashion moments on the red carpet, her everyday style is actually very understated, her stylist revealed.
“Jenna’s personal style is super simple, super streamlined. She would wear the same thing if she could every single day,” Melendez said.
“I tell her thank you, because a lot of times, it’s just for me.”
Even her striking makeup reflects her carefully balanced approach. Make-up artist Nirvana Jalalvand told People that Ortega’s Wednesday look was inspired by “street goths,” Siouxsie Sioux, and Sophia Loren, according to Bang Showbiz.
“I created this double-winged look with a bit of blank space (at the corners) to open up the eye and hark back to that goth classic wing. It helped the shape of the eye blend in nicely with the mask that she wears to give that raven look.
“(I) looked at Siouxsie Sioux and at what street goths are doing with their makeup and reined it in for a softer goth version… (as well as Sophia Loren who) always had an incredibly structured wing liner,” Jalalvand said.
A good number of netizens, for their part, were quite impressed with Ortega’s look at the Emmys.
“Never thought I’d say this especially about Jenna but if anyone could pull this look off the way she did it’s definitely just got to be her. She is legit a dazzling stunning dark queen throughout! She killed it!” One commenter stated.
“That top is to d*e for. She wears it beautifully too!” wrote another.
Red carpet fashion could easily become a test of endurance
Ortega’s uncomfortable couture moment places her in the company of other stars who have endured physically demanding outfits in the name of fashion.
While 20 or 30 pounds of jewels is no joke and no doubt torture for Ortega’s collarbone, other celebrities have attended events with much heavier ensembles.
Rihanna’s legendary Guo Pei cape at the 2015 Met Gala reportedly weighed 55 pounds, while Glenn Close’s gold Carolina Herrera gown at the 2019 Oscars tipped the scales at 42 pounds.
During the Met Gala in 2021, elite athlete Simone Biles was also spotted wearing an Area gown that was embellished from head to toe. Its weight was an astounding 88 pounds, according to Bustle.
Precious Lee appeared at the same event with her own Area ensemble, and just like Biles’ attire, her clothes were extremely heavy. On the carpet, she revealed that her ensemble weighed a whopping 100 pounds.
